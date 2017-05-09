Boss Edinburgh happy with budget as he sets about strengthening Cobblers squad

Justin Edinburgh has declared himself happy with the ‘good budget’ he has been given to strengthen the Cobblers squad ahead of the new Sky Bet League One season.

And the Town boss has confirmed his wish is to have the bulk of his squad made up of permanent signings, with loan players only brought in if his group is ‘a bit skinny’.

You will always push for more as a manager, and if you didn’t you would be selling yourself short, but it’s a good budget Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

When Edinburgh took the Sixfields job in January he said the budget he was going to have work with was ‘very competitive’, and as he gears up for his first summer of wheeler-dealing as Town boss, he believes that is still the case.

Sky Bet League One looks as if it could be even stronger next season than it was this, with Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United coming down, and Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle and Doncaster Rovers coming up, but Edinburgh says he will make Town a match for their rivals.

Asked about his playing budget, Edinburgh said: “I am happy with it, although you can always want more!

“You will always push for more as a manager, and if you didn’t you would be selling yourself short, but it’s a good budget.

“Nothing has changed, the chairman and board are supportive and I think they can see what we are trying to achieve, and I think things will always move if things get going in the right direction.

“I am pleased with everything so far, it has been good.

“We know what we have got to improve on, and what we have to do is be better than we were this season. That is my immediate target.”

Edinburgh made his first signing of the close season last Friday when he captured Milton Keynes Dons winger Daniel Powell.

Powell has agreed a two-year deal at Sixfields, and Edinburgh is keen for the majority of the incomings at Sixfields to be on longer term contracts.

The Cobblers went through the second half of last season with six loan players on their books, and Edinburgh admits that was not ideal.

He isn’t going to rule out loan signings for the new campaign, and it is inevitable the Cobblers will have to use the system to some degree, but the Town manager would prefer to tie players to the club on a permanent basis if possible.

“If you feel your squad is still a bit skinny, or you haven’t hit the targets you want, then loans could be an option,” said Edinburgh.

“But first and foremost the signings I would like to make are ones that are coming here and committing to this football club, and being part of it.

“I want them to buy into that on a permanent basis for sure.”