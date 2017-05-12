NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: Horton make it three out of three to go clear at the top

Horton House edged three points clear at the top of the Northants Cricket League Premier Division with a hard-fought four-wicket win over Brixworth last weekend.

It was Horton’s third win in three matches, but they were made to work hard for the victory in a low-scoring game.

Overstone Park v Isham

Paul Blakemore was the only Brixworth batsman to hold his head high, hitting an excellent 70 as his side totalled 133 all out, with William Knibbs and Andrew Neate both claiming three wickets.

If Horton thought they were going to cruise home Brixworth’s bowlers had other ideas, but House got home at 134 for six, with opener Ben Wall top scoring with 25 and Ashley Starmer taking three for 54.

Peterborough are second despite being held to a draw in their clash against third-placed Oundle.

Borough held the upper hand for most of the day, declaring an over early on 277 for five, with Asim Butt stroking 119 and Lewis Bruce 49.

Overstone Park v Isham

Oundle’s reply was solid, and they batted out the 51 overs making 228 for seven thanks to an unbeaten 113 from Ben Smith, while Mark Hodgson hit 67.

Rushton are fourth after they eased to a six-wicket success over Geddington.

George Parker set up the win as his six for 31 reduced Geddington to 123 all out, with the main resistance coming from Jack Thurman who made 40.

Andrew Reynoldson and Ben Mansell then led Rushton to victory with 51 and 50 not out respectively.

Cogenhoe v Kettering IIs

Reigning champions Old Northamptonians are finding their feet, and they claimed a first win of the season at the third attempt as they thrashed rock-bottom Rushden by eight wickets.

Tom Webb bagged six for 39 as Rushden were rushed out for just 100 in 27.2 overs, and Daniel Harris then top scored with 31 as ONs eased to 101 for two in just 14 overs.

Saints made it two wins out of two as they comprehensively saw off Stony Stratford by seven wickets.

Stony were bowled out for 251 in 48 overs with Kevin Wijesinghe top scoring with 52 and Nick Bell the pick of the bowlers, claiming three for 55.

Cogenhoe v Kettering IIs

It was a testing target, but Saints coasted home at 254 for three with four overs to spare thanks to an unbeaten 82 from Joe Collins and 73 not out from Tom Bradbeer.

Finally, Finedon Dolben secured their first win of the campaign as they saw off Wollaston by three wickets.

Harry Broome will have been kicking himself after being run out for 95 in Wollaston’s 235 for seven, and although it was a reasonable total, Finedon made short work of it as they made 241 for four in 41.3 overs.

Jack Keeping was top scored with 76 while there was an unbeaten 50 for Callum Berrill.

NCL results - May 6

PREMIER DIVISION

Cogenhoe v Kettering IIs

Brixworth 133 all out (Paul Blakemore 70, William Knibbs 3-33) lost to Horton House 134-6 (Ashley Stramer 3-54) by 4 wkts

Finedon Dolben 241-4 (Jack Keeping 76, Greg Evans 44, Callum Berrill 50no) beat Wollaston 235-7 (Harry Broome 95, Tom Doyle 41, Chris Todd 3-57) by 6 wkts

Geddington 123 all out (Jack Thurman 40, Ben Parker 3-34, George Parker 6-31) lost to Rushton 126-4 (Ben Mansell 50, Andrew Reynoldson 51no) by 6 wkts

Northampton Saints 254-3 Elliott Patterson 30, Harry Adair 44, Joe Collins 82no) beat Stony Stratford 251 all out (Mark Hulbert 32, Kevin W 52, Nick Bell 3-55) by 7 wkts

Peterborough 277-5 (Asim Butt 119, David Clarke 38, Lewis Bruce 49, Alex Mitchell 42no) drew with Oundle 228-7 (Mark Hodgson 67, Ben Smith 113no)

Rushden 100 all out (Tom Webb 6-39, William Heathfield 3-39) lost to Old Northamptonians 101-2 (Daniel Harris 31no) by 8 wkts

DIVISION ONE

Brigstock 245 all out (Suk Singh 42, Tashwin Lukas 34, Duncan Croker 38) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 129 all out (Robert Pack 5-33, Jamie Delargy 3-22) by 116 runs

Old Northamptonians IIs 170-6 (Jack Newton 71, Harry Penberthy 39) beat Loddington 168-8 (Lukr Harley 35, Andrew Flint 55no) by 4 wkts

Overstone Park 234-1 (Kunal Patel 83, Ashil Patel 101no) beat Isham 233 all out (Tim Robinson 58, Ben Atkinson 67, Matthew Cannon 4-52, Matthew Jones 3-35) by 9 wkts

Thrapston 279-6 (George Groenland 142, Will Groenland 38, James Chambers 35, Adam Mather 3-57) beat Desborough 241 all out (Wayne Steed 122, Lee Pollard 48) by 38 runs

Weekley & Warkton 179-9 (Liam Piddington 43no, Nick Shelford 3-29) beat Burton Latimer 156 all out (Luke Odell 33, Matthew Cortese 7-47) by 23 runs

Wellingborough Town 195-8 (James Howes 51, Ryan Lovell 56) beat East Haddon 193-8 (Jack Dudleston 31, Richard Hardwick 56no, Craig Burger 33, Kyle Awbery 5-69) by 2 wkts

DIVISION TWO

Earls Barton 253-7 (Callum Ward 38, Thomas Mills 82, Jason Minney 33) drew with Old 151-8 (Jamie Denny 51, Charlie Lawrence 5-26)

Great Houghton 200-9 (James Watson 42, Charles Hart 43, Raul Patel 5-39) lost to Wellingborough Indians 204-9 (Anand Panchal 49, Pritam Patel 57, Greg Pearce 3-76, Luke Mcafee 4-51) by 1 wkt

Irthlingborough Town 131-6 (Neil White 32, Swaboon Zazi 3-38) beat Northampton Saints IIs 130 all out (Muhammed Javed Maqsood 34, Ben Parsons 4-40, Bayes Day 3-9) by 4 wkts

Kettering 120-5 (Lewis James 30, Theo Brooks 31no) beat Peterborough IIs 119 all out Nadir Haider 43, Lewis James 5-20) by 5 wkts

Old Wellingburians 111-6 (Nehal Patel 34no, Tom Firm 5-43) beat Rushden IIs 108 all out (Simon Denton 3-25, Karim Prince 4-29, Terry Butt 3-20) by 4 wkts

St Crispins Ryelands 199-8 (Thomas Robotham 76, Sam Bevin 3-59, Luke Church 3-30) beat Long Buckby 198 (Duncan Harris 53, Nick Smith 30, Luke Church 31, Harry Rowe 3-56) all out by 2 wkts

DIVISION THREE

Horton House IIs 161-2 (Alex Chalcraft 75no, Tremur Alam 52no) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 158 all out (Sam Hawkins 39, Amrit Basra 66, Rob Mahony 5-36) by 8 wkts

Kislingbury 150-1 (Byron Wyngard 104) beat Brixworth 147-9 (Phil Perryman 43, Benjamin Swingler-Brown 3-24) by 9 wkts

Oundle 212-6 (Peter Wilson 77, Colin Ray 53no, Andrew Brennan 3-63) beat Irchester 97 all out Nathan McDonald 34no) by 115 runs

Rothwell 118-5 (Patham Jayaneththi 31, Anthony S 3-33) beat Old Grammarians 117 all out Anthony S 41, Robin Thapar 6-27) by 5 wkts

Stony Stratford IIs 263-6 (Scott Clark 41, Andrew Miller 55, Tom Moore 32, Sainath R 40, Simon Chapman 42no) drew with Heyford 323-8 (James Baldwin 66, Simon Legge 71, Rory Smallbone 34, James Edwards 65no, Graham Simpson 4-53)

Wollaston IIs 212-7 (Sam Drage 60, Steve Musgrave 39, Ashley York 3-56, Lee Bell 3-34) beat Great Oakley 90 all out (Joshua Steggles 4-49, Steve Musgrave 4-22) by 122 runs

DIVISION FOUR

Bowden 239-7 (Karl Pollard 78, Daniel Broughton 46, Christopher Weir 34no, Ravi Shastri 5-44) beat Wellingborough Town IIs 145 all out (Thomas Keeney 36, William Farrar 36, Daniel Broughton 4-39) by 94 runs

Raunds 165 all out (Adam Lack 30, Lewis Gates 61, Darren Shelford 3-55) lost to Overstone Park IIs 166-9 (Ryan Arnold 61, Parim Patel 30) by 1 wkt

Rushton IIs 156-8 (Peter Frankcam 46, John Fletcher 33, Harshad Patel 3-35, Ben Harris 3-26) beat St Crispins Ryelands IIs 137 all out (Sunny Bajwa 50, Timothy Cook 4-21, Ryan Lingley 4-57) by 19 runs

Weldon 67-3 beat Geddington IIs 66 all out (Zak Gillies 3-40, Dan Wells 7-18) by 7 wkts

West Haddon & Guilsborough 253 all out (James Nuttall 42, Adam Wallinger 32, Jordan May 89) beat Podington 124 all out (Ian Hart 46, Peter Gregerson 3-31, James Nuttall 4-23) by 129 runs

DIVISION FIVE

Bold Dragoon 138 all out (Daniel O’Dell 51, Sagar Patel 3-45) lost to Weekley and Warkton IIs 238 all out (Lee Fox 51, Nick Dalziel 34, Oliver Bosworth 40, Daniel O’Dell 4-43) by 100 runs

Cogenhoe 258 all out (Henry Swallow 48, Matt Morrissey 81, Aled David 3-75, David York 3-48) beat Kettering IIs 172 all out (Rob Starsmore 111, Paul Smith 3-24) by 86 runs

Higham Ferrers 193-3 (Kishor Patel 42, Steven Materna 96) beat Rothwell IIs 189-7 (Stephen O’Brien 70, Philip Cross 31, Cory Ludwig 41no) by 7 wkts

S&L Corby 137 all out (Sandeep Kumar 34, Ed Bartlett 5-20, Mitchell Merk 3-5) lost to Northampton Saints IIIs 138-4 (Syed Ali 57, Ed Bartlett 31) by 6 wkts

Stony Stratford IIIs 180-9 (Sumeet Nag 50, Alex Stockton 30, Leon Harvey 3-55, Daniel Denton 4-40) drew with Kempston 211-8 (Leon Harvey 73, James Lush 51)

Yelvertoft 276-4 (John Eccles 100, James Burnett 72, Bradley Fellows 37, James Martin 33no, Thomas Stoker 3-87) drew with Thrapston 209-7 (Mark Palmer 46, Andy Stoker 39, Callum Bentley 4-56)

DIVISION SIX

East Haddon IIs 176-7 (Jon Gibson 50, Bill Craddock 3-54, Alan Sewell 3-36) lost to Burton Latimer IIs 177-5 (Alan Sewell 75, George Halfhide 41, Jon Gibson 3-51) by 5 wkts

Isham IIs 161-7 (Ian Kelland 39, Peter Skerrett 49) drew with Irthlingborough Town IIs 202 all out (Ryan Simpson 43, Charlie Roberts 63, Peter Skerrett 4-33)

Loddington IIs 174-8 (William Haines 38, Harry Marshall 34, Zeshan Munsawar 4-61) drew with Carrib United 230-7 (Abid Zia 43, Faisal Hanif 58, Bilal Khan 57, Colin Harrop 3-55)

Podington IIs 65-0 (Sam Sturley 58no) beat Obelisk 62 all out (Aaron Campion 3-25, Paul Davey 4-10) by 10 wkts

Wellingborough Indians IIs 110 all out (Michael Allen 3-23) lost to Harlestone 222 all out (Fahad Ahmed 34, Stephen Ball 31, Rajiv Raval 43, Anil Joshi 4-41) by 112 runs

DIVISION SEVEN

Desborough IIs 297-4 (Christopher Barton 53, James Peel 102, Daniel Barton 97) drew with S&L Corby IIs 142-9 (Ben Lawman 37, Lewis Ward 3-9)

Horton House IIIs 100 all out (Daniel Pegg 5-37, Nathan Vesey 3-31) lost to Great Oakley 101-9 (Chris York 60, Ben Jordan 4-35) by 1 wkt

Old IIs 161-6 (James Hope 53, Tom Windrum 35) beat Mears Ashby 157 all out (Paul Watts 59, David Hornby 5-42) by 4 wkts

Spencer Bruerne 180-9 (Joe York 39, Jacob Humphries 3-40) drew with Earls Barton 226-9 (Chris George 43, Mark Waples 51, Matthew Desborough 90, Sam Heath 3-45, Ashley Morris 3-31)

St Michael’s 74 193-5 (Anthony Webb 84, Karsten Webb 37) lost to Gretton 194-6 (Steven Baines 53, Liam Park 45) by 4 wkts

DIVISION EIGHT

Abington 67 all out (Elliott Baker 4-15, Wepener Groenewald 3-13) beat Bowden 54 all out (Jon Hill 3-12, Vinodhkumar Chandrashekaran 3-11, Stuart Gilmour 3-16) by 13 runs

Old Northamptonians IVs 230-7 (David White 96, Ethan Grayson 46, Billal Blashir 3-45, Ciaran Thomas 3-76) lost to Bugbrooke 234-3 (Richard Hook 100, Aiden Ennis 53) by 7 wkts

Overstone Park IIIs 56-0 (Tim Short 33no) beat Raunds IIs 55-8 by (Mark Morrison 3-26, Jason Millard 3-11) 10 wkts

St Michael’s (N) 85-3 drew with Barton Seagrave 278-4 (Matt Earl 137, Jack Butlin 81, Martin Baker 3-53)

DIVISION NINE

Brixworth IIIs 160-9 (Keith Vince 37, Charlie Lloyd 43) lost to Old Wellingburians IIs 161-8 (Anurag Bankley 56, Keith Halford 3-42) by 1 run

Irchester IIs 103 all out (Ben Miller 3-31, Ben Mellor 5-13) lost to Hardingstone 169 all out (Jack Larkin 36, Alex Piper 35, Charles Cotter 3-30) by 66 runs

Old Grammarians IIs 293-9 (Christopher Terry 31, William Edwards 106, Lahkan Trivedi 38, Vikram Mazumdar 41) beat St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 165 all out (Lawrence Knowles 38, David Hylands 34, Matthew Ward 4-55) by 128 runs

DIVISION 10

Geddington IIIs 290-8 (Benjamin Templeman 111, Miles Knight 53) beat Rushden IIIs 198-8 (Scott Small 100, Brandon Holmes 5-27) by 92 runs

Harlestone IIs 165 all out (Russell Hyland 51, Joshua Lucas 3-24, Steven Milson 3-22) lost to Weldon IIs 166-2 (Brandon Nimmo 102no, Alfie Pye 71no) by 8 wkts

Little Harrowden 76-3 (Matthew Roberts 36no, Lewis North-Row 3-26) beat Wollaston IIIs 73 all out (John Pike 32, Slaman Khan 5-41) by 7 wkts

Weekley & Warkton IIIs 102 all out (John O’Grady 4-37) lost to Brigstock IIs 103-2 (Joe Fox 35) by 8 wkts

DIVISION 11

Finedon IVs 230 all out (Matthew Carroll 55, Jake Hinton 66, Matthew Bicknell 37, Justin Murphy 4-41) beat Overstone Park IVs 88 all out (Alan Fitz 39, Jake Hinton 3-6, Dominic Arnold 3-15) by 142 runs

Horton House IVs 117 all out (Paul Das 31, Joshua Bull 3-25) lost to Old Northamptonians Vs 121-5 (John Bishop 52, Graham Harris 5-17) by 10 wkts

St Crispins Ryelands IVs 133 all out (Nick Bonser 4-20) lost to Higham Ferrers IIs 143 all out (James Walker 52, Michael Gough 3-15, Jacob Broome 3-25), by 10 runs

Thrapston IIIs 117 all out (Adam Boss 3-28) lost to Burton Latimer IIIs 144 all out (Sven Sartain 46, Steve Walker 5-27) by 27 runs

DIVISION 12

Bugbrooke IIs 126-6 (Ed Trafford 44, Ollie Holmes 3-26) beat Grange Park 122 all out (Rob Pinnington 59, Thomas Kirk 4-47) by 4 wkts

Hardingstone IIs 207 all out (Rob Tee 62, Stuart Gray 5-57) beat Mears Ashby 126 all out (Stuart gray 60, Matthew Mooney 4-17) 81 runs

Obelisk IIs 184-8 (Richard Lyon 33, Paul Wright 75no) lost to Bold Dragoon IIs 218-5 (Ahmed Shah 98, Tom Drake 105, Harry Wright 3-36) by 34 runs

Old Grammarians IIIs 170-6 (Stuart Jeffery 49, Dan O’Connor 33) lost to St Michael’s 74 IIs 287-3 (Peter Lyons 113no, Mark Coleman 112no) by 117 runs

DIVISION 13

Barby IIIs 190-4 (John Hardbattle 52, Richard Ansell 85) lost to Spencer Bruerne IIs 237-7 (David Field 68, Richard Muscutt 40, Graeme Lamb 3-66) by 47 runs

Barton Seagrave IIs 105 all out (George Oldershaw 3-26, Samuel Cole 4-27) lost to Stony Stratford Vs 108-2 (Oscar Watson 37, Hashan R 61) by 8 wkts

Old IIIs 115-4 (Timothy Keeber 31, John Chilton 31no) beat Thrapston IVs 112 all out (Benjamin Elston 3-19, Greg Wilson 6-16) by 6 wkts

S&L Corby IIIs 122 all out (David Hobbs 3-10) lost to Isham Zingari 123-4 (David Hobbs 44, Om Ganatra 56) by 6 wkts

NCL fixtures - May 13

Premier Division: Horton House v Rushden, Old Northamptonians v Peterborough, Oundle v Northampton Saints, Rushton v Brixworth, Stony Stratford v Finedon Dolben, Wollaston v Geddington.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Wellingborough Town, Desborough v Brigstock, East Haddon v Overstone Park, Finedon Dolben IIs v Weekley & Warkton, Isham v ONs IIs, Loddington v Thrapston.

Division Two: Long Buckby v Irthlingborough Town, Northampton Saints IIs v Kettering, Old v St Crispin & Ryelands, Peterborough IIs v Old Wellingburians, Rushden IIs v Great Houghton, Wellingborough Indians v Earls Barton.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Horton House IIs, Great Oakley v Stony Stratford IIs, Heyford v Oundle IIs, Irchester v Rothwell, Old Grammarians v Kislingbury, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Wollaston IIs.

Division Four: Finedon Dolben IIIs v Raunds, Geddington IIs v Grendon & Prims, Overstone Park IIs v Bowden, Podington v Weldon, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Wellingborough Town IIs v Rushton IIs.

Division Five: Kempston v Higham Ferrers, Kettering IIs v S&L Corby, Northampton Saints IIIs v Bold Dragoon, Rothwell IIs v Cogenhoe, Thrapston IIs v Stony Stratford IIIs, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Yelvertoft.

Division Six: Caribbean United v Isham IIs, Harlestone v Loddington IIs, Irthlingborough Town IIs v East Haddon IIs, Obelisk v Wellingborough Indians IIs.

Division Seven: Earls Barton IIs v Desborough IIs, Gretton v Mears Ashby, S&L Corby IIs v St Michaels 74.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Oundle IIIs, Bowden IIs v Overstone Park IIIs, Bugbrooke v Abington, Raunds IIs v St Michaels (N), West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs.

Division Nine: Great Houghton IIs v Brixworth IIIs, Hardingstone v Heyford IIs, Old Wellingburians IIs v Old Grammarians IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Irchester IIs.

Division 10: Brigstock IIs v Geddington IIIs, Rushden IIIs v Little Harrowden, Weldon IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs, Wollaston IIIs v Kettering IIIs.

Division 11: Burton Latimer IIIs v Old Northamptonians Vs, Cogenhoe IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Higham Ferrers IIs v Finedon Dolben IVs, Kislingbury IIs v Horton House IVs, Overstone Park IVs v Thrapston IIIs.

Division 12: Bold Dragoon IIs v Bugbrooke IIs, Grange Park v Hardingstone IIs, Mears Ashby IIs v Old Grammarians IIIs, St Michaels 74 IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs, Stony Stratford IVs v Obelisk IIs.

Division 13: Barby IIIs v Isham Zingari, Kettering IVs v S&L Corby IIIs, Spencer Bruerne IIs v Barton Seagrave IIs, Thrapston IVs v Old IIIs

Cogenhoe v Kettering IIs

Cogenhoe v Kettering IIs

Overstone Park v Isham

Overstone Park v Isham