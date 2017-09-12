Northants star Gleeson feeling good after grabbing five against Glamorgan

Richard Gleeson was a happy man after grabbing five Glamorgan wickets on the first day of Northants’ Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash at Cardiff.

Gleeson took five for 60 as the Welsh outfit were dismissed for just 207 in 64.1 overs.

Simon Kerrigan (2-29), Muhammad Azharullah (2-44) and Rory Kleinveldt (1-54) also chipped in.

Northants were 59 for two when the day ended, with Rob Newton unbeaten on 31 and Richard Levi on two.

And star of the show Gleeson said: “I felt in good rhythm from the start and five wickets is always a nice achievement.

“Since I’ve come back from injuries and since the T20s, I’ve been taking wickets maybe a bit expensively but with a bit of extra pace.

“That does come part and parcel sometimes, so it was nice today to have a bit of control with it.

“They did well (Andrew Salter and Craig Meschede), they played a couple of shots and we were a bit unlucky, put a couple of chances down, a few tough chances.

“We knew really that if we got one then they’d probably come quickly.

“If you can get a team out for around 200, you’re always in with a chance.

“I think it’s one of those wickets. It can be tough to get wickets on but they might come in clusters; you never know until both teams have batted.”