Northants star Duckett gets England call for Ireland clashes

Northants star Ben Duckett expressed his delight after being named in the England squad for the upcoming ODI double-header against Ireland.

Duckett is part of a 14-man squad for the Royal London ODI Series.

England will take on Ireland at Bristol on May 5 and Lord’s on May 7 as part of their build-up to the Champions Trophy.

Duckett has not been included in the squad for the Trophy, but will hope to impress against Ireland.

And he posted on Instagram: “Extremely happy to have been selected in the @englandcricket ODI squad vs Ireland! Thank you for the messages.”

England 14-man squad v Ireland: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Ben Duckett (Northants), Steven Finn (Middlesex), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham)