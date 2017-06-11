Sanderson delighted with Northants’ display in win against Derbyshire

Ben Sanderson praised the professionalism of his Northants team-mates after they secured a convincing win against Derbyshire.

David Ripley’s men wrapped up a 128-run success inside three days at the County Ground.

Nathan Buck was in the wickets again

It was a second successive Specsavers County Championship Division Two win for Northants and a fourth in six matches so far this season.

Sanderson starred, taking five for 52 in the first innings as Derbyshire were dismissed for just 176.

And the former Yorkshire bowler was at it again in the second innings, grabbing four for 31 as Derbyshire could only make 191, falling well short of their victory target.

Northants, who profited from 67 from Rob Newton in the first innings and 108 from the same man in the second, were easy winners.

And Sanderson said: “It’s been quite professional by us in this game.

“Sometimes against teams lower down the table you can almost go through the motions but we’ve really fought hard, especially after our first innings.

“We’re really glued as a bowling unit at the moment and it’s good to get among the wickets.

“We’ve got previous coming back after a good day and not putting the game to bed but where we’ve been good this year is really keeping the pressure up with the ball, so credit to us as a unit.”