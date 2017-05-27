Foden hoping Saints skipper Wood avoids further punishment

Ben Foden is hoping Saints skipper Tom Wood still gets an England chance next month.

Wood could face a ban after seeing red in the dramatic Champions Cup play-off final win against Stade Français at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

The flanker was dismissed after referee John Lacey and the TMO deemed him to have stamped on the face of Stade full-back Djibril Camara.

Wood was angry with Camara, feeling the opposition player had made the most of the incident.

But after the Saints captain headed down the tunnel his team fought back in fine style, recovering from 22-16 down to win 23-22 thanks to Ahsee Tuala's try and Harry Mallinder's cool conversion.

Wood will now hope to avoid punishment as he is in England's squad for the two Test matches against Argentina in June.

And when asked what Wood had said in the dressing room after the game, Foden said: "He's just a bit disappointed because it's probably going to affect what he's doing over the summer, but, as the captain, he's delighted we were able to win and are back in the Champions Cup for next season.

"I'm sure he'll feel the guy overplayed it and things like that, but it's the nature of the beast.

"I'm pretty sure Woody didn't go and do it with malice. He just got his foot in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I thought I'd turned over the ball, I was screaming at the ref for a penalty so I didn't even know what happened.

"It's rugby and those things are going to happen. It's unlucky it's happened to Woody, but hopefully it won't be too severe and hopefully he can go on tour."