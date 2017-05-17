Zaib pens first professional contract at Northants

Northants have announced that Academy player Saif Zaib has penned his first professional contract at the County.

Zaib’s deal will see him remain at Northants until at least the end of the 2018 season.

He joined the Academy in 2013 and went on to make his List A debut against New Zealand the following year at the age of just 15.

He registered a maiden first-class half-century against Sussex last year and took six for 115 in a pre-season friendly against Loughborough prior to this campaign.

And Northants are delighted to tie Zaib to a professional deal.

“It’s great news to have Saif Zaib sign his first professional contract,” said County head coach David Ripley.

“He has already shown his ability in the first team, and he is continuing to develop as a person and as a cricketer.

“We have a proud record of academy graduates and it’s great to add Saif to that list.”