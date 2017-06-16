NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: Hussain claims nine wickets as leaders power on at the top

Bashrat Hussain produced a remarkable bowling performance as Oundle stayed top of the Hevey Building Supplies NCL Premier Division with a crushing win over Stony Stratford.

Hussain claimed nine for 36 as Stony were rushed out for just 86, producing Oundle’s best bowling performance in the NCL, and the fifth best in the top flight since 2003. Harrison Craig claimed the other wicket.

Oundle then eased to 87 for three, with Peter Foster making an unbeaten 33.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Geddington, Old Northamptonians and Saints, with the other matches ending in draws.

Results, Saturday, June 10

PREMIER DIVISION

Brixworth 234-5 (Fred Newborough 52, Alex Lacey 40, John Bowers 40, Callum Guest 49no) drew with Finedon Dolben 137-7 (Drew Brierley 31)

Horton House 254 all out (Ewan Cox 88, Shiv Jhala 101no, Chris Murdoch 4-92) lost to Geddington 256-9 (Amit Dhadwal 71, Mark Steele 49, Luke Cummins 42no, Mark Wolstenholme 3-79) by 1 wkt

Old Northamptonians 146-6 (Thomas Hafil 52, Christopher Perry 3-18) beat Wollaston 145-8 (Harry Broome 31, Matthew Jones 36no, William Heathfield 3-41) by 4 wkts

Oundle 87-3 (Peter Foster 33no) beat Stony Stratford 86 all out (Nick Allen 33, Bashrat Hussain 9-36) by 7 wkts

Rushden 95 all out (Nick Bell 4-27, Muhammed Javed 3-18) lost to Northampton Saints 183 all out (Saif Zaib 49, Afaq Barber 39) by 88 runs

Rushton 218-8 (James Kettleborough 68, Ben Coddington 38, Andrew Reynoldson 61, Joe Dawborn 3-51) drew with Peterborough 187-8 (Asim Butt 31, Alex Mitchell 49, George Parker 3-55)

DIVISION ONE

Burton Latimer 346-7 (David Shelford 179, Scott Sanders 56, Alistair McClure 46, Duncan Croker 4-41) beat Brigstock 171 all out (George Butler 32, Ethan Delargy 60no, Will Baines 5-87) by 175 runs

East Haddon 186-7 (Richard Hardwick 64, Duncan Kennedy 67, Adam Mather 3-47) beat Desborough 159 all out (Alex Forward 40, Stephan Joubert 5-19) by 27 runs

Finedon Dolben IIs 227 all out (Jack Parker 82, Matthew Swann 39, Premal Patel 3-71, Sheel Patel 3-53) drew with Overstone Park 190-9 (Ryan Arnold 53, Tom Cooke 37, Jack Parker 6-61)

Isham 155 all out (Peter Skerrett 65, Nicholas Herbert 4-43, Liam Flecknor 5-33) lost to Loddington 247 all out (Adam King 48, Josh Plowright 90, Andrew Flint 37) by 92 runs

Weekley and Warkton 281-8 James Crichton 111, Liam Piddington 41, James Smith 62, Ryan Gavin 3-42) beat Thrapston 174 all out (George Groenland 31, Will Groenland 30, Ryan Wright 32, Jacob Palmer 6-23) by 107 runs

Wellingborough Town 103-1 (James Howes 68) beat Old Northamptonians IIs 102 all out (Richard Hudson 33, Jake Westley 3-23) by 9 wkts

DIVISION TWO

Irthlingborough Town 109-6 (Luke Feming 35no, Nehal Patel 4-47) beat Old Wellingburians 108 all out (Nehal Patel 31, Michael Jones 5-45) by 4 wkts

Long Buckby 80-0 (Duncan Harris 50no) beat Earls Barton 79 all out (Adrian Flynn 3-29, Gary Reeve 4-20) by 10 wkts

Northampton Saints IIs 175-9 (Chirag Mandayvia 37, Dave Prophet 44no) drew with Wellingborough Indians 237 all out (Bhavin Patel 75, Jaimish Patel 32, Sunil Semplay 45, Liam Watkin 6-63)

Old 83 all out (Arun Bains 3-22) lost to Kettering 129 all out (Pete Bevan 45, Andy Hayward 4-30) by 46 runs

Peterborough IIs 98-4 (Kyle Medcalf 33no, Aidan Payne 3-34) beat Rushden IIs 94 all out (Kristian Antonaccio 33no, Richard Kendall 3-32, Connor Parnell 5-24) by 6 wkts

St Crispins Ryelands 200-8 (Chris Taylor 54, Jack Goodman 34no) beat Great Houghton 198 all out (Alex Smith 30, Colin Wayman 40, Alex Hearn 43, Jake Spencer 4-58) by 2 wkts

DIVISION THREE

Great Oakley 210-7 (Owen Bell 66) beat Horton House IIs 207-9 (Matthew Ryan 83, David Morgan 44, Ashley York 3-60) by 3 wkts

Heyford 205-7 (Jacob Glider 53no, George Napier 3-62) lost to Brixworth IIs 207-4 (Adam Shulver 42, Phil Perryman 111) by 6 wkts

Irchester 74 all out (Anthony Sheperdon 3-22, Andrew Brierley 3-1) beat Old Grammarians 45 all out (Jamie Souster 5-23) by 29 runs

Old Northamptonians IIIs 197 all out (Tyler Mills 44, Amrit Basra 54, Jack Roberts 4-48) drew with Oundle IIs 153-9 (Ross Murray 48, Matt Long 6-29)

Stony Stratford IIs 130 all out (Andy Ward 39, Ben Watts 6-19) lost to Rothwell 131-3 (Ryan Spreadbury 60, Mehul Adatia 35) by 7 wkts

Wollaston IIs 277-3 (Marcus Shelton 68, Mark Carter 90, Ajay Momi 84no) drew with Kislingbury 219-9 (Byron Wyngard 65, Ed Smith 34, Babar Khan 66)

DIVISION FOUR

Finedon Dolben IIs 203 all out (Raj Patel 68, Ben Harris 7-45) lost to St Crispins Ryelands IIs 204-5 (Noorullah Alozai 32, Daniel Cooper 62no, Andrew Skelton 68, Liam Creighton 3-44) by 5 wkts

Geddington IIs 241 all out (Mark Thomas 39, Danial O’Callaghan 75, Colin Judd 32, James Nuttall 4-64) drew with West Haddon and Guilsborough 179-8 (James Nuttal 49, Joe Collins 32)

Grendon and Prims 48 all out (Christopher Weir 7-22, Jack Bellamy 3-23) lost to Bowden 225-9 (Anthony Paton 37, Anthony Roberts 37, Christopher Weir 52, Jack Clark 4-52) by 177 runs

Overstone Park IIs 104 all out (Thomas Keeney 4-28, James McDermott 4-5) lost to Wellingborough Town IIs 109-4 (Tony Walker 48no) by 6 wkts

Podington 142-5 (Sam Sturley 56, Louis Toseland 40no) beat Raunds 140 all out (David Dicks 5-45) by 5 wkts

Weldon 107-2 (Thomas Chenery 35) beat Rushton IIs 105 all out (Dan Wells 4-21) by 8 wkts

DIVISION FIVE

Kempston 112-5 (Daniel Clark 33, Callum Bentley 3-48) beat Yelvertoft 111 all out (Martin Lewis 43, Martin McLennan 4-30) by 5 wkts

Kettering IIs 207-5 (Tom Smith 91, Harry Tanser 53no) beat Northampton Saints IIIs 206-6 (Jamie Law 41, Nasakat Hussain 45) by 5 wkts

Rothwell IIs 117 all out (Jordan Henshaw 51, Robert Head 5-20) lost to Weekley and Warkton IIs 215-4 (Chris Payne 40, Dean Henderson 85, Oliver Bosworth 34, Daniel Craig 3-62) by 98 runs

Stony Stratford IIIs 131 all out lost to Bold Dragoon 202 all out (Martin Wall 38, Daniel Blatch 55no, Daniel O’Dell 38, Joshua Whitehead 3-41) by 71 runs

Thrapston IIs 222-4 (Mark Palmer 69, Andy Stoker 82no, Greg Johnson 51) beat Cogenhoe 220-9 (Darren Harrison 41, Daniel McLaughin 35, Matt Morrissey 47) by 6 wkts

DIVISION SIX

Carrib United 137 all out (Faisal Hanif 44no, Shay Kirk 3-29, Leighton Griffiths 3-17) beat Irthlingborough Town IIs 66 all out (Zeshan Munawar 4-22) by 71 runs

Harlestone 152 all out (Amir Ahmed 33, Bill Craddock 4-48) lost to Burton Latimer IIs 156-9 (Alan Sewell 51, Luke Styman 47, Kevin Johnson 3-33, Stephen Ball 3-42) by 1 wkt

Loddington IIs 79 all out (Ian Hardwick 4-13, Harry Smith 3-17) lost to East Haddon IIs 81-3 by 7 wkts

Obelisk 121-9 (Brian Robinson 52, David Hobbs 3-20) beat Isham IIs 63 all out (Ryan Rayment 5-18, Michael Charnley 3-15) by 58 runs

Wellingborough Indians IIs 178-8 (Waqas Elahi 47, Sanjay Patel 55) beat Podington IIs 165 all out (Alan Coleman 47, Charlie Saxby 37, James Nimmo 35, Jaimish Patel 3-28) by 13 runs

DIVISION SEVEN

Desborough IIs 186 all out (David Peel 73, Christopher Barton 46, Sam Heath 7-64) lost to Spencer Bruerne 250-8 (Steve Faulkner 36, Joe York 75, Robert Tootell 71, James Peel 3-90) by 64 runs

Earls Barton IIs 127-1 beat Mears Ashby 125 all out (George Brooks 3-26, Paul Smith 4-29) by 9 wkts

Gretton 169-2 (Steven Baines 69no, Michael Park 35, Robert Ellis 31) beat Old IIs 168-9 (Gareth Tighe 59, Toby Bence 49) by 8 wkts

S and L Corby IIs 198-7 (Ben Lawman 124) lost to Great Oakley IIs 204-3 (Chris York 50, David Evans 31, Scott Marshall 81no) by 7 wkts

St Michaels 74 83-5 (Anthony Webb 34) beat Horton House IIIs 81 all out (Steven Spruels 3-45, Ben Packman 6-33) by 5 wkts

DIVISION EIGHT

Bowden IIs 146 all out (Sam Freer 45) beat Oundle IIIs 129 all out (Samuel Dalley 30, Sam Freer 3-31, Robert Gomez 3-15) by 17 runs

Overstone Park IIIs 202-9 (Andrew Thacker 44, Kyle Draper 37, Sam Wood 41, Jason Millard 40) drew with Abington 327-3 (David Middleditch 135, Nick Risely 40, Vindhkumar 100no)

Raunds IIs 43 all out (Gavin Dobsobn 3-7, Glen Dobson 3-7) lost to Bugbrooke 243-6 (Ed Trafford 40, Billal Bashir 91, Peter Gibbon 30no) by 200 runs

St Michaels 31 all out (George Huson 5-1, Adam Malin 4-16) lost to Old Northamptonians IVs 113 all out (Malcolm Swann 6-34) by 82 runs

DIVISION NINE

Brixworth IIIs 114-2 (Russell Parsons 48no) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 113-7 (Leslie Hillman 62no, Tim Brown 3-38) by 8 wkts

Great Houghton IIs 128 all out (Robert Hart 60, Brian Maycock 3-35, Patrick Hendry 3-20, Mark Everitt 4-21) beat Irchester IIs 125-9 (Andy Cotter 45, Harry Crisp 4-23) by 3 runs

Old Grammarians IIs 139 all out lost to Heyford IIs 140-9 by 1 wkt

Old Wellingburians IIs 128 all out (Pritul Khagram 47, Peter Incley 3-19, Max Harris 3-26) lost to Long Buckby IIs 132-9 (Andrew Oliver 45no, Max Harris 34) by 4 runs

St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 72 all out (Lawrence Knowles 33, Ben Miller 3-27) lost to Hardingstone 202-7 (Jamies Hartnett 40, Alex Piper 39, Simon Chapman 41, Ross Soloman 3-17) by 130 runs

DIVISION 10

Brigstock IIs 203-6 (James Steward 44, Joe Fox 30, Jamie Mills 49) beat Kettering IIs 172 all out (Mike Storey 38, Mark Watkins 31, Richard Clark 38) by 31 runs

Geddington IIIs 79-2 (David Goodjohn 36) beat Weekley and Warkton IIIs 76 all out (Mark Pearson 4-15) by 8 wkts

Little Harrowden 229-7 (Matthew Roberts 87, Jack Tenney 30, Faisal Iqbal 60no) beat Harlestone IIs 166 all out (Russell Hyland 89, Matthew Roberts 5-42) by 63 runs

Rushden IIIs 102 all out (Sean Stanley 3-15, Hamid Hamdard 4-28) lost to Weldon IIs 103-4 (Russell Eady 3-31) by 6 wkts

DIVISION 11

Cogenhoe IIs 72-6 (Tom Lrimpan 4-23) beat Higham Ferrers IIs 70 all out (Tony Bird 3-14, Mark Bird 3-29) by 4 wkts

Horton House IVs 147-8 (Graham Harris 56no, Graeme Ackroyd 3-47) lost to Thrapston IIIs 169 all out (Allan Garton 43, Les Thurbon 34, Graham Harris 5-41) by 22 runs

Kislingbury IIs 195-3 (Stuart Gill 50, Scott Rose 51, Stuart Griffiths 41no, Jeremy Wallington 46no) beat St Crispins Ryelands IVs 139 all out (Marcus Broome 46) by 56 runs

Old Northamptonians Vs 169-6 (Gary Ray 50) lost to Burton Latimer IIIs 173-8 (Stephen Dexter 63, Mark Underwood 3-33) by 2 wkts

DIVISION 12

Bold Dragoon IIs 305-2 (Ahmed Shah 166no, Marcus Bates 60, Sam Spencer 55) beat Old Grammarians IIIs 135-5 (Azaan Shah 41, Anna Stevens 40, Calvin Green 32) by 170 runs

Bugbrooke IIs 104 all out (Charles Wright 4-32) lost to Obelisk IIs 210-6 (Carl White 41, Steven Smith 68no, Paul Wrigth 32, George Briddon 3-50) by 106 runs

Grange Park 131 all out (Jonny Rust 43, Nathan Browne 3-24, Sikander Ali 3-29) beat Stony Stratford IVs 82 all out (Rob Pinnington 5-21) by 49 runs

Hardingstone IIs 145-7 Lee Bennett 66, Danny Stratford 3-32, Harry Potkins 3-34) beat Irthlingborough Town IIs 144 all out (Charlie Thomas 32, Mark Davidson 5-22) by 3 wkts

DIVISION 13

Spencer Bruerne IIs 250-6 (Mark Behan 103no, Richard Muscutt 63) beat Isham Zingari 99 all out (Pete Kelland 36no Lee Walters 3-20) by 151 runs

Stony Stratford Vs 149 all out (Christopher Canavan 33, Anuj Kaulgud 31, Conor Barton 3-21) lost to Kettering IVs 150-4 (Dan Spencer 59, Owen Lumley 37) by 6 wkts

Thrapston IVs 107-9 (Thomas Elmore 4-28) lost to Brixworth IVs 110-7 (Mike Fairey 33) by 3 wkts

Fixtures

Saturday, June 17

Premier Division: Finedon Dolben v Rushden, Geddington v Brixworth, Saints v Peterborough, Oundle v Rushton, Stony Stratford v Old Northamptonians, Wollaston v Horton House.

Division One: Brigstock v Weekley & Warkton, Desborough v Burton Latimer, Isham v Finedon Dolben IIs, Loddington v East Haddon, Old Northamptonians IIs v Overstone Park, Thrapston v Wellingborough Town.

Division Two: Earls Barton v St Crispin & Ryelands, Great Houghton v Irthlingborough Town, Old Wellingburians v Kettering, Peterborough IIs v Old, Rushden IIs v Northampton Saints IIs, Wellingborough Indians v Long Buckby.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Great Oakley, Horton House IIs v Wollaston IIs, Irchester v Old Northamptonians IIIs, Kislingbury v Stony Stratford IIs, Old Grammarians v Heyford, Rothwell v Oundle IIs.

Division Four: Bowden v Raunds, Overstone Park IIs v Podington, Rushton IIs v Grendon & Prims, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Geddington IIs, Wellingborough Town IIs v Finedon Dolben IIIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough v Weldon.

Division Five: Bold Dragoon v Higham Ferrers, Kettering IIs v Thrapston IIs, Northampton Saints IIIs v Rothwell IIs, S&L Corby v Cogenhoe, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Kempston, Yelvertoft v Stony Stratford IIIs.

Division Six: Burton Latimer IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs, Caribbean United v Obelisk, East Haddon IIs v Isham IIs, Irthlingborough Town IIs v Harlestone, Podington IIs v Loddington IIs.

Division Seven: Great Oakley IIs v Desborough IIs, Gretton v Earls Barton IIs, Old IIs v S&L Corby IIs, Spencer Bruerne v St Michaels 74.

Division Eight: Abington v St Michaels (N), Barton Seagrave v Bowden IIs, Bugbrooke v Overstone Park IIIs, Old Northamptonians IVs v Oundle IIIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs v Raunds IIs.

Division Nine: Hardingstone v Old Wellingburians IIs, Heyford IIs v Irchester IIs, Long Buckby IIs v Brixworth IIIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Great Houghton IIs, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Old Grammarians IIs.

Division 10: Harlestone IIs v Kettering IIIs, Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Little Harrowden, Weldon IIs v Geddington IIIs, Wollaston IIIs v Brigstock IIs.

Division 11: Burton Latimer IIIs v Thrapston IIIs, Cogenhoe IIs v Kislingbury IIs, Finedon Dolben IVs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Higham Ferrers IIs v Old Northamptonians Vs, Overstone Park IVs v Horton House IVs.

Division 12: Irthlingborough Town IIIs v Old Grammarians IIIs, Mears Ashby IIs v Bold Dragoon IIs, Obelisk IIs v Hardingstone IIs, St Michaels 74 IIs v Grange Park, Stony Stratford IVs v Bugbrooke IIs.

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Old IIIs, Isham Zingari v Thrapston IVs, Kettering IVs v Spencer Bruerne IIs, S&L Corby IIIs v Barby IIIs