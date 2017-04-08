‘Great feeling’ for Northants as they grab emphatic win against Glamorgan

Alex Wakely savoured ‘a great feeling’ as Northants secured victory inside just two days in their Specsavers County Championship Division Two season opener.

Wakely’s men motored to the triumph against Glamorgan, beating the Welsh side by a massive innings and 22 runs.

Ben Sanderson starred for Northants

They had done a destructive double over the same side last season and it was the same story at the start of the new campaign.

Northants, who had bowled Glamorgan out for just 101 on day one, were dismissed for 310 on the second day, with Rory Kleinveldt eventually out for 86.

And the South African star, who had claimed three first innings wickets, then helped to finish Glamorgan off.

He took three for 54 as the Welsh team rocked and Ben Sanderson (4-31), Graeme White (2-40) and Nathan Buck (1-46) also got in on the act to get the job done.

Rory Kleinveldt was in fine form with bat and ball

Wakely was delighted with his team, whose next fixture will be a championship game at Derbyshire, starting on Friday.

“We talked about starting well and you can’t ask for more than that,” Wakely said.

“To win in two days is a great feeling.

“It was a good toss to lose - we just assumed we would be batting - but the first hour did the damage for us.

“The bowling all the way through was the most pleasing thing because we bowled in partnerships - there was pressure from both ends all the time.

“And even when we weren’t taking wickets in the second innings, we managed to contain the scoring rate and when we did pick up wickets the scoreboard had gone nowhere.

“All the batters look in good nick, despite no really big scores.

“Not fielding for huge periods is good at this early stage of the season and now with a couple of days off it gives us the chance to give the next two games a real shot.”