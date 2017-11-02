DARTS: Joy for Jonathan as he secures final glory

Season six of the Northampton’s Singles Darts League saw Jonathan Wood defeat four-time champion Neil Culley in a topsy-turvy final, held at Coopers Northampton.

After Culley opened with a 19-dart leg, the players traded blows until Wood’s stunning 141 checkout saw him edge ahead, and take a 7-5 victory, averaging 64.67 in the process.

The players shared a total of 35 ton scores.

In the semi-finals, Culley edged out reigning champion Andy Wakeling 6-4, while Wood defeated Charlie Hollowell 6-3.

In the plate event, Steven Smith ran out 6-4 winner over Lloyd Skidmore, after both players won comfortably in their semi-final

games (against Pete Towner and Barry Steptoe respectively).

Skidmore recorded the highest overall average on finals night with a 68.32, in including a 15 dart leg and a 116 checkout.

The new season is scheduled to start in January, 2018.