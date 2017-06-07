Boss Edinburgh ‘delighted’ with Cobblers’ summer recruitment so far

Boss Justin Edinburgh has declared himself ‘absolutely delighted’ with the signings he has made so far this summer, and has promised Cobblers fans that everything is being done to get more players in as quickly as possible.

Town have made steady progress in their rebuilding following the end-of-season clearout that saw 13 players leave the club and three others transfer-listed.

Four new signings have been made in Daniel Powell, George Smith, Sam Foley and Leon Barnett, and Edinburgh said work continues to bring in further new faces.

But the manager admits a bit more patience may be required on his, as well as the club’s supporters’ part, as the players the club is chasing are in demand and there is stiff competition for their signatures.

“I am absolutely delighted with the acquisitions we have made so far, there is not doubt about that,” said Edinburgh.

“As I said when we released the retained list, you want to try and get signings in as quickly as possible, as it just gives you that extra length of time to get to know your squad and start your planning.

“But I have been in football long enough to know that what you want and what you get can be totally different things, and some of the deals have been done very quickly, like the Daniel Powell one.

“That was done within 24 hours of me and Daniel sitting down and talking, he was in the next day having his medical, and others take longer.”

Edinburgh admits it can be a frustration when deals can’t be done quickly, but that work is going on behind the scenes to get signings finalised.

The club have been linked with Manchester United defender Regan Poole, who worked with Edinburgh at Newport County, and also Cheltenham striker Billy Waters, but the Town boss isn’t going to start revealing who his targets may be.

He is just concentrating on getting deals over the line, and getting players to commit to the Cobblers cause.

“It is very up and down. People think this is a relaxing time, but it is all a bit of a roller-coaster, as one minute you’re close and you’re nearly there with a player, and then something comes up,” said the Cobblers boss.

“Obviously, other clubs become involved because the players we are chasing are good players, and are a commodity and people want them.

“One day you get up and you think there’ll be positive news and that people are going to have medicals and be signing, and then you have to step back with it.

“But we are progressing along with quite a few targets, as there are areas in the squad that need strengthening and I am well aware of that, and we are pushing on every day.

“We still continue to sit down and meet with players and their representatives.

“We are taking them to the stadium, showing them round the training ground, and it might take more than one meeting to speak to the player, but it is all ongoing.

“You feel every day you get closer and hopefully they will continue to come to the club and we will continue to get the signings we need.”