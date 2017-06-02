NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: Guest the star man as Brixworth stun leaders Peterborough

Brixworth caused the shock of the day in the Hevey Building Supplies Northants Cricket League Premier Division with a six-wicket win over leaders Peterborough.

A strong bowling performance saw Borough dismissed for just 150, with three wickets apiece for Stuart Bonthuys Ashley Starmer and Callum Guest.

Brixworth then eased to their second win of the season as they made 152 for four, with Guest completing an excellent day as he made a match-winning 73 not out.

There was frsutration for Saints as they fell one wicket short of beating Horton House.

Saints made 254 for six, with Harry Adair hitting a superb 116 and Joe Collins 41, while the pick of the Horton bowlers was Matthew Chalcraft who took three for 64.

Northants teenager Saif Zaib then took four for 51 and Nick Bell three for 73 as Saints pressed for victory, but Horton held on for the draw at 200 for nine, with Ewan Cox hitting 66 and Ben Wall a crucial 44 not out.

Reigning champions Old Northamptonians’ patchy defence of their title continued as they were forced to hang on for a draw against Finedon Dolben at Billing Road.

Callum Berrill’s 84 not out was backbone of Finedon’s 182 for eight, with Richard Kaufman claiming three for 53.

The ONs reply was a stuttering one and they ended up staving off defeat at 169 for nine, with Kaufman also shining with the bat as he made 54, and Daniel Harris 46.

Chris Todd took five for 24 for Finedon and Chris Goode three for 31.

Second-placed Oundle failed to capitalise on Peterborough’s defeat as they too lost, going down by four wickets to Geddington.

Mark Hodgson hit 75 and Peter Foster 72 as Oundle posted 214 for seven, with Jack Thurman claiming three for 24, but that wasn’t enough.

Amit Dhadwal was Geddington’s main man as they hit back with 218 for six, scoring 103 while Tiann Raubenheimer made 38.

Rushton closed to within 13 points of Peterborough as they absolutely thrashed Rushden by a massive 285 runs.

Former Northants opener James Kettleborough led the way as he smashed 164 to steer Rushton to 347 for six, with support coming from Ben Mansell (63), Ben Coddington (48) and Andrew Reynoldson (47no).

Mudassar Hussain was the only bowler to hold his head high as he took five for 57.

Rushden’s batsmen then crumbled in the face of such a huge target, and they were dismissed for a paltry 62 with Jake Higginbotham bagging six for 23 and Ben Parker four for 39.

James Warsop hit 107 for Stony Stratford as they totalled 221 all out in their clash with Wollaston, with Christopher Perry snaring four for 45.

Matthew Jones then hit 42 for Wollaston, but support was in short supply as they were bowled out for 146 to lose by 75 runs, Graham Simpson the pick of the bowlers with three for 35.

NCL results, Saturday, May 27

PREMIER DIVISION

Brixworth 152-4 (Callum Guest 73) beat Peterborough 150 all out (Chris Milner 30, Stuart Bonthuys 3-41, Ashley Starmer 3-51, Callum Guest 3-20) by six wickets

Horton House 200-9 (Ewan Cox 66, Andrew Neate 37, Ben Wall 44, Nick Ball 3-73) drew with Saints 254-6 (Harry Adair 116, Matthew Chalcraft 3-64)

Old Northamptonians 169-9 (Daniel Harris 46, Richard Kaufman 54) drew with Finedon Dolben 182-8 (Callum Berrill 84no, Richard Kaufman 3-53)

Oundle 214-7 (Mark Hodgson 75, Peter Foster 72, Jack Thurman 3-24) lost to Geddington 218-6 (Amit Dhadwal 103, Tiann Raubenheimer 38) by four wickets

Rushton 347-6 (James Kettleborough 164, Ben Mansell 63, Ben Coddington 48, Mudassar Hussain 5-57) beat Rushden 62 all out (Jake Higginbotham 6-23, Ben Parker 4-39) by 285 runs

Stony Stratford 221 all out (James Warsop 107, Christopher Perry 4-45) beat Wollaston 146 all out (Matthew Jones 42, Patrick Bright 38, Graham Simpson 3-35) by 75 runs

DIVISION ONE

Burton Latimer 259 all out (Aiden Cunningham 35, Scott Sanders 76, Nick Shelford 30, Udo Maartens 33, Pratik Kanani 5-76) drew with Old Northamptonians IIs 253-9 (Harry Penberthy 83, Richard Hudson 39, Damon Henney 4-66)

East Haddon 211-1 (Jack Dudleston 49, Stephan Joubert 113, Chris Stoker 5-26) beat Thrapston 210-8 (Paul Spicker 64, George Groenland 110no) by nine wickets

Finedon Dolben IIs 116 all out (Tom Swann 51, Kyle Awbery) lost to Wellingborough Town 117-9 (Richard Curtis 52, Thomas Minney 3-38) by one wkt

Isham 185 all out (Tim Robinson 43, Chris Perkins 42, Tashwin Lukas 3-51) lost to Brigstock 230 all out (Suk Singh 38, George Butler 41, Duncan Croker 71, Greg Reis 5-51) by 45 runs

Loddington 125 all out (Josh Plowright 42, Adam Mather 4-21) lost to Desborough 231-9 106 runs (Simon Renshaw 51, Wayne Steed 121, Simon West 5-60)

Weekley and Warkton 231-7 (Sam Palmer 33, James Crichton 72, Jacob Palmer 52) drew with Overstone Park 201-9 (Kunal Patel 55, Dave Walklate 3-34)

DIVISION TWO

Long Buckby 89 all out (David Holmes 31, Simon Denton 4-31) lost to Old Wellingburians 181-7 (Simon Denton 69) by 92 runs

Northampton Saints IIs 229-9 (Chirag Mandayvia 51, Liam Bligh 96, Swaboon Zazi 30, Hitesh Gorania 3-42) drew with Great Houghton 249-7 (James Watson 83, Charles Hart 55, Alex Smith 39, Liam Watkin 5-66)

Old 100 all out (Jon Rose 30, Michael Jones 6-32) lost to Irthlingborough Town 104-1 (Ashley Doggett 41no) by nine wickets

Peterborough IIs 229-3 (Kyle Medcalf 59, Scott Howard 68no, Daniel Oldham 56no) beat Earls Barton 228- all out (Thomas Mills 35, Steven Rees 42, Liam Bond 43no, Richard Kendall 3-41) by seven wickets

Rushden IIs 189 all out (Tom Frim 65, Gareth Griffiths 42, Amit Patel 3-29) beat Wellingborough Indians 162 all out (Raul Patel 58, Gareth Griffiths 4-33, Tom Firm 3-30) by 27 runs

St Crispins Ryelands 179-2 (Thomas Robotham 109, Chris Taylor 32no) beat Kettering 176 all out (Pete Bevan 36, James Parker 95no, Jake Spencer 3-60) by eight wickets

DIVISION THREE

Great Oakley 92 all out (Dale Jones 30, Rohin thapar 4-38) lost to Rothwell 96-4 (James Chambers 70) by six wickets

Heyford 155-5 (Simon Legge 69no) drew with Kislingbury 303-7 (Byron Wyngard 75, Babar Khan 127, David Pollard 44)

Irchester 185-5 (Andrew Brennan 98, Joe Morton 41, Stepehen Finch 3-30) beat Horton House IIs 129 all out (Andrew Gosling 35, Andrew Brennan 3-17) by 56 runs

Old Grammarians 188-2 (Faz Shah 55, Gary Small 50, Anthony Sheperdson 51no) beat Brixworth IIs 185-5 (Phil Perryman 44, Lewis Perrin 52no) by eight wickets

Old Northamptonians IIIs 156 all out (Tom Hogan 36, Edward Tate 4-38) lost to Stony Stratford IIs 158-1 (Simon Chapman 32, Ben Mitchell 52no, Michael Wells 49no) by nine wickets

Wollaston IIs 245-7 (Mark Ralph 57, Steve Musgrave 76no, Andrew Kowal 48) beat Oundle IIs 188 all out (Jonathan Dalley 45no, Steve Musgrave 4-36) by 57 runs

DIVISION FOUR

Finedon Dolben IIIs 146-3 (Oliver Webb 84no) beat Rushton IIs 145-8 (Geoff Thompson 54no, Oliver Webb 3-24) by seven wickets

Geddington IIs 194 all out (Daniel O’Callaghan 76, James Bye 30) lost to Bowden 250-5 (Daniel Masic 64, Daniel Broughton 94no) by 56 runs

Overstone Park IIs 300-9 (Oliver Norris 154, Alex Quatrine 37, James Dawson 5-100) beat West Haddon and Guilsborough 129 all out (James Nuttall 40, Hitesh Patel 3-36) by 171 runs

Podington 286-7 (Liam Souster 50, Ian Hart 86, Tom Garlick 73, Dan Wood 3-57) drew with Grendon and Prims 229-7 (Steve Hanwell 83, Dave Wood 59, David Dicks 4-50)

Weldon 204-7 (Connor McAlinden 64, Sinjin Bulbring 34, Joshua McLellan 44, George Earl 4-30) beat Raunds 90 all out by 114 runs (Lee Morgan 39, Zak Gillies 6-21)

DIVISION FIVE

Kempston 155 all out (Richard Foot 63, Alexander Chandlet 4-30) lost to S&L Corby 209-9 (Navneet Agnihotri 42, Kudir Ali 58, Steve Loveland 46, Matthew Plowman 4-47, Daniel Denton 3-37) by 54 runs

Kettering IIs 176-9 (Harry Tanser 34, Callum Bentley 4-51) drew with Yelvertoft 238 all out (James Martin 73, James Burnett 48, Callum Bentley 34)

Northampton Saints IIIs 181 all out Nasakat Hussain 32, Miah Mohammed 77) lost to Weekley and Warkton IIs 278-9 (Lee Fox 73, Nick Dalziel 35, Oliver Bosworth 75no, Nasakat Hussain 3-61) by 97 runs

Rothwell IIs 113 all out (Cory Ludwig 45, Daniel O’Dell 4-52) lost to Bold Dragoon 179 all out (Warren Grundy 46, Martin Wall 63, Daniel Craig 3-32) by 66 runs

Stony Stratford IIIs 83 all out (Nick Lester 6-27) lost to Cogenhoe 302-5 (Gareth Goddard 118, Darren Harrison 65, Henry Swallow 76) by 219 runs

Thrapston IIs 152 all out (Greg Johnson 47, Christian Smart 3-39, John Longley 4-44) lost to Higham Ferrers 184 all out (Phillip Materna 56, Greg Johnson 3-54) by 32 runs

DIVISION SIX

Carrib United 271 all out (Ming Hestic 153, Raja Mahmood 35no) beat Podington IIs 75 all out (Zeshan Munawar 4-17) by 196 runs

Harlestone 216 all out (Joe Ball 40, Rajiv Raval 32, Isaac Draper 3-40) beat East Haddon IIs 205 all out (Matthew Coe 31, Ross Horton 65, Stuart Keeping 32, Kevin Johnson 3-20) by 11 runs

Irthlingborough Town IIs 182 all out (Ben Potkins 41, Charlie Roberts 37, Leighton Griffiths 36) lost to Burton Latimer IIs 216-5 (Alan Sewell 105) by 34 runs

Obelisk 181 all out (Michael Charnley 82, Harry Jones 3-34) lost to Loddington IIs 196-9 (George Denton 42, Harry Jones 49, Ryan Rayment 4-41) by 15 runs

Wellingborough Indians IIs 94 all out (Denish Champaneriya 35, Shaun Wills 5-49) lost to Isham IIs 219-7 (Ian Kelland 64, Ben Reid 31, Peter Skerrett 46) by 125 runs

DIVISION SEVEN

Desborough IIs 187-2 (David Peel 104, Adan Khan 47) beat Mears Ashby 183-5 (Antony Fragola 44, Ryan Minney 38no) by eight wickets

Earls Barton IIs 321-5 (Jack Patching 64, Daniel Jackson 103, Mark Patching 51no) drew with St Michaels 74 175-5 (Anthony Webb 35, Johnathan Goodson 61, Peter Lyons 31)

Gretton 81 all out (Robert Ellis 41, Sam Heath 4-36) lost to Spencer Bruerne 82-2 by wight wickets

S and L Corby IIs 195-5 (Ben Lawman 90no) drew with Horton House IIIs 163-8 (Christopher Archer 31)

DIVISION EIGHT

Barton Seagrave 195-8 (Matt Earl 93, Jack Butlin 54, Hitesh Vadher 31) drew with Abington 194-9 (David Middleditch 36, James Pettitt 35)

Bowden IIs 167-2 (Fergus Kenny 82, Wepener Groenewald 33) beat St Michael’s 164-6 (Matthew Collier 40, Ian Geddes 58) by eight wickets

Overstone Park IIIs 233-9 (James Sales 55, Steve Arnold 70, Simon Aldous 5-54) drew with Oundle IIIs 199-6 (Will Park 49no, Peter Ellis 37)

Raunds IIs 114 all out Chirag Joshi 86, Chris Locke 64, Chris Lack 3-38) lost to Old Northamptonians IVs 213-5 (Chris Lack 58, Anup Patel 4-28) by 99 runs

West Haddon and Guilsborough IIs 93 all out (Archie Houghton 35, Ciaran Thomas 3-13, James letts 3-11) lost to Bugbrooke 95-0 (Rciahrd Hook 37no, Aiden Ennis 47no) by 10 wickets

DIVISION NINE

Brixworth IIIs 60-0 (Keith Halford 51no) beat Irchester IIs 59all out (Tim Brown 4-13) by 10 wickets

Great Houghton IIs 136-6 (Colin Wayman 62) beat Old Grammarians IIs 135 all out (Matthew Bailey 38, Henry Blencowe 5-36) by four wickets

Hardingstone 251-3 (Alex Piper 52, James Hallno 70, Ian Roberts 46no) beat Long Buckby IIs 114 all out (Kevin Sisodiya 35, Jonny Grove 3-33, Ben Mellor 4-39) by 137 runs

Old Wellingburians IIs 100 all out (David Baker 6-41) lost to Heyford IIs 106-5 (Connor Robson 50no) by 5 wkts

St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 148 all out (Cavan Robinson 34, Lawrence Knowles 43, Alex Bendon 4-36) lost to Wellingborough Town IIIs 158 all out (Alex Bendon 49, Spencer Hack 4-41) by 10 runs

DIVISION 10

Brigstock IIs 103-4 (James Steward 38, Brian Mitchum 3-27) beat Little Harrowden 102 all out (Jack Tenney 54no, Jonathan Croker 8-16) by six wickets

Geddington IIIs 165-9 (Brooklyn Biddle 48, Brodie Biddle 41, Sean Turner 4-34) beat Kettering IIIs 106 all out (Phillip Peel 3-26) by 59 runs

Rushden IIIs 99 all out (Alex Taylor 6-23, Syed Naqvi 3-20) lost to Harlestone IIs 100-1 (Martyn Maule 41, Ryan Toone 41) by nine wickets

DIVISION 11

Cogenhoe IIs 126-8 (Adam Longley 34, Ben Garratt 31, Les Thurbon 3-13) beat Thrapston IIIs 123-7 (Alex Vitue 36, Adrian Rowan 37) by three runs

Higham Ferrers IIs 187 all out (Danny Gould 33, Pete Swinhoe 36, Nick Bonser 39) lost to Overstone Park IVs 191-2 (Ben Griffiths 130no) by eight wickets

Horton House IVs 160-9 (Paul Das 30, Ryan Mirza 38, Grady Nightingale 3-40) lost to St Crispins Ryelands IVs 219-9 (Michael Gpugh 82, Finlay Moffat 3-41) by 59 runs

Old Northamptonians Vs 121 all out (Grant Jones 31, Jake Hinton 3-10, Jake Evans 4-16) lost to Finedon Dolben IVs 122-3 (Matthew Carroll 35, Darren Moors 30) by seven wickets

DIVISION 12

Bold Dragoon IIs 189 all out (Marcus Bates 62, Matthew Mooney 3-54, Harry Middleton 3-58) lost to Hardingstone IIs 211-9 (Paul Larkin 46, Lee Bennett 68, James Hurrell 3-35) by 22 runs

Bugbrooke IIs 114 all out (Roger Stone 31, Frank Perkin 3-34) lost to Old Grammarians IIIs 193-8 (Stuart Jeffery 53, Azaan Shah 39, George Briddon 3-38) by 79 runs

Grange Park 142 all out (Jonny Rust 88, Brady Stratford Day 6-5) lost to Irthlingborough IIIs 143-7 (Oliver Roberts 33, Vince Thomas 62) by three wickets

Mears Ashby IIs 109 all out lost to Obelisk IIs 204-9 (Carl White 80, Stuart Gray 5-39) by 95 runs

St Michael’s 74 IIs 137-4 (Nick Croft 70, Gareth Foster 30) lost to Stony Stratford IVs 141-6 (Torin Little 34, Hashan 39) by four wickets

DIVISION 13

Old IIIs 245-4 (Terry Eaglen 87, Meil Kitchener 44, Cai Mackman 77no) beat Barton Seagrave IIs 84all out (Benjamin Elston 4-31) by 161 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 185-6 (Peter Stead 31, Richard Muscutt 51) beat Barby IIIs 184 all out (John hardbattle 30, Veeran Lala 51, James hughes 39) by four wickets

Stony Stratford Vs 137-9 (Rob Arnold 53) lost to Brixworth IVs 138-5 by five wickets

FIXTURES

Saturday, June 3

Premier Division: Finedon Dolben v Horton House, Geddington v Old Northamptonians, Northampton Saints v Brixworth, Peterborough v Rushden, Stony Stratford v Rushton, Wollaston v Oundle.

Division One: Brigstock v East Haddon, Desborough v Isham, Loddington v Finedon Dolben IIs, Old Northamptonians IIs v Weekley & Warkton, Overstone Park v Wellingborough Town, Thrapston v Burton Latimer.

Division Two: Earls Barton v Northampton Saints IIs, Great Houghton v Long Buckby, Kettering v Irthlingborough Town, Old Wellingburians v St Crispin & Ryelands, Rushden IIs v Old, Wellingborough Indians v Peterborough IIs.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Irchester, Horton House IIs v Heyford, Kislingbury v Great Oakley, Old Grammarians v Old Northamptonians IIIs, Oundle IIs v Stony Stratford IIs, Rothwell v Wollaston IIs.

Division Four: Bowden v Weldon, Raunds v Grendon & Prims, Rushton IIs v Geddington IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Overstone Park IIs, Wellingborough Town IIs v Podington, West Haddon & Guilsborough v Finedon Dolben IIIs.

Division Five: Bold Dragoon v Kempston, Cogenhoe v Higham Ferrers, Northampton Saints IIIs v Thrapston IIs, S&L Corby v Stony Stratford IIIs, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Kettering IIs, Yelvertoft v Rothwell IIs.

Division Six: Burton Latimer IIs v Caribbean United, East Haddon IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs, Irthlingborough Town IIs v Obelisk, Isham IIs v Loddington IIs, Podington IIs v Harlestone.

Division Seven: Great Oakley IIs v Gretton, Horton House IIIs v Desborough IIs, Mears Ashby v St Michaels 74, Old IIs v Earls Barton IIs, Spencer Bruerne v S&L Corby IIs.

Division Eight: Abington v Raunds IIs, Bugbrooke v Barton Seagrave, Old Northamptonians IVs v Overstone Park IIIs, Oundle IIIs v St Michaels (N), West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs v Bowden IIs.

Division Nine: Hardingstone v Great Houghton IIs, Heyford IIs v Brixworth IIIs, Irchester IIs v Old Grammarians IIs, Long Buckby IIs v St Crispins Ryelands IIIs, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Old Wellingburians IIs.

Division 10: Harlestone IIs v Geddington IIIs, Kettering IIIs v Little Harrowden, Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Rushden IIIs, Weldon IIs v Wollaston IIIs.

Division 11: Burton Latimer IIIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Finedon Dolben IVs v Horton House IVs, Higham Ferrers IIs v Kislingbury IIs, Overstone Park IVs v Cogenhoe IIs, Thrapston IIIs v Old Northamptonians Vs.

Division 12: Irthlingborough Town IIIs v Bugbrooke IIs, Obelisk IIs v Grange Park, Old Grammarians IIIs v Hardingstone IIs, St Michaels 74 IIs v Bold Dragoon IIs, Stony Stratford IVs v Mears Ashby IIs.

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Spencer Bruerne IIs, Isham Zingari v Stony Stratford Vs, S&L Corby IIIs v Thrapston IVs

