Skipper Wakely ‘buzzing’ after signing new Northants deal

Northants captain Alex Wakely says he is ‘buzzing’ to have signed a two-year contract extension at the club.

The new deal, which will run until the end of the 2019 season, will see academy graduate Wakely’s stay at Wantage Road reach the 15-year mark.

He has captained Northants to two T20 trophies during the four seasons between 2013 and 2016.

And he played a huge part in both successes, scoring 59 from 30 balls in the 2013 final and being involved in two century partnerships on finals day last year.

“I’m buzzing to have signed a deal to stay here,” Wakely said.

“I’ve loved the last 10 years at Northants and I am enjoying my cricket with these boys more than ever.

“There is so much talent in this dressing room – it’s an absolute joy to captain.

“On a personal level I have so much more I want to achieve.

“Scoring big hundreds that have eluded me so far is definitely this year’s aim and I’m delighted that I’ll have the chance to do this at Northants.”

Wakely averaged an impressive 39.38 in the County Championship in 2016, making four 50s and a century, as well as registering a strike rate of 134.91 in the T20 Blast.

And Northants head coach David Ripley said: “It’s great news and very good for the club. Al’s a great leader, very popular in the changing room and around the ground.

“We’re really proud of the fact that in our first-team squad, we’ve got a lot of guys that have come through our academy.

“When the lads come through as ‘Junior Steelbacks’, hopefully that means a lot to them when they get in the first-team, in Al’s case he’s now the leader of the club.

“He’s played with a lot of skill in the last couple of years, particularly in cementing that No.3 spot where he’s cranked up the runs and outcomes from there.

“In white-ball cricket, finals day kind of epitomises him, cool and calm under pressure and leading the side well.

“Two final wins and a runners-up (Northants lost to Lancashire in the 2015 T20 final) in four years is a phenomenal effort, and he’s played a massive part in that.

“It’s great to have him round for a bit longer.”