Kleinveldt confident after putting Northants in control against Glamorgan

Rory Kleinveldt knows Northants have put themselves in pole position against Glamorgan after a fantastic first day of the new season.

Kleinveldt was the star of the show, with bat and ball, as David Ripley’s men took control of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two opener.

Rory Kleinveldt claimed three wickets

Glamorgan were all out for just 101 as Kleinveldt (3-35), Ben Sanderson (3-20) and Nathan Buck (3-35), on his Northants debut, did the business with the ball.

The Welsh outfit did fight back early on in the County reply, taking the wickets of Rob Newton (10), Ben Duckett (12) and Max Holden (0).

But Northants bounced back from 27 for three as Adam Rossington racked up 58 from 110 balls and Kleinveldt blasted an unbeaten 71 from 42 balls.

It left Ripley’s side, who had lost the toss, on 268 for six, leading by 167 ahead of day two.

Nathan Buck impressed on debut

And Kleinveldt said: “I don’t think either captain knew what they wanted to do this morning but I could feel a bit of moisture so I wanted to bowl first and thankfully we did.

“We were relentless with the ball and put them under massive pressure and kept them under the pump.

“The guys worked hard with the bat early on to set up the situation for me and Crooky (Steven Crook, who is unbeaten on 29) coming in.

“I tried to back myself to clear the ropes and use the short boundary.

“I got myself into good positions and managed to get a few away well.

“From here, if we can bowl as well as we have done today in the second innings, we should have no trouble in winning this game.”