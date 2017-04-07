BOXING: Spence the headline act on ‘biggest Northampton show for years’

Jamie Spence this month tops the bill on what he calls “the biggest show in Northampton for years.”

The 32-year-old fans’ favourite fights a six rounder at The Deco on Friday, April 21 and also in action are unbeaten Drew Brown, boxing brothers Curtis and Dominic Felix, former Kings Heath amateur Leo D’Erlanger and Kettering debutant Domenic Specchio.

Spence said: “I can’t remember the last time we had four lads from Northampton on the same show.

“For me it’s the biggest show in Northampton for years, probably since Alan Bosworth fought Junior Witter for the British title at the Derngate in 2002.”

There’s the promise of further big shows in the town, providing Spence wins.

He said: “I still think I can win the English title – and get a shot at the British.

“I wouldn’t bother boxing if I didn’t think I could win the Midlands title – at least. I want to win the Midlands title – then move on from there.”

The Midlands title is currently held by Leek southpaw Andy Keates and Spence could well challenge him later this year.

Both are managed by Errol Johnson and Spence said: “That would bea good fight and because we’re both managed by Errol, it’s easy to make.

“I’ve got to get this next fight out of the way and then re evaluate.

“I might need a couple of fights before I look at stepping up to fight for another title, but it all depends how I feel after this fight.”

Spence has some rust to shed having been inactive since a points win over Daniel Bazo at The Deco 12 months ago.

Bazo had a weight advantage and was a handful, but Spence figured him out, then got on top of him and won on points over four rounds.

He said: “A few shows have fallen through since then and I put on a bit of weight, but I still enjoy boxing and I just needed a date for a fight to motivate me.

“Fighters are fighting into their forties these days, but I think I’ve only got a couple of years left in boxing and if I want to get anywhere, I have to get my career moving soon.

“I’ve got a lot going on with work and everything else, but I want to put boxing first for the next couple of years if I can.”

Tickets for the show at The Deco are available from 07718 324102.

Kings Heath ABC’s reigning national champions Ben Vaughan and Eithan James take on the cream of Scotland and Wales in this weekend’s Multi-Nations competition.

Southpaw Vaughan, who fights at 64kg, stood out in this year’s Youth Championships and will be looking to claim a third Multi-Nations title.

He will have to overcome the highly-rated Tyler Jolly, from Scotland, or Welsh champion Reece Edwards.

Equally impressive European silver medallist James (52kg) is likely to face fellow champions Tommy Orr (Scotland) or Jake Harrison in a bid for his second GB title.

“Both lads have prepared quietly and diligently for this and have attended three England camps,” said Kings Heath head coach Arthur Daly.

“They have both put it in very solid gym work and we have taken nothing for granted.

“On paper, they are the ones to beat, and their recent performances have been top class, but it is ultimately about what happens on the day.

“Eithan and Ben are now vastly experienced lads and they handle the big occasions well.

“Both boxers have also made it to the final selection stage for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Barbados so the stakes are high and winning this tournament will put forward a very strong case to establish the Kings Heath boxers as the No.1 choice.”

Meanwhile, Kings Heath featherweight Liam Davies automatically reaches the last eight of this year’s Elite Championships later this month as he has been given the ranking of No.2 seed by England ABA for the final eight.

Far Cotton ABC brothers Ben and Aaron Fail head to Doncaster this weekend looking to reach the quarter finals of the England Boxing Elite championships.

Both were crowned East Midlands champions in Grantham last weekend, at middleweight and welterweight respectively, after unanimous points wins.

Ben was a points winner over Clifton southpaw Stan Stannard and Aaron produced his best performance yet to outpoint Jordan Cameron (Empire).

Cameron is a crowding, pressure fighter who’s won gold at the Haringey Box Cup – and Fail said: “I beat him at his own game. I fought with him up close – and got the better of it.

“That’s probably the best I’ve boxed and I’m feeling really confident I can go all the way now.”

Ben also has ambitions to follow in the footsteps of his twin brother Carl, crowned welterweight champion last year.

He said: “I’m here to win it.

“We saw what Carl did last year and I have no doubt we can do the same.”

Fail says there’s more to come from him after his points win over Stannard.

“I was jabbing, blocking and coming back with uppercuts,” he said, “and won well enough.

“But I know I can do better than that. On my day, I would have stopped him.”

Coach John Daly said: “They were two great performances and I’m proud of them both.

“Aaron’s stomach was playing up before the fight.

“He could have pulled out, but he went in there and boxed beautifully.”

Cole Connolly had his first fight for Far Cotton ABC on Friday at Mansfield.

And Connolly was able to celebrate as he won on a unanimous decision.

Connolly travels three nights a week from Rugby to train at the club and his hard work paid off last weekend.