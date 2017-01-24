Boss Edinburgh admits Cobblers squad needs reinforcements ‘more than ever’ after double injury blow

Boss Justin Edinburgh has admitted the Cobblers squad needs ‘fresh bodies’ ‘more than ever’ after he suffered the blow of a second key attacking player being ruled out for a lengthy spell through injury.

Edinburgh has only been in charge at Sixfields for nine days, but it has been a baptism of fire for the former Gillingham boss.

Obviously we lost Sammy last week, and Revs as well is going to be four to six weeks with his calf injury, so we need reinforcements, but they have to be the right ones Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

First up, Edinburgh saw attacking midfielder Sam Hoskins ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in training last Thursday.

Then came Saturday’s damaging 5-3 Sky Bet League One defeat at Milton Keynes Dons in his first game in charge, and there was still more bad news to come.

Striker Alex Revell left the field during the first half at Stadium MK with a calf problem, and a scan on Monday confirmed that he is facing ‘four to six weeks’ on the sidelines after suffering a grade two tear.

On taking the Cobblers job last week following the sacking of Rob Page, Edinburgh said he felt the squad needing strengthening and that there was money available to do so.

He added striker Keshi Anderson on loan from Crystal Palace, but having now lost Hoskins and Revell, the new Town boss knows he has some work to do and some big decisions to make before the January transfer window closes in a week’s time.

“I said when I took over that the chairman had made funds available to bring some bodies in, and we need them more than ever now,” admitted the Cobblers boss..

“Obviously we lost Sammy last week, and Revs as well is going to be four to six weeks with his calf injury, so we need reinforcements.

“But they have to be the right ones, and it is a difficult period this one because nobody wants to release their better players.

“Everybody is very cautious about letting people out, but we are working hard and we hope to get some fresh bodies into the building before Saturday.”

Asked if new players would be coming in on loan rather than on permanent deals, Edinburgh was non-committal, and admitted: “It is difficult to get fixed term deals this time of year.

“I am one that thinks you need to get your recruitment done during the summer period, but we are working hard.

“I don’t want to be getting anybody’s hopes up and saying we will do this, this and this, but we are trying hard to get bodies in because we need them urgently.”

The Cobblers entertain rock-bottom Coventry City at Sixfields on Saturday, and as well as Hoskins and Revell being injured, they will also without Brendan Moloney (knee) and Gaby Zakuani (international duty).

On the plus side, Paul Anderson has recovered from the knee injury he suffered at Bristol Rovers and should be available to take on Sky Blues, right-back Aaron Phillips is fit again and back in full training, and central defender Rod McDonald is expected to have shrugged off the back strain that saw him miss the trip to Milton Keynes and should be fit for the weekend.