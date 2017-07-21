NCL FINALS DAY: ONs carry the Northampton flag at the County Ground

One of the biggest days in the Northants Cricket League calendar takes place on Sunday.

The four remaining teams are ready to battle it out on finals day of the Hevey NCL T20 Cup at the County Ground - the home, of course, of the reigning NatWest T20 Blast champions Nortrhants Steelbacks.

And it has the potential to be a spectacular day considering the final quartet currently sit in the top four places in the Premier Division.

Leaders Peterborough are joined by Rushton, defending champions Old Northamptonians and Finedon Dolben in the semi-final line-up.

The stage is set and NCL vice-chairman Robert Pack said: “It should be good.

“Finedon seem to have picked up recently, Rushton are going quite well, Peterborough are top and then you have the ONs who won the double last season.

“It’s a big event, it gives the players a chance to feel like they are at the next level and it gives those who have never played at the County Ground that opportunity.

“With Northamptonshire being the reigning T20 Blast champions, it really shows that this area has taken to that form of the game and I am sure the four teams will put on a great day of cricket.

“What they will all be hoping for now is that the weather is good and that lots of supporters come out and get behind them.”

Before they get to Wantage Road, the top four will be in league action on Saturday with leaders Peterborough heading to local rivals Oundle. Rushton entertain Geddington, the ONs host Rushden and Finedon make the short trip to Wollaston.

The NCL, as a whole, seems to be enjoying another fruitful season with hundreds of cricketers turning out across the 14 divisions each week.

And, as they continue to try to improve the playing experience for local cricketers, Pack believes the best way is to keep on listening to those at the heart of the action.

He added: “I have been in the role for two-and-a-half years now and it feels like I have been in it for 10!

“But I think, in general, things are going well.

“There will always be a moan or groan here and there but I think we are doing the right thing by listening to the clubs and those who are playing and trying to give them what they want.

“There are issues that will need to be addressed, certainly the length of matches and start times are subjects that continually come up. But overall, I think the league is in a decent place.”