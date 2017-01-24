Dickson desperate to lead Saints to cup glory

Lee Dickson is desperate to lead a young Saints team to Anglo-Welsh Cup glory this season.

Dickson was back in the No.9 shirt last Friday, skippering Saints and scoring a try in an impressive Champions Cup showing against Montpellier.

The 31-year-old looks set to continue captaining the team in Saturday’s Anglo-Welsh Cup clash with Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

And with Saints currently top of their pool, hopes are high that they can claim silverware in the competition during this campaign.

“It’s an honour every time you lead a team like this,” Dickson said.

“I love playing alongside the younger lads because they bring so much enthusiasm and desire, the want to play.

“They have no chip on their shoulders or anything like that - they go out there and want to play rugby.

“For me it’s a pleasure to lead them and hopefully during this Anglo-Welsh Cup period I can do that and lead a young team to a cup.

“It will be an experience for them and every time they pull on the jersey, it’s great for them.”