Northants aiming to keep Hold of Max

David Ripley is keen for Max Holden to extend his loan deal at Northants.

The Middlesex batsman has made a big impression since arriving at the County during the close season.

And at Durham last weekend, Holden hit his maiden first-class century, registering 124 runs during an impressive first-innings display.

Northants went on to win the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash by two wickets.

And head coach Ripley believes Northants and Holden, who is just 19, are a good fit for each other.

“His loan period runs out at the end of June so at this stage we’d be very keen for him to stay on and I think he would be,” Ripley said.

“As that loan period draws to a conclusion we’ll see if they (Middlesex) will allow them to stay.

“There is a slight issue in that there is only one Championship game in July and in August there’s not a lot of Championship cricket either.

“There’s a lot of T20 stuff and we probably wouldn’t see Max playing in our T20 side.

“We’ve been really pleased with him and I think he’s enjoyed the dressing room, he’s enjoyed playing first-team cricket and it was really nice for him to have that moment at Durham.

“It was our first Championship hundred of the season and he got it.

“It was his first of his career and it was a great moment that he will remember for ever.

“It’s great he did it for Northants.”