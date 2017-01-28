Boateng believes tide will turn for struggling Cobblers

As introductions to new clubs go, Hiram Boateng’s first few weeks at the Cobblers have been pretty dramatic.

Signed on loan from Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve, Boateng joined a club managed by Rob Page.

He was handed his debut for the trip to Bristol Rovers a week later, but was powerless to stop Town being crushed 5-0 - a result that led to the sacking of Page.

Enter new manager Justin Edinburgh and, after Boateng made his home debut in the loss to Scunthorpe United, there was another away day nightmare at Milton Keynes Dons as Cobblers again shipped five goals.

It’s hardly been an ideal start for the combative midfielder, but he insists he is enjoying himself at his new club, and is confident their fortunes are going to change.

Looking back on the 5-3 defeat at Stadium MK, Boateng said: “We should have got more out of the game, especially with what we did going forward.

“It’s not something you like to see. You go away from home and score the amount of goals we did, but then see everything go against you, in terms of any mistake we made in the game seemed to lead to a goal.

“I think that at the moment we are having a bit of a tough run with the luck, and I do think that if we keep going things will turn around.

“I know we can’t just keep saying that, and we need to work hard to make sure it happens. The intensity is being stepped up in training and we are doing as much as we can.”

Boateng has been impressed with his new boss at Sixfields, and also the attitude of his team-mates.

“The new manager is firm but fair, and there are not many points he has made that we seem to disagree with or that anybody is complaining about,” said the 22-year-old.

“That is always a good sign, and the manager has kept us positive and is trying to keep the vibe lifted in training.

“The players are also still lively and are wanting to do well for the club.

“This is an honest group and we have players who want to really push the club in the right direction.”

Boateng revealed the players have been thrashing out their on-field problems among themselves, and said: “It is a normal thing to do, and you have to have those discussions because you can’t really shy away from the facts when things are going wrong.

“You need to analyse it and see what you can do better. Firstly you always need to look at yourself, and that is what I do and I think that is the only way you are going to get better.”

Cobblers go in search of their first home win since October on Saturday when they entertain rock-bottom Coventry City (ko 3pm), and Boateng said; “It is an important game for us, and we know how big a game it is. It will be a massive win for us if we do get it, and I am hoping we can do that.”