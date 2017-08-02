Boss Edinburgh and chairman Thomas to face fans’ questions at Sixfields open forum

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas and manager Justin Edinburgh will both be guest speakers at the NTFC Supporters Trust Open Forum at Sixfields on Wednesday night (start 7pm).

With the new Sky Bet League One season just a few days away, Thomas and Edinburgh have agreed to take time out to answer fans’ questions about everything from the club’s summer recruitment and the team’s chances this season, to the investment from Chinese company 5USport and the proposed redvelopment at Sixfields.

Thomas has pledged to be as honest as he can be with supporters, but is advising them not to expect too much when it comes to some subjects, particularly regarding any Sixfields development.

“It is always good, and I think it is one of the things we pride ourselves on a little bit here now, and that is the communication that we give and the information we give out,” said the chairman.

“A fans’ forum is always part of that, and working with the Trust they asked if we could do one before the season started.

“So I am absolutely happy to do that, and I enjoy talking about the club and what we are doing, and it’s a chance for Justin to be there and talk about the squad a bit.”

And he added: “I don’t want people coming there expecting to see blueprints and plans, etc, of what we are going to do, but there will definitely be updates on where we are at.

“That will be on all different aspects, obviously including the (east) stand, other areas of development, the 5USport partnership, and the squad.

“Also there are some of the improvements that we have made around the ground, because we can’t forget about things like Carr’s Bar, and the work that has gome into that, and the changing rooms as well and other things behind the scenes.

“It should be a good event and we are looking forward to people coming along with their questions.”

The forum starts at 7pm in the Grosvenor Casino 1897 Suite. Admission is free and all supporters are welcome.