Anderson to focus on his future once Cobblers secure their survival

Cobblers midfielder Paul Anderson is only focused on ensuring Northampton’s survival this season and says talk of his future at Sixfields can wait until May.

Anderson, who signed for the club from Bradford City last August, faces an uncertain future when the season ends later this month, as do several of his Northampton team-mates.

The 28-year-old quickly became an integral figure under previous boss Rob Page, playing 21 straight league games at one stage, and has recently forced his way back into Justin Edinburgh’s first-choice line-up following injury.

In all, Anderson has made 38 appearances this season, scoring seven goals.

“I’ve spoken to the club over the past week or so and we’ll see what’s going on,” he explained.

“It’s little bit of a tough situation because we want to make sure we’re safe first and that’s the same for most of the guys here.

“Everyone’s focused on that. Contracts aren’t a big issue at this moment in time – we want to make sure we get that win first and then everyone can settle and breath a little bit and get into the contracts.

“I don’t think that’ll really happen until the end of the season – let’s just make sure we’re in League One.”

For his own part, Anderson says he has enjoyed his eight months at Sixfields and would be open to staying.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here,” he added. “I’ve really enjoyed the groups of guys here and the manager’s come in and I’ve been playing the last few games.

“I enjoy how we’re playing and I know the aim of this year was to stay up and the club will try to push for something for a bit more next season and it would be nice to be part of something like that.”