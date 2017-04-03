England duo to join Saints’ Senior Academy

Saints have signed two international centres to the club’s Senior Academy ahead of next season.

Fraser Strachan and Fraser Dingwall played together for Scotland Under-18s before switching their allegiances to England this year.

Strachan and Dingwall have both been educated at Bedford School, with the former having represented Olney RFC and the latter playing for Cambridge RFC.

Both have worn black, green and gold in the Premiership Rugby Singha Sevens Series and for the Saints in the 2016 pre-season summer friendlies.

And Academy manager Dusty Hare says the pair have plenty of potential to succeed.

“The two Frasers have impressed us as they’ve come through the Academy system,” Hare said.

“They’ve got good game understanding, have worked well with the coaches in the Elite Player Development Groups and Junior Saints Academy and have picked up a lot of experience playing in the Scotland and England international age group systems.

“We’re delighted they’ve signed full-time contracts with us and are looking forward to them joining us in the summer.”