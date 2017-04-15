Holden so happy to help Northants take the lead

Max Holden savoured the chance to shine on the second day of Northants’ clash with Derbyshire.

Holden will head into the third morning unbeaten on 68 from 94 balls after his superb stand with Nathan Buck helped David Ripley’s men fight back with the bat.

Northants had bowled Derbyshire out for 281 with Buck taking a career best five for 68.

He then followed that up with another career best, 43 from 69 balls with the bat, as Northants recovered from 171 for eight to 260 for nine.

Holden remains at the crease, alongside Ben Sanderson, with Northants 10 runs ahead with one wicket remaining.

And Middlesex loanee Holden said: “I was really keen to come to Northants.

“It’s quite funny because I remember speaking to Rips when I was about 13 about joining Northants academy but I had already joined Middlesex a week or so before.

“I’m really pleased to get a chance to show what I can do and play first-team cricket and am grateful to Northants for giving me the opportunity.

“If we can eek out a few runs in the morning and get up to 300 that will be good.”