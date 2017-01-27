BOXING: Vaughan bidding to make it a perfect 10

Kings Heath ABC’s Ben Vaughan seeks a record-breaking 10th regional title this Saturday - but national acclaim remains his ultimate goal.

Vaughan will take to the canvas at his club’s home show on Sunday, squaring up to stylish Scunthorpe scrapper Jesse Allcock in the light-welterweight division.

And Kings Heath head coach Arthur Daly said: “Ben has once again prepared properly and is totally focused.

“He is one of the outstanding success stories of the club, having won titles at every level, including GB and international titles.

“Irrespective of that, he treats every opponent and the sport with due diligence, consequently we have left nothing to chance.

“Hopefully this bout won’t produce any surprises and he can keep his strong form going against an opponent who is very cagey.”

Kings Heath expect to have 10 of their new boxers on Sunday’s show at Irtlingborough Band Club.

Boxing commences at midday, with a possible 14 bouts on show.

And Daly said: “We have a quality group of young local boxers in our newest team, both male and female.

“This show is an opportunity for the them and the club to show that the investment of time and effort by everyone has not only been enjoyable but worthwhile.”

Northampton super-welterweight Drew Brown is looking to climb into title contention - with a bit of help from his friends, writes MATTHEW BOZEAT.

The 20-year-old has made a punch-perfect start to his professional career.

He’s won every round of his first three fights – and looks to make it four out of four at the Best Western Hotel on Friday, March 17.

Brown is set to be matched over four rounds and to help him prepare, he’s sparring twins Carl and Ben Fail at the Far Cotton gym on Towcester Road.

The Fails enjoyed a fine 2016 in the amateur ring – both winning national titles - and Brown, sponsored by County Couriers, was pleased to see them do well.

“I go a long way back with the twins,” he said.

“We’ve sparred a lot of rounds over the years – and it’s always a tough spar.

“Carl and Ben are about the same size as me and I couldn’t really ask for better sparring.

“They are good lads as well. We’ve become good friends.”

The show in Corby is topped by fans’ favourite Cello Renda and tickets are available from 07909 442443.