Fun day for Duckett as Northants take control against Sussex

Ben Duckett admits he was able to have ‘a little bit of fun’ as he racked up the runs against Sussex.

The talented opener rediscovered his best form with an imperious 193 as Northants dominated the opening day of an important Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash at the County Ground.

Having been sent into bat, the home side racked up 329 for five in 75 overs, with Richard Levi (44), Rob Newton (32) and debutant Luke Procter (30no) also chipping in.

It means fifth-placed Northants are in a strong position as they bid to keep their promotion bid alive against the side currently sitting third in the standings.

And Duckett said: “A lot of times this year I’ve felt pretty good but I’ve failed to go on and get those big scores.

“When I got to a hundred today it was really, focus and kick on, don’t throw it away and have a little bit of fun later on.

“It did a little early on and they bowled a touch wide but we got set and cashed in during the afternoon.”