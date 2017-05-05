BREAKING: Cobblers make first summer signing as they land MK Dons winger Daniel Powell

The Cobblers have made their first signing of the close season with the capture of MK Dons winger Daniel Powell on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old was out of contract at Stadium MK, was released earlier this week, and has opted to make the short hop up the M1 to sign for the Cobblers.

Luton-born Powell progressed through the ranks at Milton Keynes, making his debut in 2008 as a 17-year-old, and can play as a wide midfielder or striker.

After loan spells with Crawley and Forest Green,Powell established himself in the MK first team squad and in all made 164 starts and 106 substitute appearances, scoring 46 goals.

The player has not featured for MK since February 14, with new manager Robbie Neilson, who took over from Karl Robinson in October, utilising other options.

Powell is third in the MK Dons’ all-time leading scorers’ list, although he only managed to find the net three times this season, and twice as Dons were relegated from the Championship in 2015/16.

His most successful seasons in terms of goals were the in 2010-11 and 11-12 campaigns when he hit 11, and he also managed 10 in 14-15 when Milton Keynes were promoted from league one.