Centurion Holden happy as Northants fight back at Kent

Max Holden reflected on an ‘excellent’ day for Northants as they halted the Kent charge at Beckenham.

The home side had declared on 701 for seven on day two of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash.

Ben Duckett dug in for Northants in reply, registering a century, before Kent took a few early wickets on day three.

But Holden’s superb stand with fit-again Adam Rossington put a spanner in the hosts’ works.

Holden hit a career-best 153, while Rossington racked up a fantastic 112 to leave Northants 528 for seven going into the final day.

“It was an excellent day for us,” Holden said.

“I came in after the early wicket and knew I had to knuckle down and get myself in. I knew it was a flat wicket.

“So, it was important to play myself in and get a big score on the board.

“We were a long way behind and still had a little way to go, so it needed a couple of us to put our hands up and get big scores.

“Ben Duckett batted brilliantly last night, and ‘Rossy’ and I enjoyed a big stand today which was really good fun.

“(Yasir) Shah is an unbelievable bowler and (James) Tredwell’s pretty handy, too. They’re two world-class spinners on a wicket that did turn a little, so there was pressure from the board when I came in.

“But I’ve faced spinners before in sub-continental conditions, so I stuck to my game plan, played it one ball at a time and it all paid off.”