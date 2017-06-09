NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: Kotze stars with bat and ball as Oundle go top of the pile

Oundle are the new leaders of the Hevey Building Supplies NCL Premier Division after their eight-wicket thrashing of rock-bottom whipping boys Wollaston.

Their comprehensive victory, coupled with Peterborough’s defeat to Rushden, saw Oundle go top with Rushton now up to second thanks to their win over Stony Stratford.

The division is wide open with the top six separated by just 25 points.

Oundle had little difficulty condemning Wollaston to their seventh defeat in seven, with Hanno Kotze taking five for 12 and Bashrat Husain four for 29 as the bottom-markers were rushed out for 71.

Kotze then hit an unbeaten 43 to steer his side to 74 for two and top spot in the table.

Peterborough posted 210 for eight in their clash with Rushden, with Lewis Bruce top scoring with 62.

But it wasn’t enough as Chanaka Ruwansiri’s 80 guided Rushden to 214 for six and a four-wicket victory.

Rushton’s impressive form continued as they beat Stony Stratford by 20 runs.

Marcus Steed was their star man, claiming five for 66 to help dismiss Stony for 181 in reply to Rushton’s modest 201 all out, which was built around 93 by Ben Coddington.

Reigning champions Old Northamptonians were frustrated again, but despite their stuttering start they are still in the title mix as they are fifth in the table, only 22 points off the top spot.

This time Rob White’s men had to settle for a draw against Geddington after making 235 for eight, with solid contributions from White (41), Thomas Hafil (39) and George Arblaster (40), with Amit Dhadwal (4-58) the pick of the Geddington bowlers.

Dhadwal then frustrated ONs with the bat as well, hitting 50 as the east Northants side secured a share of the spoils at 201 for eight.

Brixworth leapfrogged rivals Saints as they won at Birchfield Road East.

Ashley Starmer claimed four for 47 as Saints were bowled out for 174, with Harry Adair making 74.

It never looked to be enough, and it wasn’t as Brixworth coasted to 179 for four with Callum Guest making an unbeaten 50.

Horton House seem to be on the slide after their impressive start to the season, and they were beaten by 37 runs by Finedon, who are now fourth.

Mark Wolstensholme did his bit with the ball for Horton, bagging four for 44 as Finedon were restricted to 176 for nine, with Jack Keeping’s 40 the top score.

Horton must have fancied their chances of overhauling that total, but they were bowled out for 139 despite a battling 47 from opener Richard Falkner.

Tom Brett was the main man with the ball for Finedon, claiming four for 29.

Results, Saturday, June 3

PREMIER DIVISION

Finedon Dolben 176-9 (Jack Keeping 40, Sean Davis 32, Chris Todd 39, Mark Wolstenholme 4-44) beat Horton House 139 all out (Richard Falkner 47, Tom Brett 4-29) by 37 runs

Geddington 201-8 (Amit Dhadwal 50, Tiann Raubenheimer 38) drew with Old Northamptonians 235-8 (Rob White 41, Thomas Hafil 39, George Arblaster 40, Amit Dhadwal 4-58)

Saints 174 all out (Jack Mousley 46, Harry Adair 74, Ashley Starmer 4-47) lost to Brixworth 179-4 (Fred Newborough 37, Callum Guest 50no) by 6 wkts

Peterborough 210-8 (Asim Butt 38, David Clarke 31, Lewis Bruce 62) lost to Rushden 214-6 (Chanaka Ruwansiri 80, William Bates 36) by 4 wkts

Stony Stratford 181 all out (James Warsop 66, Alex Strong 32, Marcus Steed 5-66) lost to Rushton 201 all out (Ben Mansell 38, Ben Coddington 93, Andrew Reynoldson 33, Alex Strong 4-43) by 20 runs

Wollaston 71 all out (Bashrat Hussain 4-29, Hanno Kotze 5-12) lost to Oundle 74-2 (Hanno Kotze 43no) by 8 wkts

DIVISION ONE

Brigstock 272-8 (Patrick Croker 35, Sat Singh 32, Duncan Croker 77, Gurjeet Sapal 45, Stephan Joubert 5-69) drew with East Haddon 121-6 (Michael Hale 39, Tashwin Lukas 3-35)

Desborough 220-7 (Simon Renshaw 97, Wayne Steed 49, Greg Reis 3-59) tied with Isham 220 all out (Ben Atkinson 91, Damien Conyard 32, Tony Hall 4-17)

Loddington 174 all out (Andrew Flint 38, Michael Evans 3-45, Jack Parker 5-18) beat Finedon Dolben IIs (Michael Evans 34, Thomas Minney 31, Nicholas Herbert 3-16) by 52 runs

Old Northamptonians IIs 189-9 (Mohit Nain 61no, Dave Walklate 3-22, Jacob Pamer 3-44) beat Weekley and Warkton 113 all out (James Colson 34, Andy Stanley 39, Matt White 4-35, Mohit Nain 5-15) by 76 runs

Overstone Park 173-9 (Kunal Patel 39, Ryan Arnold 35, Sheel Patel 41no) beat Wellingborough Town 171 all out (James Howes 41, Richard Curtis 32, Sheel Patel 4-29) by 1 wkt

Thrapston 120 all out (James Pamplin 34no, John Maynard 4-30) lost to Burton Latimer 122-4 (Scott Sanders 33) by 6 wkts

DIVISION TWO

Earls Barton 184-9 (Steven Rees 30, Tom Todd 63, Liam Watkin 5-40) beat Saints IIs 100 all out (Dave Prophet 37, Steven Rees 5-47) by 84 runs

Great Houghton 244-7 (James Watson 47, Matthew Jackson 67, Colin Wayman 53, Adrian Flynn 3-53) drew with Long Buckby 224-9 (Duncan Harris 56, Terry Cooper 48, Luke Church 42, Nick Smith 32, Josh Hughes 3-37)

Kettering 279-9 (Guven Kooner 44, James Parker 105, Rhys Linnell 70, Michael Jones 4-48) drew with Irthlingborough Town 186-5 (Neil White 86no, Luke Fleming 40)

Old Wellingburians 160-9 (Sameer Shah 67, Umar Iqbal 37, Harry Rowe 3-14) beat St Crispins Ryelands 159 all out (Thomas Robotham 42, Martin Quenby 43, Karim Prince 3-68) by 1 run

Rushden IIs 178-8 (Gareth Griffiths 55, William Liptrot 31, Michael Hosking 3-45) lost to Old 180-5 (Sam Street 86, Tom Firm 3-34) by 5 wkts

Wellingborough Indians 86 all out (Kyle Medcalf 42, Scott Howard 49, Connor Parnell 50no) lost to Peterborough IIs 251-7 Bhavin Patel 32, Nadir Haider 7-37) by 165 runs

DIVISION THREE

Brixworth IIs 66-2 beat Irchester 63 all out (Fraser Bennett 3-25, Ben Carrick 3-18) by 8 wkts

Horton House IIs 252-6 (Matthew Ryan 36, Ryan Turner 46, Elijah Glover 43no, Oakley Young 3-45) beat Heyford 248-4 (Adam Linnell 32, Simon Legge 101, Rory Smallbone 75no, James Kirk 3-37) by 4 wkts

Kislingbury 203 all out (Babar Khan 96, David Pollard 30, Daniel Pegg 7-47) beat Great Oakley 118 all out (Ruan Kotze 45, Benjamin Brown 4-54, Eddie Fowler 3-14) by 85 runs

Old Grammarians 190-8 (Faz Shah 39, Anthony Sheperdson 40, Tom Pace 34, George Edmonds 3-21) drew with Old Northamptonians IIIs 243-7 (Tom Hogan 44, Matt Long 125, Andrew Brierley 3-64)

Oundle IIs 180 all out (Richard Cunningham 35, Ben Weatherington 35, Alex Stockton 3-36) beat Stony Stratford IIs 97 all out (Michael Wells 47, Richard Cunningham 3-23, Peter Wilson 5-16) by 83 runs

Rothwell 124-5 (Marvin Hill 33) beat Wollaston IIs 123 all out (Marcus Shelton 32, Rohin Thapar 3-44, Adam Gasson 5-28) by 5 wkts

DIVISION FOUR

Bowden 183 all out (Daniel Masic 77, Anthony Roberts 33, Zak Gillies 4-42) lost to Weldon 185-9 (Connor McAlinden 113, Daniel Broughton 5-39) by 1 wkt

Raunds 214 all out (Lee Morgan 34, Lewis gates 75, Oliver Hanwell 4-50) lost to Grendon and Prims 215-5 (Oliver Hanwell 82, Dan Wood 78, Nick Colbourn 33) by 5 wkts

Rushton IIs 107 all out (Dean Joy 37, Mark Neave 3-26) lost to Geddington IIs 229-9 (Daniel O’Callaghan 50, Lee Sutherland 35, Colin Judd 32, Marcus Knight 39, Danny Atkinson 4-30) by 122 runs

St Crispins Ryelands IIs 216-8 (Brian Davis 40, Noorulla Alozi 36, Daniel Cooper 47) drew with Overstone Park IIs 332-4 (Neel Patel 56, Tom Cooke 159no, James Sales 37, David Sales 47)

Wellingborough Town IIs 109-0 beat Podington 107 all out (Clive Farrar 3-21, Tim Coleman 3-9) by 10 wkts

West Haddon & Guilsborough 151 all out (James Dawson 40, Kashif Mahmood 68, Toby Nevett 5-58, Liam Creighton 5-36) lost to Finedon Dolben IIIs 152-7 (William Dallimore 59, Alex Hawks 41, James Dawson 4-30) by 3 wkts

DIVISION FIVE

Bold Dragoon 166-9 (Martin Wall 35, Jimmy O’Dell 37, Daniel Denton 4-30) lost to Kempston 168-6 (Mark Russell 40, Nigel Thorn 43, Jimmy O’Dell 3-39) by 4 wkts

Cogenhoe 127 all out (Paul Browning 35, John Longley 3-27) lost to Higham Ferrers 243-6 (Matt Ford 80, Phillip materna 88, Nick Lester 3-70) by 116 runs

Saints IIIs 144-8 Nasakat Hussain 30, Darren Hall 4-28) lost to Thrapston IIs 145-9 (Greg Johnson 32, Tom McNally 32, Nasakat Hussain 4-44) by 1 wkt

S and L Corby 177 all out (Naveet Agnihotri 34, Neil Fewtrell 4-40, Jake Vickers 4-40) lost to Stony Stratford IIIs 180-7 (Andy Preston 35, Jamie Walsh 79, Umer Abbasi 5-43) by 3 wkts

Weekley and Warkton IIs 166-3 (Chris Payne 50no, Nick Dalziel 57) beat Kettering IIs 165 all out (Tom Smith 44, Steven Wilson 51, Cole Streather 4-32) by 7 wkts

Yelvertoft 184-8 (Will Negus 36, James Burnett 61, Callum Bentley 30) drew with Rothwell IIs 204-8 (Daniel Craig 33, Stephen O’Brien 35, Aaron Ellis 4-54)

DIVISION SIX

Burton Latimer IIs 217-3 (Alan Sewell 42, Laura Tonks 91, Mark Wittering 40) drew with Carrib United 246-9 (Abid Zia 40, Ming Hestic 117, Muhammed Zafar 34, Joshua Whtwell 3-41)

East Haddon IIs 199-7 (Duncan Kennedy 107, Hitesh Sharma 3-43) drew with Wellingborough Indians IIs 113-8 (Isaac Draper 4-34)

Irthlingborough Town IIs 135-9 (Ryan Simpson 50, Alex O’Grady 5-42, Ryan Rayment 3-14) beat Obelisk 111 all out (Pete Whiting 3-9) by 24 runs

Isham IIs 232-5 (Ian Kelland 110, Ben Reid 69) drew with Loddington IIs 202-7 (Steve Denton 55, Ryan Hawthorn 80, Shaun Wills 3-34)

Podington IIs 138 all out lost to Harlestone 195-5 (Simon East 44, Rajiv Raval 39no, Amir Ahmed 31no) by 57 runs

DIVISION SEVEN

Great Oakley IIs 118 all out (David Evans 34, Sam Powell 3-38, Harry Pavitt 4-28) lost to Gretton 179-7 (Steven Baines 35, Harvey Pullen 3-13) by 61 runs

Horton House IIIs 224-7 (Lewis Trasler 76, Ishtaq Hussain 41) lost to Desborough IIs 225-5 (David Peel 148, Lewis Ward 45no) by 5 wkts

Mears Ashby 138 all out (Ryan Minney 41, Liam Goodall 38, Charlie Gibbons 3-27) lost to St Michaels 74 243-7 (Chris Goodson 51, Anthony Webb 137, Jamie Podkowka 4-73) by 105 runs

Old IIs 148-8 (Toby Bence 60no, Daniel Streeton 3-21, Kevin Flanagan 3-29) drew with Earls Barton IIs 209-6 (Daniel Jackson 43, Chris Smart 59, Paul Smith 30no)

Spencer Bruerne 198-4 Alex Holmes 95, TTommy Reid 3-35) beat S and L Corby IIs 197-8 (Stephen Hallam 60, Ryan Buckingham 72, Omar Khan 3-18) by 6 wkts

DIVISION EIGHT

Abington 106-2 (Gareth Edlington 45no) beat Raunds IIs 104 all out (Chris Lack 54, Paul Kimpton 38) by 8 wkts

Old Northamptonians IVs 104 all out (David White 30, Thomas Pope 4-29) lost to Overstone Park IIIs 107-2 (Kyle Draoer 55no) by 8 wkts

Oundle IIIs 65-4 (Jonathan Dalley 38, Ian Geddes 3-11) beat St Michaels 61 all out (Joe Charlton 7-13) by 6 wkts

West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 125-6 (Jim Houghton 52, Ryan Wilson 5-24) lost to Bowden IIs 126-5 (Nick Staff 68, Roberts 32no) by 5 wkts

DIVISION NINE

Hardingstone 138-4 (Ian Roberts 32no, Simon Chapman 31no) beat Great Houghton IIs 136 all out (Robert Hart 34, Ben Mellor 5-36, Craig Lewis 4-28) by 6 wkts

Heyford IIs 87 all out (Tim Brown 3-43, Charlie Batchelor 3-25) lost to Brixworth IIIs 196-9 (Keith Halford 61, Alex Valentine 30) by 109 runs

Irchester IIs 164-8 (Shane Bicknell 34, Alan Cotter 38) lost to Old Grammarians IIs 165-5 (Lahkan Trivedi 96) by 5 wkts

Long Buckby IIs 103 all out (Ross Soloman 3-13) beat St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 95 all out (Mark Lewis 3-17, Adam Vinson 5-18) by 8 runs

Wellingborough Town IIIs 81 all out (Ankit Patel 4-12, Sajan Raikundalia 3-12) lost to Old Wellingburians IIs 82-4 by 6 wkts

DIVISION 10

Harlestone IIs 151-5 (Jaskirat Saini 49, Elliott Slinn 57, Brandon Holmes 3-19) beat Geddington IIIs 149 all out (David Goodjohn 38, Brodie Biddle 51, Alex Taylor 6-36) by 5 wkts

Kettering IIIs 168 all out (Sean Turner 33, Slaman Khan 3-38) lost to Little Harrowden 169-2 (Brian Mitchum 91, Matthew Roberts 30no) by 8 wkts

Weekley & Warkton IIIs 151 all out Jatinder Singh 75no, Jack Lake 4-36) lost to Rushden IIIs 182-7 (Thomas Moffatt 56, Joel Ives 37, Jonny Groome 48) by 31 runs

Weldon IIs 161 all out (Dave Freebody 63, Alex Melia 4-34) beat Wollaston IIIs 75 all out (Dave Freebody 6-6) by 86 runs

Burton Latimer IIIs 140-8 (Erica Turner 47, Thomas Morris 3-13) beat St Crispins Ryelands IVs 110-9 (Brendon O Sullivan 3-28, Stephen Dexter 4-16) by 30 runs

DIVISION 11

Finedon Dolben IVs 97-3 (Darren Moors 32no) beat Horton House IVs 93 all out (Sheldon Mellows 3-27, Frank Roberts 3-21) by 7 wkts

Higham Ferrers IIs 163 all out (James Walker 70, Rob Smith 39, Muhammad Azhar 3-23) lost to Kislingbury IIs 165-4 (Stuart Gill 108, Rob Smith 3-42) by 6 wkts

Overstone Park IVs 98 all out (Richard Grayson 47, Chris Mason 5-37) lost to Cogenhoe IIs 99-5 (Jack Quennell 38, Henry Grayson 3-34) by 5 wkts

Thrapston IIIs 139-2 (Adrian Rowan 37, Alex Vitue 59) beat Old Northamptonians Vs 138 all out (Mark Underwood 46, Steve Walker 3-25) by 8 wkts

DIVISION 12

Irthlingborough Town IIIs 121-3 (Rhys Elavia 41no) beat Bugbrooke IIs 119 all out (Liam Jackson 30, Harry Potkins 5-33) by 7 wkts

Obelisk IIs 69 all out (Ollie Homes 4-20, Ash Day 3-10) lost to Grange Park 73-3 by 7 wkts

Old Grammarians IIIs 204-6 (Stuart Jeffery 41, Azaan Shah 31, Andrew Jones 45) lost to Hardingstone IIs 207-4 (Paul Larkin 38, Lee Bennett 116, Amit Ganatra 3-48) by 6 wkts

St Michaels 74 IIs 91-9 (Tony Wallinger 3-19) lost to Bold Dragoon IIs 203-6 (Sam Spencer 104no, James Hurrell 43, John Chapman 3-26) by 112 runs

Stony Stratford IVs 156-7 beat Mears Ashby IIs 153-7 (Stuart Gray 45, Tony Coles 40, Matthew Parkin 4-40) by 3 wkts

DIVISION 13

Brixworth IVs 152-9 (John Smorfitt 33, Martin Batchelor 58) lost to Spencer Bruerne IIs 153-8 (Peter Stead 55, Steven Bradnam 4-42) by 1 run

Isham Zingari 167-5 (David Hobbs 109no, Jacob Pepper 30) beat Stony Stratford Vs 120 all out (Christopher Canavan 61, David Kerr 3-12) by 47 runs

S and L Corby IIIs 124 all out (Kieran Lawman 33, Matthew ward 33) lost to Thrapston IVs 125-1 (Andrew Thomas 77no) by 9 wkts

Fixtures

Saturday, June 10

Premier Division: Brixworth v Finedon Dolben, Horton House v Geddington, Old Northamptonians v Wollaston, Oundle v Stony Stratford, Rushden v Northampton Saints, Rushton v Peterborough.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Brigstock, East Haddon v Desborough, Finedon Dolben IIs v Overstone Park, Isham v Loddington, Weekley & Warkton v Thrapston, Wellingborough Town v Old Northamptonians IIs.

Division Two: Irthlingborough Town v Old Wellingburians, Long Buckby v Earls Barton, Northampton Saints IIs v Wellingborough Indians, Old v Kettering, Peterborough IIs v Rushden IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands v Great Houghton.

Division Three: Great Oakley v Horton House IIs, Heyford v Brixworth IIs, Irchester v Old Grammarians, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Oundle IIs, Stony Stratford IIs v Rothwell, Wollaston IIs v Kislingbury.

Division Four: Finedon Dolben IIIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIs, Geddington IIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Grendon & Prims v Bowden, Overstone Park IIs v Wellingborough Town IIs, Podington v Raunds, Weldon v Rushton IIs.

Division Five: Higham Ferrers v S&L Corby, Kempston v Yelvertoft, Kettering IIs v Northampton Saints IIIs, Rothwell IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Stony Stratford IIIs v Bold Dragoon, Thrapston IIs v Cogenhoe.

Division Six: Caribbean United v Irthlingborough Town IIs, Harlestone v Burton Latimer IIs, Loddington IIs v East Haddon IIs, Obelisk v Isham IIs, Wellingborough Indians IIs v Podington IIs.

Division Seven: Desborough IIs v Spencer Bruerne, Earls Barton IIs v Mears Ashby, Gretton v Old IIs, S&L Corby IIs v Great Oakley IIs, St Michaels 74 v Horton House IIIs.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, Bowden IIs v Oundle IIIs, Overstone Park IIIs v Abington, Raunds IIs v Bugbrooke, St Michaels (N) v Old Northamptonians IVs.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs, Great Houghton IIs v Irchester IIs, Old Grammarians IIs v Heyford IIs, Old Wellingburians IIs v Long Buckby IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Hardingstone.

Division 10: Brigstock IIs v Kettering IIIs, Geddington IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs, Little Harrowden v Harlestone IIs, Rushden IIIs v Weldon IIs.

Division 11: Cogenhoe IIs v Higham Ferrers IIs, Horton House IVs v Thrapston IIIs, Kislingbury IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Burton Latimer IIIs.

Division 12: Bold Dragoon IIs v Old Grammarians IIIs, Bugbrooke IIs v Obelisk IIs, Grange Park v Stony Stratford IVs, Hardingstone IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs, Mears Ashby IIs v St Michaels 74 IIs.

Division 13: Spencer Bruerne IIs v Isham Zingari, Stony Stratford Vs v Kettering IVs, Thrapston IVs v Brixworth IVs

Callum Guest bowls for Brixworth against Saints

