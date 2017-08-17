Edinburgh adamant Cobblers will get a new goalkeeper

Justin Edinburgh insists Cobblers will sign a new goalkeeper before the transfer window closes.

Town have been on the lookout for a stopper since Adam Smith was released at the end of last season.

David Cornell has been the man between the sticks for the opening three matches of the current campaign, all of which Cobblers have lost 1-0.

And Edinburgh is continuing to search for a goalkeeper as he attempts to get his business done before the window closes at the end of this month.

“We are still working hard to bring in a goalkeeper who can push and challenge David Cornell - and we will get that done before the window closes,” the Town boss said.

“The sooner the better, and we are working on that.”

Cobblers will look to kick-start their Sky Bet League One campaign when they head to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

And they will come up against a familiar face, with former Town winger Ricky Holmes currently in the Charlton ranks.

“The Valley is a tough place to go,” Edinburgh said. “We have watched Charlton’s game at Plymouth last week and they will feel their defeat was tough on them - had they taken their chances they could have got a result and they will be feeling hard done by.

“They are a quality side at this level, but it is a game we are relishing.

“It is a good game for us to go and play in.

“We are up against an old friend in Ricky Holmes but it is about us and it is about us having a quality squad here who can, and will, start getting points on the board.”