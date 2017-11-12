Cameron cruises past Ramos to pick up first professional crown

Northampton's Chantelle Cameron produced a punishing performance as she picked up her first professional title on Saturday night.
Cameron cruised to victory against Mexico's Edith Ramos in Edinburgh, winning via a third round stoppage as she landed the IBO female inter-continental super-featherweight crown.
The contest could have concluded even sooner, with Ramos subjected to a relentless barrage of blows.
And classy Cameron eventually saw the fight called to a halt after landing yet more big punches in the third round.
It was a fourth win from as many contests for the 26-year-old, who trains at Far Cotton ABC as well as at the McGuigan Gym in London.
Cameron will now return to the ring on December 2, when she takes to the canvas in Leicester looking to make it five from five.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.