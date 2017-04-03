Northants suffer injury blow ahead of start of new season

Northants have suffered an injury blow ahead of the start of the new season, with Muhammad Azharullah ruled out for four to six weeks.

The right arm quick triggered the reoccurring ankle injury during a pre-season training session.

And first-team physiotherapist Barry Goudriaan has confirmed that the 33-year-old will miss at least the first month of the new campaign.

Northants start their season on Friday with a County Championship Division Two clash with Glamorgan at the County Ground.

And Goudriaan said: “Azhar sustained ankle ligament damage in training on Friday.

“He had an MRI scan and is being further assessed by the NCCC chief medical officer Prof Bill Ribbans.”

Azharullah said: “Obviously it’s not an ideal situation to have picked up this so close to the start of the season.

“I’m in the safe hands of Baz and Chris and I’m looking forward to getting back onto the playing field as soon as possible and contributing to a successful team.”