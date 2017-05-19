NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: Ross rips through Rushton as Brixworth claim first win

Ross McLean ripped through the Rushton batting line-up as Brixworth claimed an emphatic 10-wicket win in the Hevey Building Supplies Northants League Premier Division.

The batsmen had no answer to McLean as the opening bowler claimed six for 18 from eight overs to help dismiss Rushton for a pitiful 42 all out.

McLean was backed up by Fred Newborough, who took two for 12, and Williams Thomas (2-11), while Ben Parker scored 20 to at least lift his side from a disastrous 11 for six!

Newborough then hit a swift 28 not out as Brixworth got to their target inside 7.4 overs to claim their first win of the campaign.

Horton House failed to win for the first time this season, and lost top spot in the table in the process.

Saturday morning’s league leaders were in great form with the bat agaibst Rushden as Ewan Cox smashed an excellent 152 from 141 balls, including 18 fours and five sixes.

Jordan King also reached three figures, making 100 not out from 110 balls, and the pair saw Horton to 302 for three from their 50 overs.

Rushden are still striving for their first win of the year, but they did manage to comfortably bat out the 50 overs for the draw at 219 for five.

Sam Kumar top scored with 72, with Chanaka Ruwansiri hitting 45 and Will Bates 39, while for Horton, Thomas Kilby took two for 47.

The new leaders of the premier division are Peterborough, who beat out-of-sorts reigning champions Old Northamptonians by 47 runs.

Posh made what looked a modest 217 for nine in their 50 overs, with the main scorers being Kieran Judd (67), Paul McMahon (41), Joe Dawborn (38) and Lewis Bruce (37), while the pick of the ONs bowlers was William Heathfield who snared four for 63.

The champions would have fancied their chances of overhauling that total, but aside from skipper Rob White, who hit 58, the batsmen struggled as they were dismissed for 170 in 45 overs.

McMahon was the main man with the ball for Peterborough as he claimed five for 47, while Joe Dawborn made the crucial early inroads taking three for 43.

Third-placed Oundle secured their third win of the summer as they beat unpredictable Saints by 91 runs.

Hanno Kotze top scored with 46 as Oundle posted 187 for eight in 50 overs, with Northants youngster Saif Zaib claiming two for 48 from 15 overs.

Zaib then opened the batting for Saints and did his bit with 43 from just 26 balls, but he received no support as the Birchfield Road East team were skittled for 96 in just 22.3 overs.

Primesh Patel led the way with the ball taking four for 52, with Bashrat Hussain claimed three for 39.

Greig Hofbauer cracked an unbeaten 103 as Finedon Dolben scored 210 for seven from their 50 overs against Stony Stratford.

It wasn’t the biggest total, but it proved to be more than enough as Stony were shot out for 103 in reply, Nick Allen hitting 37 and Jarrod Pretorius 35 to rescue their team from 12 for five!

For Finedon, Daniel Bendon bagged four for 10 and Ed Hodgson four for 28.

Bottom-of-the-table Wollaston had another day to forget as they were rushed out for 85 by Geddington, with Jamie Kay snaring five for 23 and Luke Cummins three for 26.

Geddington then eased to 87 for one and a nine-wicket win in 18.3 overs with Mark Steele hitting 38 not out and Amit Dhadwai 35 not out.

NCL results, scorers & wicket-takes - Saturday, May 13

PREMIER DIVISION

Horton House 302-3 (Ewan Cox 152, Jordan King 100) drew with Rushden 219-5 (Sam Kumar 72, Chankaka Ruwansiri 45, Will Bates 39)

Old Northamptonians 166 all out lost to Peterborough 217-8 (Kieran Judd 67, Lewis Bruce 37, Paul McMahon 41, Joe Dawborn 38, William Heathfield 4-63) by 51 runs

Oundle 187-8 (Hanno Kotze 46, Bashrat Hussain 30) beat Northampton Saints96 all out (Said Zaib 43, Primesh Patel 4-52) by 91 runs

Rushton 41 all out (Ross McLean 6-18) lost to Brixworth 42-0 by 10 wkts

Stony Stratford 103 all out (Nick Allen 37, Jarrod Pretorius 35, Ed Hodgson 4-28) lost to Finedon Dolben 210-7 (Greig Hofbauer 103no, Chris Todd 35) by 107 runs

Wollaston 85 all out (Jamie Kay 5-23, Luke Cummins 3-26) lost to Geddington 87-1 (Amit Dhadwal 35no, Mark Steele 38no) by 9 wkts

DIVISION ONE

Burton Latimer 124 all out (David Shelford 64, Kyle Awbery 3-34, Karl Tapp 5-30) lost to Wellingborough Town 182 all out (James Howes 63, Richard Curtis 52, Udo Maartens 7-52) by 58 runs

Desborough 198-8 (Simon Renshaw 69, Robert Pack 3-49) beat Brigstock 175 all out (Tashwin Lukas 32, Duncan Croker 50, Adam Mather 3-43, Simon Renshaw 5-39) by 23 runs

East Haddon 100 all out (Sam Yates 32, Matthew Cannon 4-7, Matthew Jones 5-41) lost to Overstone Park 101-1 (Vikesh Patel 45no) by 9 wkts

Finedon Dolben iiS 265-8 (Simon Brett 71, Tom Swann 61, Thomas Minney 30no, Jacob Palmer 3-63) beat Weekley and Warkton 242 all out (James Smith 38, James Crichton 97, Liam Poddington 42) by 23 runs

Isham 171-9 (Brandon Hawker 37, Paul Harris 3-57, James Hill 3-35) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 175-6 (Jack Newton 62no, Paul Harris 45) by 4 wkts

Loddington 124 all out (Josh Plowright 51, Chris Stoker 5-29) lost to Thrapston 174 all out (William Cade 39, Mark Palmer 31, Daniel Beere 5-42) by 50 runs

DIVISION TWO

Long Buckby 275-6 (Terry Cooper 121, Sam Bevin 110, Michael Jones 3-37) beat Irthlingborough Town 124 all out (Craig Fowler 45, Jack Fuller 3-34) by 151 runs

Northampton Saints IIs 139 all out (Liam Watkin 33, Lewis James 3-41) lost to Kettering 144 all out (James White 62, Swaboon Zazi 5-32) by 5 runs

Old 130 all out (Andy Hayward 32, Chris Taylor 4-27, Harry Rowe 4-22) lost to St Crispins Ryelands 212-9 by (Thomas Robotham 32, Tom Goodman 81, Martyn Standish 40, Kyle Smith 33, Jon Rose 5-37) 82 runs

Peterborough IIs 182 all out (Scott Howard 96, Simon Denton 4-50, Terry Butt 4-39) beat Old Wellingburians 134 all out by (Matthew Ingram 72, Richard Kendall 3-14) 48 runs

Rushden IIs 173-9 (William Liptrot 61, John Moffatt 33no, Greg Pearce 3-33, Luke Mcafee 3-32) lost to Great Houghton 174-6 by (Ben Mousley 50, Matthew Jackson 37, Charles Hart 36no) 4 wkts

Wellingborough Indians 122 all out (Bhavin Patel 43, Steven Rees 3-56, Laurie Carter 5-39) lost to Earls Barton 323-2 (Callum Ward 59, Thomas Mills 98, Steven Rees 103no, Kieran Starmer 50no) by 201 runs

DIVISION THREE

Brixworth IIs 88-2 (James Clifton 38no) beat Horton House IIs 87 all out (Stuart Bonthuys 5-43, Fraser Bennett 4-19) by 8 wkts

Heyford 306 all out (Martyn Cory 148, Rory Smallbone 79, Connel Ray 3-19) drew with Oundle 238-9 (Paul Campbell 31, Colin Ray 37, Ross Murray 77)

Irchester 113 all out (Andrew Brennan 36, Harry Green 30) lost to Rothwell 227-8 (Marvin Hill 34, Faraz Ulhaq 100no, Craig McDonald 4-26) by 114 runs

Old Grammarians 125 all out (Tim Shepherdson 33, Benjamin Brown 5-31) lost to Kislingbury 207 all out (Shaun Wilkes 35, Andrew Houlden 3-64, Kane Brierley 3-25) by 82 runs

Old Northamptonians IIIs 88 all out (Joshua Steggles 4-18, Steve Musgrave 3-13) lost to Wollaston IIs 245-7 (Mark Carter 65, Simon Driver 34, Steve Musgrave 40, Tom White 4-62) by 157 runs

Finedon Dolben IIIs 119 all out lost to Raunds 124-4 by six wickets

DIVISION FOUR

Geddington iiS 242-6 (Colin Judd 68, Lee Sutherland 65, Marcus Knight 32no) beat Grendon and Prims 239 all out (Oliver Hanwell 85, Dan Wood 70, Mark Pearson 6-28) by 4 wkts

Overstone Park iiS 253-8 (Oliver Norris 145, Alex Quatrine 59, Lee Wilson 3-74) drew with Bowden 215-8 (Anthony Paton 49, Daniel Masic 67, Daniel Thacker 5-56)

Podington 187 all out (Tom Garlick 71, Zak Gillies 4-34) lost to Weldon 191-5 (Joshua McLellan 86, Alfie Pye 56no) by 5 wkts

St Crispins Ryelands IIs 48 all out (Jon Buckby 3-9, James Dawson 3-9) lost to West Haddon and Guilsborough 49-2 by 8 wkts

Wellingborough Town IIs 199-0 (Jake Westley 120, Alex Bendon 60) beat Rushton IIs 197-6 (Peter Frankcam 68, Chris Glandfield 38, Jake Westley 3-49) by 10 wkts

DIVISION FIVE

Kempston 173-8 (Mark Harding 35, Leon Harvey 34, Daniel Denton 34) drew with Higham Ferrers 277-7 (Matt Ford 73, Dean Czyz 47, Toby Webbley 39no)

Kettering IIs 150-3 (William Bissaker 85no, Aditya Sharma 41) beat S and L Corby 148 all out (Sandeep Kumar 37, Aled David 5-58) by 7 wkts

Northampton Saints IIIs 194 all out (Miah Mohammed 33, Kevin Jebasingh 77, Martin Wall 3-36) beat Bold Dragoon 167 all out (Martin Wall 54, Nasakat Hussain 7-27) by 27 runs

Rothwell IIs 283 all out (Dane Layer 59, Eddie Mills 91, Thomas Kilsby 41, Daniel McLaughin 6-81) drew with Cogenhoe 189-7 (Gareht Goddard 45, Darren Harrison 40)

Thrapston IIs 191 all out (Owen Whiteman 33, Andy Stoker 56, Neil Fewtrell 5-56) lost to Stony Stratford IIIs 192-6 (Neil Allen 36, Sumeet Nag 37, Greg Johnson 4-54) by 4 wkts

Weekley and Warkton IIs 179-7 (Nick Dalziel 42, Dean Henderson 46, James Martin 5-47) beat Yelvertoft 178 all out (Will Negus 37, James Martin 36, Jack Issitt 3-45) by 3 wkts

DIVISION SIX

Carrib United 91 all out (David Barlow 4-23, Sam Houghton 4-12) lost to Isham IIs 136 all out (Peter Skerrett 55, Zeshan Munawar 5-45, Ijaz Hussain 4-30) by 45 runs

Harlestone 198 all out (James Ball 67, John Marshall 34, Rajiv Raval 45no, Liam Flecknor 4-51, George Denton 3-56) drew with Loddington IIs 122-8 (Pete Burnham 38, Stephen Ball 3-36)

Irthlingborough Town IIs 206-8 (Ben Potkins 75, Pete Whiting 30, Leighton Griffiths 36) beat East Haddon IIs 72 all out (Ben Ross 4-13, Shay Kirk 4-17) by 134 runs

Obelisk 103-5 (Adam Lloyd 31no) beat Wellingborough Indians IIs 99 all out (Alex O’Grady 5-20) by 5 wkts

DIVISION SEVEN

Earls Barton IIs 251-9 (David Howe 68, Jacob Humphries 43, Paul Smith 32, James Peel 4-30) lost to Desborough IIs 252-6 (Christopher Barton 52, David Peel 111, Ryan Richens 33no) by 4 wkts

Gretton 231-7 (Michael Park 37, Robert Ellis 85, Andrew Ward 45, Jamie Burrows 3-32) beat Mears Ashby 125 all out (Ryan Minney 39, Ian Ward 3-7) by 106 runs

S and L Corby IIs 203-8 (Ryan Buckingham 45, Mike McGeown 51) lost to St Michaels 74 205-4 (Anthony Webb 101, Jonathan Goodson 48, Karsten Webb 34) by 6 wkts

DIVISION EIGHT

Old Northamptonians IVs 273-4 (Ramprasasad Srinivas 127no, Chris Locke 105no) beat West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 109 all out (Neil Balliston 44no) by 164 runs

Raunds Town IIs 254-7 (Nigel Ogden 54, Lester Nunley 98, Chris Lack 74, Tom Marlow 3-56) beat St Michaels 80 all out (Ian Geddes 42no, Chris Lack 9-35) by 174 runs

Bugbrooke 152 all out (Kenneth Dobbins 43, James Letts 59, Nidhin Poulose 4-56) lost to Abington 154-4 (Gareth Edlington 53, Vinodhkumar Chandrashekaran 29, Ciaran Thomas 3-40) by 6 wkts

Bowden IIs 152 all out (Stephen Bellamy 28, Alex Frith 28, Sarn Gomez 55, Jason Millard 3-18, Sam Wood 4-33) drew with Overstone Park IIIs 129-9 (Dan Poynton 3-29)

Oundle Town IIIs 256-6 (Justin Jeffrey 78, Samuel Dalley 32, Matt Palmer 74no, Jake Lund 3-72) winning draw versus Barton Seagrave IIs 148-9 (Adrian Ward 30, Declan Oliver 30, Sam Gerry 3-10, Simon Aidous 4-43)

DIVISION NINE

Heyford IIs 46 all out (Ben Mellor 6-16) lost to Sun Hardingstone 47-0 (Alex Piper 33no) by 10 wkts

Irchester IIs 74 all out (Alan Cotter 28no, Ross Soloman 3-23, Dan Herbert 3-1) lost to St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs 76-0 (Adam Massey 43no, Cavan Robinson 31no) by 10 wkts

Old Wellingburians IIs 48 all out (Steven Kendall 5-23, Jordan Gilbey 3-13) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIs 50-2 by 8 wkts

Great Houghton IIs 116 all out (Robert Hart 29, Matt Smart 4-18, Tim Brown 5-17) lost to Brixworth IIIs 117-2 (Charlie Lloyd 41no) by 8 wkts

DIVISION 10

Brigstock IIs 115 all out (Brooklyn Biddle 3-17) lost to Geddington IIIs 116-1 (Miles Knight 54, Paul Rowden 34no) by 9 wkts

Rushden IIIs 150-9 (Luke Barnett 69, Jonny Groome 35no) beat Little Harrowden 140 all out (Jack Tenney 46, Brian Mitchum 41, Russell Eady 6-41, Johnny Groome 3-41) by 10 runs

Weldon IIs 223-3 (Brando Nimmo 88, Dave Freebody 44) beat Weekley and Warkton IIIs 28 all out (Sean Stanley 4-10) by 195 runs

Wollaston IIIs 326-5 (Nathan Dawson 80, Paul Jones 66, Craig Boddington 37) beat Kettering IIIs 169 all out (Guiseppe Massimo 64, Lewis North-Row 4-40, Alex Melia3-30) by 157 runs

Grendon & Prims IIs v Harlesonte IIs - match cancelled

DIVISION 11

Burton Latimer IIIs 195-8 (Erica Turner 54, Ian Watson 49, Santu Choudhury 39) lost to Old Northamptonians Vs 199-2 (Grant Jones 75, Dillan Patel 50, Andrew Deeming 37no) by 8 wkts

Cogenhoe IIs 92-4 (Michael Gough 3-16) beat St Crispins Ryelands IVs 91-9 by 6 wkts

Higham Ferrers IIs 62 all out (Rob Smith 39no, Alex Pearson 7-18) lost to Finedon Dolben IVs 65-1 (Matthew Carroll 41no) by 9 wkts

Kislingbury IIs 114-1 (Stuart Gill 74no) beat Horton House IVs 108-9 (Muhammad Azhar 3-24) by 9 wkts

Overstone Park IVs 69-2 beat Thrapston IIIs 68 all out (Chris Bigley 6-16) by 8 wkts

DIVISION 12

Bold Dragoon IIs 124-2 (Russell Heyworth 62no) beat Bugbrooke IIs 123 all out(Saad Ahmad 4-20, Thomas Freeman 3-24) by 8 wkts

Grange Park 185-7 (Darren Purse 82, Stuart Smith 39, Matthew Mooney 3-30) lost to Hardingstone IIs 186-7 (Craig Johnson 36no, Sooraj Premsagar 36) by 3 wkts

Mears Ashby IIs 266-5 (Gareth Smith 108, Charlie Threadgold 55no, Jamie Chamberlain 50, Charlie Bridgeford 3-47) beat Old Grammarians IIIs 154-7 (Charlie Bridgeford 39) by 112 runs

St Michaels 74 IIs 109 all out (Danny Stratford 6-21) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIIs 124-8 (Brady Stratford-Day 38) by 15 runs

Stony Stratford IVs 264-3 (Andy Ward 131, Stuart Gulliver 43no, Torin Little 41, Yash Tailor 36no) beat Obelisk IIs 205-8 (Carl White 60, Simon Smith 56, Sam Stevens 3-57) by 59 runs

DIVISION 13

Barby IIIs 167-2 (Richard Ansell 48no, Damon Goulding 40, John Hardbattle 36) beat Isham Zingari 164-6 (David Hobbs 67, Benjamin Galloway 51) by 8 wkts

Kettering IVs 168 all out (Mike Storey 69, David Judd 49, Kieran Lawman 4-40, Kuldeep Singh 3-28) lost to S and L Corby IIIs 225-3 (Martin Pearce 136, Jimmy Waheed 35) by 57 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 147-4 (Steve Faulkner 43no, Alan York 33) beat Barton Seagrave IIs 146 all out (Michael Sargeant 3-35, Sam Newland 3-38, Ross Marriott 3-9) by 6 wkts

Thrapston IVs 111 all out (Allan Garton 33, Timothy Keeber 3-20) lost to Old IIIs 112-5 by 5 wkts

Stony Stratford Vs v Rushden Town IVs - match cancelled

FIXTURES - Saturday, May 20

Premier Division: Finedon Dolben v Oundle, Geddington v Stony Stratford, Saints v Old Northamptonians, Peterborough v Horton House, Rushden v Brixworth, Wollaston v Rushton.

Division One: Brigstock v Loddington, Desborough v Finedon Dolben IIs, Old Northamptonians IIs v East Haddon, Overstone Park v Burton Latimer, Thrapston v Isham, Wellingborough Town v Weekley & Warkton.

Division Two: Earls Barton v Rushden IIs, Great Houghton v Peterborough IIs, Irthlingborough Town v St Crispin & Ryelands, Kettering v Long Buckby, Old Wellingburians v Saints IIs, Wellingborough Indians v Old.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Old Northamptonians IIIs, Horton House IIs v Old Grammarians, Kislingbury v Irchester, Oundle IIs v Great Oakley, Rothwell v Heyford, Stony Stratford IIs v Wollaston IIs.

Division Four: Bowden v Finedon Dolben IIIs, Grendon & Prims v Weldon, Raunds v Geddington IIs, Rushton IIs v Overstone Park IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Podington, West Haddon & Guilsborough v Wellingborough Town IIs.

Division Five: Bold Dragoon v Kettering IIs, Cogenhoe v Kempston, Higham Ferrers v Stony Stratford IIIs, S&L Corby v Rothwell IIs, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Thrapston IIs, Yelvertoft v Saints IIIs.

Division Six: Burton Latimer IIs v Obelisk, East Haddon IIs v Caribbean United, Isham IIs v Harlestone, Loddington IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs, Podington IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs.

Division Seven: Great Oakley IIs v Earls Barton IIs, Horton House IIIs v Gretton, Mears Ashby v S&L Corby IIs, Spencer Bruerne v Old IIs, St Michaels 74 v Desborough IIs.

Division Eight: Abington v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, Bugbrooke v Bowden IIs, Old Northamptonians IVs v Barton Seagrave, St Michaels (N) v Overstone Park IIIs.

Division Nine: Heyford IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs, Irchester IIs v Old Wellingburians IIs, Long Buckby IIs v Great Houghton IIs, Old Grammarians IIs v Brixworth IIIs, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Hardingstone.

Division 10: Harlestone IIs v Wollaston IIIs, Kettering IIIs v Rushden IIIs, Little Harrowden v Geddington IIIs, Weldon IIs v Brigstock IIs.

Division 11: Burton Latimer IIIs v Horton House IVs, Finedon Dolben IVs v Cogenhoe IIs, Overstone Park IVs v Kislingbury IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IVs v Old Northamptonians Vs, Thrapston IIIs v Higham Ferrers IIs.

Division 12: Hardingstone IIs v Bugbrooke IIs, Irthlingborough Town IIIs v Mears Ashby IIs, Obelisk IIs v St Michaels 74 IIs, Old Grammarians IIIs v Grange Park, Stony Stratford IVs v Bold Dragoon IIs.

Division 13: Barby IIIs v Old IIIs, Barton Seagrave IIs v Thrapston IVs, Brixworth IVs v Kettering IVs, S&L Corby IIIs v Stony Stratford Vs

