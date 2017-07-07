NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: Parkers too good for ONs as leaders Rushton cruise to victory

A batting collapse cost reigning champions Old Northamptonians dear as they were hammered by 10 wickets by Hevey Building Supplies NCL Premier Division leaders Rushton at Billing Road.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, ONs were handily placed at 65 for one and 86 for two, but they then lost eight wickets for 72 runs to be bowled out for just 158 - with Ben Parker claiming four for 49 and George Parker three for 39.

Action from Bold Dragoon's defeat to S&L

Top scorer for ONs was skippre Rob White with 39.

That total proved to be no problem for in-form Rushton as they raced to 160 without loss in just 31.5 overs, with Ben Mansell unbeaten on 86 and James Kettleborough 62 not out.

Rushton are three points ahead of second-placed Peterborough, who could only draw with Geddington, while ONs have dropped to fourth, below Oundle who gto back to winning ways as they beat fading Horton House by 55 runs.

Ben Smith hit 79 as Oundle made 246 for eight, and Horton were dismissed for 191 in reply, despite 52 from Mark Wolstenholme, with Bashrat Hussain claiming four for 42.

Finedon Dolben are fifth after they hammered Saints by seven wickets.

Ed Hodgson was the main man with the ball as inconsistent Saints were rushed out for just 97, despite 36 from Saif Zaib, and Finedon then eased to 98 for three thanks for 44 from Callum Berrill and 39 not out from Jack Keeping.

Elsewhere, Stony Stratford (217-9, Mark Hulbert 51, Fred Newborough 3-43) beat Brixworth (198 all out, William Thomas 64, Dean Bryce 3-39) by 19 runs and rock-bottom Wollaston 147 (all out, Patrick Bright 50, James Gaul 5-38) lost to Rushden (162 all out, Kieran Furniss 5-51) by 15 runs.

RESULTS, July 1

PREMIER DIVISION

Finedon Dolben 98-3 (Callum Berrill 44, Jack Keeping 39no) beat Saints 97 all out (Saif Zaib 36, Ed Hodgson 4-46, Michael Evans 3-41) by 7 wkts

Geddington 227-9 (Amit Dhadwal 121, Luke Cummins 33, Lewis Bruce 4-70) drew with Peterborough 263-9 (David Clarke 45, Alex Mitchell 75)

Old Northamptonians 158 all out (Rob White 34, Ben Parker 4-49, George Parker 3-39) lost to Rushton 160-0 (James Kettleborough 62no, Ben Mansell 86no) by 10 wkts

Tom Webb bats for ONs against Rushton

Oundle 246-8 (Mark Hodgson 49, Ben Smith 79, Cameron Wake 46, Ben Groom 38) beat Horton House 191 all out (Ewan Cox 37, Mark Wolstenholme 52, Bashrat Hussain 4-42) by 55 runs

Stony Stratford 217-9 (Mark Hulbert 51, Kevin Wijesinghe 49, Fred Newborough 3-43) beat Brixworth 198 all out (William Thomas 64, Dean Bryce 3-39) by 19 runs

Wollaston 147 all out (Patrick Bright 50, James Gaul 5-38) lost to Rushden 162 all out (Oliver Woodhouse 38, James Barron 32, Kieran Furniss 5-51) by 15 runs

DIVISION ONE

Brigstock 206 all out (George Butler 31, Matthew Cannon 4-49, Matthew Jones 3-26) drew with Overstone Park 135-9 (Tashwin Lukas 4-45, Robert Pack 3-22)

Desborough 198 all out (Kris Steed 73, Adam Mather 34, Kyle Awbery 4-56) lost to Wellingborough Town 199-9 (James Howes 62, Connor Gates 43, Adam Mather 5-51) by 1 wkt

East Haddon 195-7 (Michael Hale 32, Stephan Joubert 56, Liam Creighton 4-54) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 194-8 (Tom Swann 36, Tom Carroll 57no, Christopher Plowman 3-35) by 3 wkts

Isham 211-7 (Elliott James 44, Chris Perkins 48, Damien Conyard 41no) drew with Burton Latimer 287-4 (Scott Sanders 107, Alistar McClure 33, Luke O’Dell 59no, Udo Maartens 55no)

Loddington 111 all out (Jaymesh Patel 48, William Patrick 4-29) lost to Weekley & Warkton 115-2 (Jacob Palmer 38no, James Crichton 44no) by 8 wkts

Thrapston 191-8 (Paul Spicker 37, Greg Johnson 46, Mohit Nain 3-21, James Hill 4-66) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 193-1 (Jack Newton 83no, Harry Penberthy 71no) by 9 wkts

DIVISION TWO

Earls Barton 208-9 (Thomas Mills 36, Jason Minney 66, Wesley Langdon 4-35) lost to Kettering 210-6 (Guven Kooner 55, James Parker 59, Kyle Lawrence 3-29) by 4 wkts

Great Houghton 216 all out Ben Mousley 44, Alex Smith 61, James Skevington 41no, Terry Butt 3-38) beat Old Wellingburians 167 all out (Matthew Ingram 38, Jayesh Desai 55, Luke Mcafee 3-43, James Skevington 3-45) by 49 runs

Northampton Saints IIs 146 all out (Mohammad Yaqub 45, Andy Hayward 4-32, Perry Moore 4-36) lost to Old 147-4 (Ben Street 45, Sam Street 42, Michael Hosking 30no) by 6 wkts

Peterborough IIs 203-8 (Balaji Ganesan 41) beat Long Buckby 200 all out (David Holmes 38, Nadir Haider 5-57) by 2 wkts

Rushden IIs 155 all out (Grant Timms 44, Chris Taylor 4-34, Harry Rowe 4-45) lost to St Crispins Ryelands 160-0 (Thomas Robotham 73no, Tom Goodman 79no) by 10 wkts

Wellingborough Indians 192 all out (Bhavin Patel 50, Michael Jones 6-86) lost to Irthlingborough Town 193-6 (Luke Fleming 33, Michael Jones 21no, Jon Potkins 42no, Vinay Mistry 4-40) by 4 wkts

DIVISION THREE

Brixworth IIs 101-3 (Adam Shulver 33no, Tom Chapman 35) beat Stony Stratford IIs 98 all out (Ben Mitchell 30, Fraser Bennett 4-39, Colin Sibley 4-18) by 7 wkts

Heyford 142-8 (Rory Smallbone 36, Rory Seymour 3-27) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 139 all out (Sam Hawkins 54no, James Edwards 3-32, James Baldwin 4-51) by 2 wkts

Horton House IIs 182-2 (Rizwan Alam 52no, James Reynolds 89no) beat Oundle IIs 179-8 (Jonathan Dalley 30, Tommy Simeons 39no, Steve Brooks 42) by 8 wkts

Irchester 92 all out (Joe Morton 32, Ashley York 6-28) lost to Great Oakley 190 all out (Ryan Alderson 44, Chris York 36, Ruan Kotze 42, Andrew Brennan 4-43, Nathan McDonald 4-58) by 98 runs

Kislingbury 166 all out (Byron Wyngard 55, Eddie Fowler 53, Mehul Adatia 3-36, Adam gasson 6-33) lost to Rothwell 224 all out (Mehul Adatia 30, Faraz Ulhaq 37, Richard Panter 50no, Benjami Brown 4-77) by 58 runs

Old Grammarians 150-9 (Tim Shepherdson 32, Simon Driver 3-32, Steve Musgrave 4-44) lost to Wollaston IIs 152-6 (Marcus Shelton 55, Mark Carter 34, Steve Musgrave 31no) by 4 wkts

DIVISION FOUR

Finedon Dolben IIIs 185 all out (Toby Nevett 48, Alex Hawkes 49, Owen West 31. Ian Hart 4-40, David Dicks 4-51) lost to Podington 188-3 (John Humohreys 47, Ian Hart 65no, Tom Garlick 34no) by 7 wkts

Overstone Park IIs 193 all out (Christopher Simons 68, Daniel Thacker 61, Lee Smith 3-33) lost to Geddington IIs 194-3 (Mark Thomas 77no, Benjamin Templeman 30, Lee Sutherland 43no) by 7 wkts

Rushton IIs 194 all out (Dean Joy 57, Geoff Thompson 34) beat Bowden 115 all out (Timothy Cook 3-22, Ryan Lingley 3-38) by 79 runs

St Crispins Ryelands IIs 213-8 (Noorullah Alozai 35, Sunny Bajwa 71, Daniel Cooper 32) beat Grendon and Prims 212 all out (Dan Wood 95, Noorullah Alozai 3-55, Spencer Hack 3-59) by 2 wkts

Wellingborough Town IIs 135 all out (Sam Coleman 33, Tyrone Roach 30, Dan Wells 3-37) lost to Weldon 277-3 (Connor McAlinden 67, Sinjin Bulbring 110, Joshua McLellan 73no) by 142 runs

West Haddon and Guilsborough 355-4 (James Dawson 45, Peter Gregerson 151, James Nuttall 60) beat Raunds 127 all out (Paul Kimpton 37, James Dawson 3-27) by 228 runs

DIVISION FIVE

Bold Dragoon 223 all out (Martin Wall 57, Daniel Batch 48, Daniel O’Dell 61, Tony Thurman 3-70) lost to S and L Corby 309-7 (Martin Pearce 56, Sandeep Humar 87, Owen Dunn 33, Dusir Ali 33no, Daniel O’Dell 5-123) by 86 runs

Kettering IIs 193 all out (Steven Wilson 33, Mark Watkins 39, Harjit Kang 40, Patik Patel 4-27) lost to Kempston 194-6 (Daniel Clark 36, Richard Foot 93, Suraj Dholakia 3-61) by 4 wkts

Northampton Saints IIIs 99-4 (Tom Law 31) beat Stony Stratford IIIs 98 all out (Joseph West 32, Nassem yaqub 6-20) by 6 wkts

Rothwell IIs 140-8 (Jamie Hart 37, Will Groenland 3-22) drew with Thrapston IIs 249-3 (John Dawkins 61, Ffrancon Williams 65, Will Groenland 56, Andy Stoker 33)

Weekley and Warkton IIs 160 all out (Chris Stokes 42, Robert Head 46, Christian Smart 3-23) lost to Higham Ferrers 210-8 (Kishor Patel 46, Danny harris 54, Jack Issitt 4-45, Sagar Patel 3-42) by 50 runs

Yelvertoft 249-7 (Will Negus 41, James Martin 31, James Burnett 63, Aaron Ellis 54no) lost to Cogenhoe 250-7 (Henry Swallow 31, Daniel McLaughin 78, Matt Morrissey 34, Ben Garratt 36no) by 3 wkts

DIVISION SIX

Burton Latimer IIs 145 all out (Alan Sewell 36, Alex Skerrett 4-13) lost to Isham IIs 146-4 (Brandon Hawker 39no) by 6 wkts

Carrib United 153 all out (Hiren Patel 3-32) beat Wellingborough Indians IIs 151 all out (Waqas Elahi 34, Vishal Patel 56, Shamas Maroof 3-44, Zeshan Munawar 4-48) by 2 runs

Harlestone 241-9 (Timothy Jakeman 31, Jaskirat Saini 69, Joe Ball 68, Rajiv Raval 31, Ben Allen 4-35) drew with Obelisk 174-7 (Gary Bliss 68, Matty Summerton 35, Michael Allen 3-57)

Irthlingborough Town IIs 204-6 (Sam Knight 58, Charlie Roberts 46no, George Denton 3-47) drew with Loddington IIs 198-6 (Luke Hanley 47, james Coles 85, Reb Ross 3-48)

Podington IIs 98-6 (Tom Hart 40, Stuart Keeping 3-28) beat East Haddon IIs 94 all out (David Browne 36, Paul Davey 8-24) by 4 wkts

DIVISION SEVEN

Great Oakley IIs 182-7 (Darren Cullen 54no, Mike Thompson 3-41) beat Mears Ashby 181-7 (Billy Druce 48, Nathan Vesey 3-37) by 3 wkts

Gretton 187-6 (Andrew Ward 101no, Steven Baines 34, Ian Ward 30) drew with Desborough IIs 159-7 (David Peel 32)

Old IIs 134-8 (J Brightman 33, Reece Hobson 3-59) lost to St Michaels 74 137-1 (Jonathan Goodson 54no, Peter Lyons 78no) by 9 wkts

S and L Corby IIs 225-7 (Ryan Buckingham 36, Mike McGeown 118) drew with Earls Barton IIs 186-9 (David Howe 95, David Alderson 4-38)

DIVISION EIGHT

Abington 192-6 (Jon Hill 58, Gareth Edlington 59, Clayton Gonsalves 40) drew with Old Northamptonians IVs 193 all out (Dougie Fairbairn 3-32, Babbar Jaffri 3-25)

Barton Seagrave 169 all out (Hitesh Vadher 55, Dave Webb 32) lost to Overstone Park IIIs 172-3 (Fraser Halcrow 53, Jason Millard 71no) by 7 wkts

Bugbrooke 63-5 (Kenneth Dobbins 38) beat Oundle IIIs 62 all out (Billal Bashir 5-41, George Briddon 4-10) by 5 wkts

Raunds IIs 101 all out (Phillip Woolley 31no, Sam Noble 5-40) lost to Bowden IIs 110 all out (Daniel Masic 52, Chrick Lack 6-29) by 9 runs

DIVISION NINE

Hardingstone 102-4 (William Edwards 3-17) beat Old Grammarians IIs 99 all out (Ben Mellor 3-13, Craig Lewis 5-26) by 6 wkts

Long Buckby IIs beat Irchester IIs by forfeit

Old Wellingburians IIs 170 all out (Vishal Desai 47) lost to Great Houghton IIs 198-7 (Robert hart 57, Ryan West 89, Samirkumar Patel 3-44) by 28 runs

St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 110-9 (Mark Oliver 34, Pete Smith 35no, Christian Timm 3-30 lost to Brixworth IIIs 111-1 (Oliver Timm 44no, Robert Dow 58no) by 9 wkts

Wellingborough Town IIIs 66 all out (David Baker 4-12) lost to Heyford IIs 217-4 (Tom Robson 106) by 151 runs

DIVISION 10

Rushden IIIs 146-8 (Roy Eady 30, Jack Lake 42, Jonathan Croker 3-18) lost to Brigstock IIs 147-1 (James Steward 51no, Joseph Goodson 34, Aden O’Grady 46no) by 9 wkts

Weekley and Warkton IIIs 110-3 (Roger Toone 48, Chris Payne 3-5) beat Harlestone IIs 109 all out (Stephen Walton 36no) by 7 wkts

Weldon IIs 69-4 (William Hay 31no, Max Aldridge 3-23) beat Kettering IIIs 68 all out (Steven Milson 5-24) by 6 wkts

Wollaston IIIs 172 all out (Andrew Monteith 31, Craig Boddington 55, Brandon Holmes 3-18) lost to Geddington IIIs 173-4 (Roger Paterson 56, Paul Rowden 36, Harry Spence 30no) by 6 wkts

DIVISION 11

Burton Latimer IIIs 138-7 (Simon Burton 53no, Daniel Owen 4-27) lost to Higham IIs 142-3 (Jonathan Hardwick 33, Antony Smith 87no) by 7 wkts

Cogenhoe IIs 75-3 (Elliot Cantrell 3-37) beat Horton House IVs 73 all out (Tony Bird 3-38, Mark Bird 3-26) by 7 wkts

Old Northamptonians Vs 166-8 beat Kislingbury IIs 163 all out (Stuart Gill 63, Matthew Cove 5-40) by 2 wkts

Overstone Park IVs 159-2 (Ian Murphy 49, Ethan La Porta 64no) beat St Crispins Ryelands IVs 155-9 (Mike Nelson 32, Steve Adams 38, Ryan Haskins 49, Chris Bigley 7-24) by 8 wkts

DIVISION 12

Grange Park 149 all out (Chris Wade 84, Rob Pinnington 32, Saad Ahmad 6-28) lost to Bold Dragoon IIs 153-2 (Russell Heyworth 34, Sam Spencer 81no, Saad Ahmad 24no) by 8 wkts

Mears Ashby IIs 179-5 (Stuart Gray 60, Jamie Chamberlain 52no, Liam Jackson 3-39) beat Bugbrooke IIs 178-7 (Liam Jackson 69, Elliot Atherton 50no, Ash Gardiner 3-34) by 5 wkts

Obelisk IIs 92 all out (Brady Stratford 4-16, Joby Creamer 3-27) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIIs 173-9 (Dylan Simpson 41, Danny Stratford 33, Harry Wright 3-39) by 81 runs

St Michaels 74 IIs 107-8 (Charlie Gibbins 36, Harry Middleton 3-21) lost to Hardingstone IIs 108-6 (Sooraj Premsagar 30no) by 4 wkts

Stony Stratford IVs 201-9 (Daniel Nagy 40, Alex Gomersall 71no, Kevin Odell 3-63) beat Old Grammarians IIIs 157-9 (Ashley Jeffery 47, Huv Turner 3-34) by 44 runs

DIVISION 13

Isham Zingari 39 all out (Steven Blanks 4-13) lost to Barby IIIs 178-4 (John Hardbattle 34, Chey Manzella 35, Matthew Mouthwaite 57) by 139 runs

Kettering IVs 145 all out (Ian Russell 71, John Chilton 4-19) lost to Old IIIs 215-7 (Terry Eaglen 105no, Ian Russell 3-35) by 70 runs

S and L Corby IIIs 159 all out (Jimmy Waheed 40, Matthew Ward 31, Jamie Pringle 4-18) lost to Barton Seagrave IIs 179 all out (Liam Bailey 84, Conlan Wilkinson 3-70) by 20 runs

Stony Stratford Vs 172-7 (Samuel Cole 77, Anish Katechia 45) beat Thrapston IVs 159 all out (Andrew Thomas 46, Mike Coyne 42) by 13 runs

FIXTURES, Saturday, July 8

Premier Division: Geddington v Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians v Horton House, Oundle v Brixworth, Rushton v Finedon Dolben, Stony Stratford v Rushden, Wollaston v Peterborough.

Division One: Brigstock v Old Northamptonians IIs, Desborough v Overstone Park, East Haddon v Burton Latimer, Finedon Dolben IIs v Thrapston, Isham v Weekley & Warkton, Loddington v Wellingborough Town. Division Two: Earls Barton v Old Wellingburians, Northampton Saints IIs v Long Buckby, Old v Great Houghton, Peterborough IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands, Rushden IIs v Irthlingborough Town, Wellingborough Indians v Kettering.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Oundle IIs, Heyford v Great Oakley, Horton House IIs v Rothwell, Irchester v Wollaston IIs, Old Grammarians v Stony Stratford IIs, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Kislingbury.

Division Four: Finedon Dolben IIIs v Geddington IIs, Overstone Park IIs v Weldon, Podington v Rushton IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Raunds, Wellingborough Town IIs v Grendon & Prims, West Haddon & Guilsborough v Bowden.

Division Five: Kettering IIs v Stony Stratford IIIs, Northampton Saints IIIs v Higham Ferrers, Rothwell IIs v Kempston, Thrapston IIs v Bold Dragoon, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Cogenhoe, Yelvertoft v S&L Corby.

Division Six: Burton Latimer IIs v East Haddon IIs, Caribbean United v Loddington IIs, Harlestone v Wellingborough Indians IIs, Irthlingborough Town IIs v Isham IIs, Obelisk v Podington IIs.

Division Seven: Great Oakley IIs v Horton House IIIs, Gretton v St Michaels 74, S&L Corby IIs v Desborough IIs.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v St Michaels (N), Bowden IIs v Abington, Bugbrooke v Old Northamptonians IVs, Raunds IIs v Overstone Park IIIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs v Oundle IIIs.

Division Nine: Great Houghton IIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs, Hardingstone v Irchester IIs, Long Buckby IIs v Heyford IIs, Old Wellingburians IIs v Brixworth IIIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Old Grammarians IIs.

Division 10: Rushden IIIs v Geddington IIIs, Weldon IIs v Harlestone IIs, Wollaston IIIs v Little Harrowden.

Division 11: Burton Latimer IIIs v Cogenhoe IIs, Higham Ferrers IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Kislingbury IIs v Thrapston IIIs, Old Northamptonians 5th v Horton House IVs, Overstone Park IVs v Finedon Dolben IVs.

Division 12: Bold Dragoon IIs v Obelisk IIs, Grange Park v Bugbrooke IIs, Mears Ashby IIs v Hardingstone IIs, St Michaels 74 IIs v Old Grammarians IIIs, Stony Stratford IVs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs.

Division 13: Isham Zingari v Barton Seagrave IIs, Kettering IVs v Barby IIIs, Spencer Bruerne IIs v Thrapston IVs.

