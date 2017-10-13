BOXING: Powerful Cameron secures hat-trick of professional victories

Chantelle Cameron says she is enjoying every second of her professional career.

The Northampton fighter made it three wins from three in the pro arena last Saturday.

Cameron claimed a convincing success against France’s Bilitis Gaucher at the York Hall in London.

The bout was over in just one minute and 14 seconds as Cameron attacked from the off, forcing the stoppage.

It was another sensational show of power from the 26-year-old, who took some rest before returning to the gym on Tuesday.

“Saturday’s win was a good win,” Cameron said.

“She (Gaucher) has been challenging for world titles and only been stopped once.

“My first shot I landed troubled her and she didn’t want to know.

“I knew I was more powerful than her and I think I shocked her.

“She kind of didn’t want to get involved in a fight with me.

“My coaches and manager, Barry (McGuigan), are over the moon as it was over so quick but I showed I can really hit.”

Cameron was backed by vocal support at the York Hall.

And she said: “The atmosphere was amazing once again thanks to all my supporters, my friends and family.

“And I want to thank my sponsors Superior Cars and Three Counties Water for the support they have given me.

“The noise in the arena set me alight and I soaked the atmosphere up.”

Cameron had already claimed wins against Karina Kopinska and Bojana Libiszewska before her bout against Gaucher.

And she is now on track for her first title as she prepares for a 10-rounder on the Josh Taylor undercard in Scotland.

“My team have a lot of exciting things planned for me and I am just going with the flow.

“I’m enjoying every moment and opportunity.”

Cameron is coached by Shane McGuigan and Far Cotton ABC’s John Daly.

And McGuigan has been hugely impressed by what he has seen since she turned pro.

“She has actually boxed much better people in the amateurs but it’s just that we have to go through this process to get the experience and start to prepare for things like eight rounds, even though she hasn’t had to go the eight rounds,” McGuigan said.

“Now we want to start preparing her for 10 rounds.”

“She has done it many times in the gym and when she has an opponent that wants to come and have a fight with her rather than survive, then that’s when you are going to see the best of her.

“At this stage she is blowing people out as expected but making huge improvements as she does it and I can’t wait for her to box someone who comes to fight.”

And McGuigan believes Cameron is closing in on a world title shot at super-featherweight.

“We want to be fighting for a title in the next fight or two and I want her to win a world title at super featherweight,” McGuigan said.

“Chantelle will be ready to fight for a world title in the next five fights so if we can get a load of fights lined up for her it could be next year.”

NORTHAMPTON ABC’s Rhys Parks won in the pre-quarter-finals of the National Amateur Boxing Championships in Newcastle last weekend.

Parks beat Dunston ABC’s Lloyd Hall on a unanimous decision to move into the last eight at Manchester this Sunday. He will be joined by fellow Northampton fighter Yousuf Ibrahim, who received a bye.