BREAKING: Cobblers midfielder Matt Taylor signs for Swindon Town

Midfielder Matt Taylor has left the Cobblers and signed for Sky Bet League Two outfit Swindon Town on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old, who signed for the Cobblers from Burnley in August 2016, moves on with the club’s blessing as he is looking to play regular first team football and that could not be guaranteed at Sixfields.

Matt Taylor celebrates his late winner against Port Vale on March 14, the Cobblers haven't won since

“We fully understand Matt’s wish to play regular first team football and it’s not something we could guarantee,” said Town manager Justin Edinburgh.

“At this stage of his career, it is perfectly understandable that Matt wants to be playing as often as possible and with the additions we have made to the squad this summer it has probably changed things somewhat.

“We said we wouldn’t stand in his way if an opportunity came up and that is what has happened, so Matt goes with our thanks and best wishes.

“He is a first class professional and we wish him well at his new club.”

Taylor was a virtual ever-present in the Town team last season, scoring eight goals in 48 appearances, under first Rob Page and then his former Portsmouth club-mate Edinburgh.

The majority of his goals proved crucial to Town staying in league one, as he scored in wins over Milton Keynes Dones, Walsall, Southend United, Bury, AFC Wimbledon and Port Vale, the latter two the match winning strikes in 1-0 and 2-1 wins respectively.

Indeed, the Cobblers haven’t won a game since Taylor’s opportunistic long-range goal secured that 2-1 triumph over the Valiants way back on March 14.

A clause in Taylor’s contract was activated at the end of campaign giving the Oxford-born player another 12 months at Sixfields, but the summer cash investment from 5USport has led to an influx of midfield players joining the club.

The likes of Matt Crooks, Yaser Kasim, Sam Foley and Matt Grimes have all come in, while John-Joe O’Toole also signed a new deal and teenager Shaun McWilliams has come to the fore.

That has led to Taylor slipping down the pecking order, and although he started the first game of the season at Shrewsbury Town, he hasn’t featured since.

Swindon become Taylor’s seventh club of a long and successful career that has seen him make 544 senior starts and 122 substitute appearances, netting 84 goals.