Wakely endures toughest day in cricket as Northants suffer at Kent

Alex Wakely admits the first day of action at Beckenham was his toughest in cricket to date.

The Northants skipper saw his side frustrated in their efforts to get in the game against Kent, who won the toss and closed on a massive 434 for one.

Sean Dickson finished unbeaten on 210 and Joe Denly is 143 not out heading into Tuesday’s action.

Ben Sanderson took the only wicket to fall, dismissing Daniel Bell-Drummond for 49.

But that was as good as it got for Northants, who have won five of their seven Specsavers County Championship matches so far this season.

“We’ve walked off with smiles on our faces because we’re not quite sure what we might have done differently or what to say about it,” Wakely said.

“A couple of opportunities and appeals didn’t go our way early on but apart from that, both Denly and Dickson played really well. They didn’t give us any other chances and you must give them credit for that.

“We tried various tactics and fielded okay, but they batted well on a very good pitch.

“I haven’t had a tougher day in cricket than this and can’t remember a day when we’ve only ever picked up one wicket in the three sessions.

“We’ve been playing some really good cricket of late so I’m going to give Kent the credit they deserve.

“The two guys have posted a huge partnership which is something we’ve been lacking, so fair play to them.”