Boss Edinburgh not ruling out more Cobblers signings ahead of deadline

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh is not ruling out bringing in more new signings ahead of the closing of the transfer window at 11pm on Thursday night.

The under pressure Town boss was relieved to see his team end their five-match losing streak with a 1-1 Checkatrade Trophy draw with Cambridge United at Sixfields on Tuesday night.

We’ve got 48 hours until the deadline and that’s time for me to reflect and speak with the board and see if there’s possibilities or reasons why we could add to the squad and improve it Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

It was a far from convincing performance from the Cobblers against a team from a division below them, but the stalemate did at least call a halt to that demoralising losing run.

Edinburgh also believes the result ‘gives everyone a lift’ following Saturday’s crushing 4-1 derby defeat at the hands of Peterborough United, a loss that came off the back of a 4-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic.

The Cobblers are now without a game until September 9, as this weekend’s scheduled clash with Wigan Athletic has been postponed due to international call-ups, and Edinburgh says he will be talking to the club’s board to assess if the Town squad needs to be strengthened further.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas has already sanctioned the signing of 14 new players since the end of last season, but asked if there could be more new arrivals, Edinburgh said: “My immediate thoughts after the Peterborough game was about getting the team prepared for Tuesday.

“Now that’s done, we’ve got 48 hours until the deadline and that’s time for me to reflect and speak with the board and see if there’s possibilities or reasons why we could add to the squad and improve it.

“We’ll have to wait and see.”

There is no doubt these are difficult times for Edinburgh, who has now gone 14 games without a win as Cobblers boss, a run stretching back to March 14.

He was the subject of boos and jeers, as well as chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ from large sections of the Town supporters during the humiliation at the hands of Posh.

But he is prepared to weather the storm, and reiterated his belief that he is the right man to take the Cobblers forward, saying the effort put in by his players on Tuesday night showed the squad is still right behind him.

“I’ll always try and remain positive without being blasé,” said the Cobblers boss, who has been in charge at Sixfields for eight months.

“I’m passionate, I’m professional and I’m hard-working and I wear my emotions on my sleeve but I can’t hide behind that.

“They were difficult results (Charlton and Peterborough) and it’s been a difficult period for me as a manager but this gives me optimism and gives me hope and shows that my team are working hard for me.

“I think it gives everyone connected to the club a lift.”

One of the main things that has frustrated fans in recent weeks is Edinburgh’s insistence on playing three at the back, but on Tuesday he did switch to a 4-4-2, and certainly in the first half against Cambridge it produced a much-improved performance, with Billy Waters and Daniel Powell providing some much-needed width and cutting edge in attack.

After the match, Edinburgh admitted he is ‘a stubborn guy’ and that he is still a believer in the 3-5-2/3-4-1-2 formations, but that switching to four at the back for the visit of Cambridge was the right thing to do.

“I’m a stubborn guy but I believed, and we may go back to it and probably will stay with it, we had to go back to basics tonight,” said Edinburgh

“We had to strip it back and get the players to believe in a system that they could go and win the game, and that’s what we did.

“It wasn’t the most fluid, but that comes with getting results and hopefully this could be the kick-start of what we’re looking to achieve.”