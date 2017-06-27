Gleeson urges Northants to grab big lead against Leicestershire

Richard Gleeson has urged Northants to earn a minimum of a 300-run lead as they look to defeat Leicestershire at the County Ground.

Gleeson took three for 33 to help dismiss Leicestershire for just 157, handing Northants a first-innings advantage of 104 runs.

The County lost early wickets before the second day was cut short by rain with Ben Duckett, who had hit 112 in the first innings, departing without scoring.

Max Holden (13) and Rob Newton (8) were also dismissed, but Alex Wakely stuck around with an unbeaten 34 as Northants made it to 60 for three at the close.

That means they are now 164 runs ahead, and Gleeson wants much more as they seek to secure a fifth win in seven Specsavers County Championship Division Two matches this season.

“I think with this pink ball it tends to bounce a little bit more so everyone has been saying you need to get the ball up there a bit more and not let players just hang back, and that seemed to work,” Gleeson said.

“It’s more like the Readers club ball I used to use - the seam seems to stay up a little bit longer.

“The new ball has been very difficult but after that it depends on the conditions and the overheads have definitely helped the ball swing here.

“Hopefully now we can we can build up a big lead - anything over 300 should be defendable.”