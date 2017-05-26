NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: Horton’s unbeaten start ended as they are downed by Dawborn

Horton House’s unbeaten start to the season came to an abrupt halt as they were crushed by six wickets by Hevey Building Supplies Northants Cricket League premier division leaders Peterborough.

Put into bat, Horton were rushed out for just 76 with Joe Dawborn claiming six for 29.

Posh then eased to 73 for four in 19.2 overs to claim the win, with Asim Butt hitting 34.

Reigning champions Old Northamptonians won their derby date with Saints at Birchfield Road East.

With rain meaning a stop-start afternoon, ONs posted 204 for eight in their 50 overs with Zaakir Khawaja keeping the innings together with an unbeaten 79, while Mayur Odedra claimed four for 48 for Saints.

Tom Webb then snared three for 25 and Rob White three for 34 as Sainst were bowled out for 146 in 43.3 overs.

Oundle secured an impressive win over Finedon Dolben.

Sean Davis was run out for 95 as Finedon posted 202 for three from their 50 overs, with Callum Berrill making 44 not out.

Oundle had few problems in overhauling that total as they eased to 203 for four in 45.4 overs, Hanno Kotze hitting 82 and Phil Adams 36 not out.

The only other top flight game to see a result was the clash between Wollaston and Rushton, with the latter winning it by seven wickets.

Marcus Steed took four for 18 and George Parker three for two as Wollaston collapsed from 66 for two to 89 all out.

Rushton lost a couple of early wickets in their reply, but Andy Reynoldson’s 31 not out steered them to 91 for three.t

Results, May 20

PREMIER DIVISION

Bold Dragoon v Kettering

Finedon Dolben 202-3 (Sean Davis 95, Callum Berrill 44no) lost to Oundle 203-4 (Hanno Kotze 82, Ben Smith 35) by 6 wkts

Geddington 83-3 drew with Stony Stratford

Saints 146 all out (Tom Webb 3-25, Toby Mitchell 3-53) lost to Old Northamptonians 204-8 (Thomas Hafil 31, Zaakir Khawaja 79no, Mayur Odedra 4-48) by 58 runs

Peterborough 73-4 (Asim Butt 34) beat Horton House 72 all out (Joe Dawborn 6-29) by 6 wkts

Rushden drew with Brixworth 181 all out (James Gaul 3-43)

Wollaston 89 all out (Marcus Steed 4-18, George Parker 3-2) lost to Rushton 91-3 (Andrew Reynoldson 31no, Tom Doyle 3-48) by 7 wkts

Bold Dragoon v Kettering

DIVISION ONE

Brigstock 225-5 (George Butler 61, Patrick Croker 87) drew with Loddington 71-7 (Jamie Delargy 5-21)

Desborough 54-2 drew with Finedon Dolben IIs 151 all out (Simon Brett 38, Matthew Swann 40, Adam Mather 3-28)

Old Northamptonians 42-1 beat East Haddon 41 all out (Phillip Evans 5-11) by 9 wkts

Overstone Park 173-4 drew with Burton Latimer 266-6 (Aiden Cunningham 39, Scott Sanders 101, Alistair McClure 54)

Thrapston 145 all out (Will Groenland 34, Ben Atkinson 4-33) lost to Isham 147-7 Elliott James 30, Dominic Barritt 77) by 3 wkts

Wellingborough Town 114-8 (James Howes 36, William Patrick 6-39) beat Weekley and Warkton 111 all out (Karl Tapp 3-26)

DIVISION TWO

Earls Barton 111-2 (Thomas Mills 30, Matthew Rees 35no) beat Rushden IIs 107 all out (Charlie Lawrence 3-30, Steven Rees 3-15) by 8 wkts

Great Houghton 161-9 (James Watson 43, Matthew Jackson 70) beat Peterborough IIs 71 all out (Greg Pearce 7-20) by 90 runs

Irthlingborough Town 132-2 (Ashley Doggett 58, Craig Fowler 30, Neil White 36) beat St Crispins Ryelands 129 all out (Thomas Robotham 35, Michael Jones 3-36) by 8 wkts

Kettering 176-2 (Guven Kooner 108, James Parker 59) beat Long Buckby 173-8 (Luke Church 60, Richard Bott 32, Theo Brooks 3-48) by 8 wkts

Wellingborough Indians 131 all out (Hitesh Sharma 49, Michael Hosking 5-36, Jamie Denny 4-24) lost to Old 186-8 (Sam Street 87, Ben Street 31, Priyadatt Joshi 4-48) by 55 runs

Old Wellingburians v Saints IIs - No play

DIVISION THREE

Brixworth IIs 99-5 (Paul Gardner 32) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 96 all out (Richard Foster 6-33) by 5 wkts

Horton House IIs 90-8 (Andrew Houlden 6-36) v Old Grammarians - No result

Kislingbury 243-4 (Luke Evans 98, David Pollard 63no) beat Irchester 69 all out (Benjamin Brown 3-20, Eddie Fowler 3-28) by 174 runs

Oundle IIs 151-5 (Peter Wilson 36, Guy Bolsover 47, Mark Allbright 3-43) drew with Great Oakley 168-9 (Dale Jones 39, Thomas Cullen 38, Jack Roberts 3-44)

Rothwell 200-9 (Rohin Thapar 46, Richard Panter 33, Adam Gasson 32, James Edwards 3-49) v Heyford 48-8 (Dean Spreadbury 5-18, Rohin Thapar 3-19) - No result

Stony Stratford IIs v Wollaston IIs 162-3 (Marcus Shelton 91, Mark Carter 38) - No Result

DIVISION FOUR

Bowden 112-0 (Anthony Paton 71no, Karl Pollard 31no) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 108 all out (Christopher Weir 4-37) by 10 wkts

Grendon and Prims 31 all out (Zak Gillies 3-2, Dan Wells 4-22) lost to Weldon 33-0 by 10 wkts

Rushton IIs 58-6 (Daniel Thacker 3-19) drew with Overstone Park IIs 119-9 (Daniel Webb 43, Kevin Williams 37no, John Pike 4-5)

St Crispins Ryelands IIs 190-4 (Noorullah Alozai 41, Brian Davis 79, Sunny Bajwa 35) beat Podington 187 all out (Liam Scouster 64, Martin Quenby 3-36) by 6 wkts

West Haddon and Guilsborough IIs 146-3 (James Dawson 45, Peter gregerson 61) beat Wellingborough Town IIs 145 all out (Ravi Shastri 33, Clive Farrar 34, Peter Gregerson 4-37) by 7 wkts

Raunds v Geddington IIs 228-7 (Lee Sutherland 85no, Ned Wilson 61, Mark Neave 33, Paul Kimpton 3-75)- No result

DIVISION FIVE

Bold Dragoon 285-6 (Martin Wall 168, Mark Holliday 34no) drew with Kettering IIs 212-7 (Hallam Knapp 36, Rob Starsmore 78, Daniel O’Dell 3-40)

Cogenhoe 134 all out (Daniel McLaughin 35, Ashley Field 3-18, Domenic Pasquariello 5-30) tied with Kempston 134 all out (Richard Foot 43, Paul Smith 3-28)

Higham Ferrers 122-3 (Phillip Materna 58, Danny Harris 36) beat Stony Stratford IIIs 118 all out (Jake Vickers 35, Edward Gray 3-30, Toby Webbley 6-36) by 7 wkts

S&L Corby 123-0 (Sandeep 95no) beat Rothwell IIs 121-9 (Ross Parker 49, Judir Ali 6-22) by 10 wkts

Weekley and Warkton 258-2 (Lee Fox 158, Dean Henderson 67) drew with Thrapston 66-4 (Sagar Patel 3-8)

Yelvertoft 31-1 v Saints IIIs 147-9 (Syed Ali Naqi 41, Adam Ursell 5-26)- No result

DIVISION SIX

Burton Latimer IIs 171-4 (Alan Sewell 95no, Mark Wittering 62) beat Obelisk 169-6 (Michael Charnley 55, Ryan Rayment 31, Bill Craddock 3-54) by 6 wkts

East Haddon 91 all out (Liaz Hussain 7-24) lost to Carrib United 118 all out (Stuart Keeping 4-29) by 27 runs

Isham IIs 143-6 (Jim Lyon 41) drew with Harlestone 211-9 (James Ball 37, Jaskirat Singh Saini 38no, John Burdett 50, Peter Skerrett 4-61)

Loddington IIs 121-5 (Steve Denton 35, Ranjit Nada 35) drew with Wellingborough Indians IIs 202-6 (Hiren Patel 52, Waqas Elahi 40, Sean Marshall 3-45)

Podington IIs 124-8 (Gary Fowler 36, Shay Kirk 4-30) v Irthlingborough Town IIs - No result

DIVISION SEVEN

Great Oakley IIs 111 all out (George Crisp 3-13, Matthew Desborough 3-43) drew with Earls Barton IIs 74-4 (Jack Pitching 36)

Horton House IIIs v Gretton- No play

Mears Ashby 62 all out (Graeme Robinson 4-22, David Alderson 5-17) lost to S&L Corby IIs 140 all out (Tommy Reid 50, Mike Thompson 4-32) by 78 runs

St Michaels 74 144-6 (Anthony Webb 86no, James Peel 3-54) beat Desborough IIs 142 all out (Christopher Barton 93, Anthony Webb 5-18) by 4 wkts

Spencer Bruerne 16-1 v Old IIs 96 all out - No result

DIVISION EIGHT

Old Northamptonians IVs 64 all out (Danyal Rahemtulla 8-19, Declan Oliver 2-38) lost to Barton Seagrave 65-0 by 10 wkts

Abington beat West Haddon and Guilsborough IIs by forfeit

Bugbrooke v Bowden IIs - No play

St Michaels v Overstone Park IIIs - No play

DIVISION NINE

Heyford IIs 72-2 (Scot Browne 61no) beat St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 68 all out (Lawrence Knowles 32, Shaun Boyson 4-7, David Baker 3-8) by 8 wkts

Irchester IIs 94 all out (Pankaj Raikundalia 5-13) lost to Old Wellingburians IIs 95-3 (Jayesh Desai 52) by 7 wkts

Long Buckby IIs 98 all out lost to Great Houghton IIs 99-8 by 2 wkts

Old Grammarians IIs 162 all out beat Brixworth IIIs 110 all out by 52 runs

Wellingborough Town IIIs 86 all out (Lloyd Jackson 30, Ben Mellor 3-30, Jonny Grove 3-18) lost to Hardingstone 88-2 (Alex Piper 36) by 8 wkts

DIVISION 10

Harlestone IIs 93 all out (Matthew Brooks 33, Andrew Monteith 4-22) lost to Wollaston IIIs 213-6 (Andy Luck 44, Andrew Monteith 33, Craig Boddington 32, John Pike30no) by 120 runs

Kettering IIIs 116 all out (Naresh Bains 40, Russell Eady 3-21, Roy Eady 4-22) lost to Rushden IIIs 170-9 (Roy Eady 63, Andy Rollings 38, Ian Russell 4-30, Phillip Coward 3-33) by 54 runs

Little Harrowden 38-4 (Phillip Peel 3-12) beat Geddington III 34 all out (Thomas Ray 4-13, Salman Khan 4-6) by 6 wkts

Weldon IIs 95 all out William Hay 30, Joe Fox 3-32, Jonathan Croker 4-20) beat Brigstock IIs 88-8 (Steven Milson 5-31) on run rate

DIVISION 11

Burton Latimer IIIs 219-5 (Stephen Dexter 50, Santu Choudhury 77) beat Horton House IVs 59 all out (Brendon O Sullivan 4-24) by 160 runs

Finedon Dolben IVs 81-1 (Matthew Carroll 32, Darren Moors 41) beat Cogenhoe IIs 79 all out (Jake Hinton 6-16) by 9 wkts

Overstone Park IVs 90-4 (Richard Grayson 38no) beat Kislingbury IIs 116 all out (Danny Mackintosh 35, Jeremy Wallington 41) on run rate

St Crispins Ryelands IVs 156-3 (Andrew Frame 36, Ryan Haskins 34, Marcus Broome 40no, Pete Smith 31no) beat Old Northamptonians Vs 154 all out (John Bishop 58, Joseph Batten 5-28) by 7 wkts

Thrapston IIIs 145-8 (Martyn Borrett 41, Graeme Ackroyd 32, Nick Bonser 4-25) beat Higham Ferrers IIs 144-8 (Anthony Smith 31, Nick Bonser 37, Stephen Bennett 3-45) by 2 wkts

DIVISION 12

Hardingstone IIs 44-1 beat Bugbrooke IIs 43 all out (Harry Middleton 5-21, Lee Bennett 3-9) by 9 wkts

Obelisk IIs 66 all out (Aaron Lyons 3-19, Charlie Gibbins 3-13) lost to St Michaels 74 IIs 68-3 (Mark Coleman 33no) by 7 wkts

Irthlingborough Town IIIs 202-1 (Danny Stratford 110, Oliver Roberts 76no) v Mears Ashby IIs - No result

Old Grammarians IIIs 1-0 v Grange Park 171-8 (Matt Young 57, Justin Benedetti 30, Tony Coles 3-30) - No result

Stony Stratford IVs 125-9 (Ian West 39no, Russell Heyworth 3-13, Tony Wallinger 3-34) v Bold Dragoon IIs - No result

DIVISION 13

Barby IIIs 34 all out (Benjamin Elston 3-18, Greg Wilson 4-15) lost to Old IIIs 120-8 (Dave Norton 3-13) by 86 runs

Barton Seagrave IIs 127-5 (Christopher Ellis 54no, Mike Draper 3-42) beat Thrapston IVs 123 all out (Ryan Draper 44, Dave Webb 3-19, Jamie Pringle 3-16) by 5 wkts

Brixworth IVs 116-7 (John Smorfitt 50, Mike Storey 4-16) beat Kettering IVs 114-4 all out (David Hughes 4-30) by 3 wkts

S&L Corby IIIs 123 all out (Josie Groves 4-20) lost to Stony Stratford Vs 124-4 (Oscar Watson 45, Rana Dhaliwal 30) by 6 wkts

Fixtures

Saturday, May 27

Premier Division: Brixworth v Peterborough, Horton House v Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians v Finedon Dolben, Oundle v Geddington, Rushton v Rushden, Stony Stratford v Wollaston.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Old Northamptonians IIs, East Haddon v Thrapston, Finedon Dolben IIs v Wellingborough Town, Isham v Brigstock, Loddington v Desborough, Weekley & Warkton v Overstone Park.

Division Two: Long Buckby v Old Wellingburians, Northampton Saints IIs v Great Houghton, Old v Irthlingborough Town, Peterborough IIs v Earls Barton, Rushden IIs v Wellingborough Indians, St Crispin & Ryelands v Kettering.

Division Three: Great Oakley v Rothwell, Heyford v Kislingbury, Irchester v Horton House IIs, Old Grammarians v Brixworth IIs, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Stony Stratford IIs, Wollaston IIs v Oundle IIs, Finedon Dolben IIIs v Rushton IIs.

Division Four: Geddington IIs v Bowden, Overstone Park IIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Podington v Grendon & Prims, Weldon v Raunds, Wellingborough Town IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIs.

Division Five: Kempston v S&L Corby, Kettering IIs v Yelvertoft, Northampton Saints IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Rothwell IIs v Bold Dragoon, Stony Stratford IIIs v Cogenhoe, Thrapston IIs v Higham Ferrers.

Division Six: Caribbean United v Podington IIs, Harlestone v East Haddon IIs, Irthlingborough Town IIs v Burton Latimer IIs, Obelisk v Loddington IIs, Wellingborough Indians IIs v Isham IIs.

Division Seven: Desborough IIs v Mears Ashby, Earls Barton IIs v St Michaels 74, Gretton v Spencer Bruerne, S&L Corby IIs v Horton House IIIs.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Abington, Bowden IIs v St Michaels (N), Overstone Park IIIs v Oundle IIIs, Raunds IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs, West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs v Bugbrooke.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v Irchester IIs, Great Houghton IIs v Old Grammarians IIs, Hardingstone v Long Buckby IIs, Old Wellingburians IIs v Heyford IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs.

Division 10: Brigstock IIs v Little Harrowden, Geddington IIIs v Kettering IIIs, Rushden IIIs v Harlestone IIs, Wollaston IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs.

Division 11: Cogenhoe IIs v Thrapston IIIs, Higham Ferrers IIs v Overstone Park IVs, Horton House IVs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Finedon Dolben IVs.

Division 12: Bold Dragoon IIs v Hardingstone IIs, Bugbrooke IIs v Old Grammarians IIIs, Grange Park v Irthlingborough Town IIIs, Mears Ashby IIs v Obelisk IIs, St Michaels 74 IIs v Stony Stratford IVs.

Division 13: Old IIIs v Barton Seagrave IIs, Spencer Bruerne IIs v Barby IIIs, Stony Stratford Vs v Brixworth IVs.