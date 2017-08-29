Injuries add to Northants’ agony on day two at Trent Bridge

Northants skipper Alex Wakely has confirmed Adam Rossington’s injury ‘doesn’t look too promising’ after the wicketkeeper-batsman suffered a hand problem at Trent Bridge.

It was a painful second day all round for the County in the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash with Nottinghamshire.

Ben Sanderson (hamstring) and Wakely (hand) also picked up injuries as Northants were hit by an impressive century by their former player, Rikki Wessels.

Wessels racked up an unbeaten 107 as his side ended the day on 317 for eight, having recovered from 227 for eight.

Northants are now really up against it as they are 389 runs behind the league leaders heading into day three.

And Wakely said: “We’ve been thoroughly outplayed on both days.

“It was an exceptional innings today from Riki Wessels. That’s as good a knock, especially in the situation, that you are going to come across.

“At the moment his two innings have been the defining moments in the game.

“The light has helped us out a little bit (day two ended early due to bad light) but we’ve still got a massive task ahead of us.

“We’ve got to put in the sort of performance that shows the character we’ve got in the dressing room.”

On the injuries, Wakely said: “It’s not been great for us today.

“Me and Rosso (Rossington) have both had x-rays. Touchwood mine’s okay, I did it catching Alex Hales in the slips on the first day, but Rosso’s doesn’t look too promising - it isn’t a good one.

“We don’t know how bad it is but it doesn’t look good for him, and Ben (Sanderson) walking off like that didn’t look very good - we think it’s a hamstring.”