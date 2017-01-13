BOXING: Kings Heath trio set for Youth Championships

GB champion Eithan James, reigning English title holder Ben Vaughan and Nico Leavers will represent Kings Heath in the 2017 Youth Championships this Sunday.

The trio have prepared diligently over the holiday period.

“We couldn’t have asked any more from any of them and we have pushed them to the limits,” said Kings Heath ABC head coach Arthur Daly.

“Both Ben and Eithan know what it takes and they have completely switched on to Championship mindset.

“Nico does a round trip of 150 miles to get to our gym, which speaks volumes regarding his commitment.

“All three have a realistic chance of progressing to the later stages.”

Meanwhile, Kings Heath’s Keiron Conway is training in Marbella at the MGM gym in preparation for his professional debut next month.

Kings Heath will be hosting their own show later this month, in Irthlingborough.

Fail heads to Spain to prepare for his big year

Far Cotton welterweight Carl Fail heads off to Spain this weekend to prepare for a massive year in his ring career.

Great Britain coaches are taking the 19-year-old southpaw for a week’s altitude training and sparring on Sunday.

Fail made his breakthrough last year, winning both the Elite and Great Britain titles, and said: “The coaches have told me to get ready for a busy year.

“I’m going to find out when my next fights are when I’m over in Spain and I’ve got to switch on and get ready.

“It was hard getting back into it after Christmas, but I’ve finished my first camp of the year in Sheffield and I’m working hard with John (Daly at Far Cotton) before we go to Spain.

“We’re going to be sparring the Spanish Elite team and doing altitude training and it should be good preparation.”

Boxing News last week had Fail at No.3 in their English welterweight rankings, behind Josh Kelly and Cyrus Pattinson. And the 69kgs division looks set to become more competitive with Pat McCormack set to move up.

McCormack represented Britain at last summer’s Olympics at 64kgs – losing on a split to a quality Cuban in his second bout – but Fail is confident of beating him.

He said: “I watched Pat in the Olympics and he’s obviously a quality fighter, but I believe in myself.

“I believe that if I box to the best of my ability, I can beat anyone.”