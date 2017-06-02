Northants star Duckett ready to roar for Lions on home soil

Ben Duckett can’t wait to show what he is made of on home soil as the England Lions prepare to face South Africa at the County Ground on Saturday.

Northants star Duckett opened the batting in the first game of the three-match series, at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

He smashed a superb 69 from 58 balls as the Lions cruised to a nine-wicket win, chasing down their victory target of 269 inside 41 overs of the 50-over clash.

And now Duckett will look for more of the same at Northampton this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to being at Northants again,” Duckett said ahead of tomorrow’s game, which starts at 11am with free admission.

“I know the ground pretty well, and it will be interesting to see what wicket we get - normally the one-day wickets are pretty good to bat on, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

The final match of the series will also be played at the County Ground, on Monday.