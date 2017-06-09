Sanderson helps Northants show fight against Derbyshire

Northants fought back with the ball on day one of their clash with Derbyshire at the County Ground.

David Ripley’s men had been dismissed for just 218 before Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck and Rory Kleinveldt helped to reduce the away side to 153 for six at the close of play.

Rob Newton top scored in the Northants innings, hitting 67 from 112 balls, while Kleinveldt chipped in with a useful 40.

But 19-year-old Conor McKerr’s five for 87 looked to have put Derbyshire in control of the match.

Northants had other ideas, though, bowling superbly to stop the opposition in their tracks.

Buck continued his fine form with two for 37, while Sanderson grabbed three for 42 and Kleinveldt one for 40.