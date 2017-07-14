NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: Guest stars as Brixworth secure impressive win over Oundle

Brixworth are up to sixth in the Hevey Building Supplies NCL Premier Division after an impressive six-wicket win over Oundle.

Callum Guest was the all-round star for the villagers, claiming tgree for 69 as Oundle were dismissed for 225, and then hitting an unbeaten 91 to steer Brixworth home at 228 for four.

Earls Barton v Old Wellingburians

Also in the wickets for Brixworth was Colin Sibley who took five for 57, while William Thomas provided support with the bat, hitting 66.

At the top of the table, Old Northamptonians stayed in touch as they hammered Horton House by nine wickets at Billing Road.

Skipper Rob White was the main man with the ball for ONs, taking seven for 25 as Horton were rollwed over for just 86, despite 39 from Ewan Cox.

Shiv Patek then hit an unbeaten 45 as ONs coasted to 87 for one for a crucial win.

There was a change at the top as morning frontrunners Rushton were beaten by four wickets by fourth-placed Finedon Dolben.

That opened the door for Peterborough to take over, and they duly did with an eight-wicket beating of hapless Wollaston, who were dismissed for 95.

Northants yoingster Saif Zaib was once again in the runs for Saints, hitting 107 as the Birchfield Road east side piled on 341 for seven against Geddington, with half-centuries for Jack Mousley and Tom Bradbeer.

Saints couldn’t force the win though, as Geddington played out for the draw at 241 for seven.

Finally, Stony Stratford were rushed out for 136 to lose by 84 runs to Rushden, who made 220 for nine with Chanaka Ruwansiri top-scoring with 59.

RESULTS, Saturday, July 8

PREMIER DIVISION

Geddington 241-7 (Tiann Raubenheimer 109, Mark Steele 71) drew with Northampton Saints 341-7 (Saif Zaib 107, Jack Mousley 65, Tom Bradbeer 65, Joe Collins 30, Nick Bell 32no, Luke Cummins 3-89)

Old Northamptonians 87-1 (Shiv Patel 45no) beat Horton House 86 all out (Ewan Cox 39, Rob White 7-25) by 9 wkts

Oundle 225 all out (Mark Hodgson 49, Ben Smith 70, Callum Guest 3-69, Colin Sibley 5-57) lost to Brixworth 228-4 (William Thomas 66, Callum Guest 91no) by 6 wkts

Rushton 269-4 (Ben Mansell 61, Ben Cioddington 55, Andrew Reynoldson 64no, Bradley Armer 40no) lost to Finedon Dolben 273-6 (Callum Berrill 51, Sean Davis 104, Jack Keeping 49, Greig Hofbauer 38no) by 4 wkts

Stony Stratford 136 all out (Russell White 32, Mudassar Hussain Ansari 4-40) lost to Rushden 220-9 (Chanaka Ruwansiri 59, Oliver Warwick 44no, Mark Hulbert 3-44) by 84 runs

Wollaston 95 all out (Joe Dawborn 4-26) lost to Peterborough 98-2 (Asim Butt 32) by 8 wkts

DIVISION ONE

Old Wellingburians' Matthew Ingram bats against Earls Barton

Brigstock 236 all out (Tashwin Lukas 90, Jamie Dekargy 35, Nicholas Cooper 5-53) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 240-6 (James Grayson 96, Amrit Basra 31, Ethan Delargy 3-57) by 4 wkts

Desborough 227-4 (Simon Renshaw 111, Wayne Steed 66) drew with Overstone Park 342-7 (Charkes Edwards 92, Vikesh Patel 71, Jordan Capel 84)

East Haddon 106 all out (Steohan Joubert 36, Will Baines 3-35) lost to Burton Latimer 299-9 (David Shelford 91, Scott Sanders 51, Aiden Cunningham 45, Udo Maartens 31, Steohan Joubert 3-64) by 193 runs

Finedon Dolben IIs 186 all out (Simon Brett 40, Jack Parker 36, Ben Perry 6-53) lost to Thrapston 187-7 (James Pamplin 40no, Chris Stoker 35, Thomas Minney 3-37) by 3 wkts

Isham 226 all out (Tim Robinson 77, Damien Conyard 31, Jacob Palmer 3-34) drew with Weekley and Warkton 190-9 (Jacob Palmer 78no, Reg Griggs 48, Damien Conyard 4-46)

Loddington 181 all out (Andrew Flint 78, Sam Owen 3-35) lost to Wellingborough Town 185-2 (James Howes 89no) by 8 wkts

DIVISION TWO

Earls Barton 130 all out (Callum Ward 61, Simon Denton 3-29, Terry Butt 4-13) lost to Old Wellingburians 132-5 (Matthew Ingram 61) by 5 wkts

Northampton Saints IIs 246 all out (Chirag Mandayvia 102, Swaboon Zazi 82, Adam Vinson 4-40) beat Long Buckby 146 all out (Duncan Harris 32, Luke Church 54no, Nassem Yaqub 5053, Swaboon Zazi 4-28) by 100 runs

Old 150 all out (Michael Hosking 48, James Skevington 3-52) lost to Great Houghton 202-9 (Alex Smith 36, Charles Hart 55, Luke Mcafee 42) by 52 runs

Peterborough IIs 298-9 (Kyle Medcalf 77, Scott Howard 80, Connor Parnell 50, Matt Rowe 3-64) beat St Crispins Ryelands 217 all out (Mark Richardson 45, Daniel Cooper 34, Jake Soencer 45, Nadir Haider 4-66) by 81 runs

Rushden IIs 253-7 (John Moffatt 38, Grant Timms 64no, William Lptrot 53, Ben Parsons 3-29) beat Irthlingborough Town 230 all out (Jon Potkins 42, Neil White 41, Tom Firm 5-67) by 23 runs

Wellingborough Indians 239-7 (Raul Patel 40, Vinay Mistry 34, Jignesh Patel 49, Sunil Semplay 38, Theo Brooks 4-67) drew with Kettering 175-7 (Guven Kooner 41, Rhys Linnell 55, Sunil Semplay 3-23)

DIVISION THREE

Brixworth IIs 191-9 (Phil Perryman 78, Ceri Roberts 55, Joe Carlton 5-72) lost to Oundle IIs 192-7 (Jonathan Dalley 91no, Ross Murray 49, Stuart Bonthuys 3-49) by 3 wkts

Heyford 183-8 (James Edwards 61no, Mark Allbright 3-33) beat Great Oakley 181 all out (Nathan Griggs 50, Lee Ball 35, Jacob Gilder 4-42, James Baldwin 3-66) by 2 wkts

Horton House IIs 179 all out (John Wolstenholme 48, Andrew Gosling 40, Rohin Thapar 4-42) lost to Rothwell 288-8 (Ryan Spreadbury 31, Rohin Thapar 30, Faraz Ulhaw 39, Marin Hill 69, Nicky Kingsnorth 31, Thomas Kilby 3-75) by 109 runs

Irchester 222 all out (Harry Green 35, Conor Hendry 30, Ian Mason 33, Charles Cotter 43, Steve Musgrave 4-39) beat Wollaston IIs 103 all out (Darren Laughton 367, Scott Lawson 4-26) by 119 runs

Old Grammarians 190-6 (Faz Shah 51, Anthony Sheperdson 33, Jamie Baxter 3-53) beat Stony Stratford IIs 189-5 (James Pickles 61, Scott Clark 46) by 4 wkts

Old Northamptonians IIIs 127 all out lost to Kislingbury 214 all out (Eddie Fowler 52, Benjamin Brown 86, Rory Seymour 5-31, Tom White 3-29) by 87 runs

DIVISION FOUR

Finedon Dolben IIIs 106 all out (Oliver Webb 41, Lee Smith 3-20, James Schofield 4-30) lost to Geddington IIs 110-3 (Mark Thomas 33, Danial O’Callaghan 35no) by 7 wkts

Overstone Park IIs 195 all out (Oliver Norris 56, Alex Quatrine 36, Zak Gillies 3-22, Jonathan Freeman 4-40) lost to Weldon 196-1 (Connor McAlinden 101no, Thomas Chenery 78) by 9 wkts

Podington 119-3 (Ian Hart 48no) beat Rushton IIs 116-9 (Ian Hart 4-29, David Dicks 5-35) by 7 wkts

St Crispins Ryelands IIs 238-7 (Adam Massey 48, Martyn Standish 92, Cavan Robinson 64no, Paul Fox 3-48) beat Raunds 199 all out (Adam Lack 33, Dan Herbert 5-72) by 39 runs

Wellingborough Town IIs 271-6 (James McDermott 43, Hiten Mistry 59, Thomas Keeney 36, Tony Walker 55no, Tyrone Roach 45no) beat Grendon and Prims 199 all out (Rushdie 42, Tyrone Roach 4-60, Thomas Keeney 3-21) by 72 runs

West Haddon and Guilsborough 127 all out (Anthony Roberts 4-22) lost to Bowden 128-0 (Anthony Paton 62no, Charlie Standley 49no) by 10 wkts

DIVISION FIVE

Kettering IIs 241 all out (Tom Smith 30, Steven Wilson 105, Barry Kang 33) beat Stony Stratford IIIs 135 all out (Neil Allen 50, Barry Kang 4-31) by 106 runs

Northampton Saints IIIs 119 all out (Glenn Thompson 56, Danny Harris 3-26) lost to Higham Ferrers 136 all out (James Walker 43, Phillip Materna 38, Zaib Sabir 4-55) by 17 runs

Rothwell IIs 123 all out lost to Kempston 188 all out (Rciahrd Foot 30, Ashley Field 33, Mark Russell 32, Daniel Denton 36, Daniel Craig 4-62) by 65 runs

Thrapston IIs 266-6 (Andy Stoker 74, Tom McNally 75no) drew with Bold Dragoon 359-6 (Steve Cadywould 48, Warren Grundy 45, Martin Wall 132, Sam Spencer 43, Ahmed Shah 35)

Weekley and Warkton IIs 147 all out (Lee Fox 36, Nick Dalziel 36, Paul Smith 3-45) lost to Cogenhoe 244 all out (Gareth Goddard 58, Darren Harrison 130, Jack Issitt 3-67) by 97 runs

DIVISION SIX

Burton Latimer IIs 185-7 (Luke Styman 30, John Boss 50no, Paul Chriholm 43, Ian Hardwick 4-22) drew with East Haddon IIs 192-9 (Duncan Kennedy 76, Luke Styman 3-24, Bill Craddock 4-52)

Carrib United 253-6 (Abid Zia 105, Ming Hestic 70) beat Loddington IIs 101 all out (Ryan Hawthron 34, Ijaz Hussain 4-27, Matthew Lewis 3-13) by 152 runs

Harlestone 238-7 (James Ball 61, Stephen Ball 30, John Marshall 69, Hiren Prajapati 3-44) beat Wellingborough Indians IIs 110 all out (Dipesh Surti 47, Jaldeep Mistry 35m Jitesh 5-39) by 128 runs

Irthlingborough Town IIs 122-4 (Paul Parsons 31, Brady Day 35no) beat Isham IIs 121 all out (Ben Ross 3-21) by 6 wkts

Obelisk 175-9 (Gary Bliss 72, Marrty Summerton 34, John Hart 3-35) drew with Podington IIs 206-7 (Gary Fowler 70, David Watts 47, Billy Foreman 5-34)

DIVISION SEVEN

Great Oakley IIs 91-4 (Gareth Evans 41) beat Horton House IIIs 90 all out (Nick Patel 33, David Evans 6-37) by 6 wkts

Gretton 186-8 (Steven Baines 83no, Harry Pavitt 37, Steven Spruels 3-24) drew with St Michaels 74 224-5 (Anthony Webb 101, Mario 91, Kieran Ward 3-30)

S and L Corby IIs 130-3 drew with Desborough IIs 290-6 (David Peel 116, Christopher Barton 59, Craig Roberts 45no, Mike McGeown 3-32)

DIVISION EIGHT

Barton Seagrave 174-6 (Matt Earl 62, Ashley Hayes 46, Danyal 30) beat St Michaels 173 all out (Brian Ahearn 53, Hitesh Vadher 3-15) by 4 wkts

Bowden IIs 142-8 (Wepener Groenewald 33, Jon Hill 3-28) drew with Abington 186-9 (Jon Hill 72, Michael Brammer 3-54, Sam Staff 3-21)

Bugbrooke 170 all out (James Letts 60, Billal Bashir 31, George Hudson 3-41, Simon Hill 4-36) beat Old Northamptonians IVs 109 all out (Billal Bashir 6-37) by 61 runs

Raunds IIs 79 all out (Jason Millard 7-22) lost to Overstone Park IIIs 314-4 (Sam Wood 50, Kyle Draper 76, Steve Arnold 67, Gavin Mobley 31no) by 235 runs

West Haddon and Guilsborough IIs 217 all out lost to Oundle IIIs 219-2 by 8 wkts

DIVISION NINE

Great Houghton IIs 225-5 (Ryan West 40, Alex Osborn 42, Ryan Crook 65) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 224-7 (Jack Pinnock 31, Lloyd Jackson 86, Josh Hughes 3-33) by 5 wkts

Hardingstone 135-0 (Lee Bennett 77no, Alex Piper 46no) beat Irchester IIs 130 all out (Andy Cotter 31, Brian Maycock 31, Alex Piper 5-35) by 10 wkts

Long Buckby IIs 136-7 (Joe Oliver 35, Steven Postlethwaite 51, Connor Robson 3-19) beat Heyford IIs 132 all out (Rhys Hopkins 35, Peter Incley 5-24) by 3 wkts

Old Wellingburians IIs 60 all out (Will Haxby 3-26, Christian Timm 3-18) lost to Brixworth IIIs 61-6 (Anurag Bankley 3-25) by 4 wkts

St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 135 all out (Lawrence Knowles 40, Thomas Brett 3-30) lost to Old Grammarians IIs 243-6 (Paul Bates 73, Lahkan Trivedi 47, William Edwards 37, Grady Nightgale 3-51) by 108 runs

DIVISION 10

Rushden IIIs 126-9 (Harry Spence 3-25) lost to Geddington IIIs 127-3 (Brooklyn Biddle 43no) by 7 wkts

Weldon IIs 217-9 (Paul Carruthers 42, Dave Freebody 44, Hamid Hamdard 47no) beat Harlestone IIs 83 all out (Martyn Maule 31, Steven Milson 5-21) by 134 runs

Wollaston IIIs 145 all out (Matthew Roberts 3-37) lost to Little Harrowden 199 all out (Brian Mitchum 44, Jack Tenney 32, James Titmuss 43, Andrew Monteith 3-33) by 54 runs

DIVISION 11

Burton Latimer IIIs 192-9 (Ian Watson 34, Tony Bird 3-38, Ryan Knight 3-35) lost to Cogenhoe IIs 196-8 (Russ Coleman 41, Mark Bird 42no) by 2 wkts

Higham Ferrers IIs 93-3 (Jonathan Hardwick 34no) beat St Crispins Ryelands IVs 92 all out (Steve Cave 3-14, Imran Kahn 3-14) by 7 wkts

Kislingbury IIs 203 all out (Luke Evans 94, Danny Mackintosh 51, Chrs Burdett 3-39) beat Thrapston IIIs 196 all out (Arden Lawson 31, Stephen Bennett 65, Nigel Reeve 5-50) by 7 runs

Old Northamptonians Vs 251-9 (John Bishop 45, James Hudson 31, Joshua Bull 43, Adam Willis 4-48) beat Horton House IVs 232-8 (Haresh Patel 47, Zahid Mirza 123) by 19 runs

Overstone Park IVs 54 all out (Alex Pearson 6-29) lost to Finedon Dolben IVs 57-1 by 9 wkts

DIVISION 12

Bold Dragoon IIs 160 all out (Saad Ahmad 42, Jarrod Westhuizen 40, Charles Wright 4-35) lost to Obelisk IIs 161-2 (Charles Wright 72no, Stuart Schofield 47no) by 8 wkts

Grange Park 243-7 (Ian Peterson 87, Jake Roberts 60, George Briddon 4-44) beat Bugbrooke IIs 171-9 (George Briddon 46, Rob Pinnington 3-34) by 72 runs

Mears Ashby IIs 140-9 (Greg Reis 52, Mark Davidson 3-37, Matthew Mooney 3-46) beat Hardingstone IIs 136 all out (Gareth Barnard 64, Stephen Thompson 3-24) by 1 wkt

St Michaels 74 IIs 184-6 (Ciaran Bennion 35) beat Old Grammarians IIIs 173-7 (John Simpson 63, Calvin Green 46, Aaron Lyons 4-29) by 11 runs

Stony Stratford IVs 131 all out (Lee Parsons 5-29) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIIs 140 all out (Bob Mcdonald 40, Oliver Coleman 39, Matthew Parkin 5-10) by 9 runs

DIVISION 13

Isham Zingari 48-5 beat Barton Seagrave IIs 45 all out (Sathya Babu 5-20, Daniel Hobbs 3-4) by 5 wkts

Kettering IVs 126 all out (Guiseppe Massimo 40, Ben Harris 6-24) lost to Barby IIIs 188-7 (Ben Harris 84no) by 62 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 146-5 (Alan York 40, Keith Finson 56no) beat Thrapston IVs 144-7 (Les Thuron 85) by 5 wkts

FIXTURES

Saturday, July 15

Premier Division: Brixworth v Old Northamptonians, Finedon Dolben v Geddington, Horton House v Rushton, Northampton Saints v Wollaston, Peterborough v Stony Stratford, Rushden v Oundle.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Finedon Dolben IIs, Old Northamptonians IIs v Desborough, Overstone Park v Loddington, Thrapston v Brigstock, Weekley & Warkton v East Haddon, Wellingborough Town v Isham.

Division Two: Great Houghton v Earls Barton, Irthlingborough v Peterborough IIs, Kettering v Rushden IIs, Long Buckby v Old, Old Wellingburians v Wellingborough Indians, St Crispin & Ryelands v Northampton Saints IIs.

Division Three: Great Oakley v Old Northamptonians IIIs, Kislingbury v Horton House IIs, Oundle IIs v Old Grammarians, Rothwell v Brixworth IIs, Stony Stratford IIs v Irchester, Wollaston IIs v Heyford.

Division Four: Bowden v St Crispin & Ryelands IIs, Geddington IIs v Podington, Grendon & Prims v Overstone Park IIs, Raunds v Wellingborough Town IIs, Rushton IIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Weldon v Finedon Dolben IIIs.

Division Five: Bold Dragoon v Yelvertoft, Cogenhoe v Northampton Saints IIIs, Higham Ferrers v Kettering IIs, Kempston v Thrapston IIs, S&L Corby v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Stony Stratford IIIs v Rothwell IIs.

Division Six: East Haddon IIs v Irthlingborough IIs, Isham IIs v Carrib United, Loddington IIs v Harlestone, Podington IIs v Burton Latimer IIs, Wellingborough Indians IIs v Obelisk.

Division Seven: Desborough IIs v Earls Barton IIs, Mears Ashby v Gretton, Old IIs v Spencer Bruerne, St Michaels 74 v S&L Corby IIs.

Division Eight: Abington v Bugbrooke, Old Northamptonians IVs v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, Oundle IIIs v Barton Seagrave, Overstone Park IIIs v Bowden IIs, St Michaels (N) v Raunds IIs.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v Great Houghton IIs, Heyford IIs v Hardingstone, Irchester IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs, Old Grammarians IIs v Old Wellingburians IIs, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Long Buckby IIs.

Division 10: Geddington IIIs v Brigstock IIs, Kettering IIIs v Wollaston IIIs, Little Harrowden v Rushden IIIs, Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Weldon IIs.

Division 11: Finedon Dolben IVs v Higham Ferrers IIs, Horton House IVs v Kislingbury IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IVs v Burton Latimer IIIs, Thrapston IIIs v Overstone Park IVs.

Division 12: Bugbrooke IIs v Bold Dragoon IIs, Hardingstone IIs v Grange Park, Obelisk IIs v Stony Stratford IVs, Old Grammarians IIIs v Mears Ashby IIs.

Division 13: Barby IIIs v Stony Stratford Vs, Barton Seagrave IIs v Kettering IVs, Old IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs, S&L Corby IIIs v Brixworth IVs

Earls Barton v Old Wellingburians

