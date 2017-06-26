Steelbacks sign South Africa spinner for start of T20 campaign

Northants have signed South African left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for the start of their NatWest T20 Blast title defence.

The Steelbacks begin their 2017 campaign at home to Derbyshire on July 7.

And with Sri Lanka ace Seekkuge Prasanna on international duty, Northants needed some cover.

Consequently, they have drafted in Shamsi for the opening three games of the competition, with Prasanna linking up with the squad after that period.

Shamsi has represented South Africa eight times across all three formats and played in both the Caribbean and the Indian Premier League T20 tournaments.

The Johannesburg-born spinner has taken 60 wickets in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 21.7 and an economy rate of 7.21.

And he said: “I’m delighted to be joining Northamptonshire Steelbacks this summer for the NatWest T20 Blast.

“I look forward to entertaining the crowds at the County Ground and contributing to wins for the team.”

Northants head coach David Ripley is happy to have secured the services of the 27-year-old.

“We’re delighted to welcome Tabraiz to our NatWest T20 Blast squad,” Ripley said.

“He is an experienced T20 player, having played both in the CPL and IPL.

“He is a very effective leg spinner, something I believe is crucial in modern T20 cricket.”