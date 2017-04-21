BOXING: Kings Heath trio are in top form as they claim regional titles

Kings Heath ABC schoolboys claimed three fine wins and lifted regional titles with impressive performances.

Billy Button set the standard with a stylish unanimous points win over Jimmy Burnside (Summercoates).

Twin brother, Bobby was too quick and slick for previously unbeaten Mo Hussain (Leicester Unity) as he also came away with a wide unanimous points win.

Elvis Biddle got the club’s hat-trick with a tough and determined showing against Connor Robson (Chesterfield), claiming another unanimous win.

The three triumphs topped a good weekend, which was started by debutant Shane Fletcher.

Fletcher overcame first-bout nerves with a very controlled showing against Mark Trejo (Corby) at the Pemberton Centre in Rushden.

Lenny Whitehead, in his second skills bout, also gave a steady display.

“This highlighted the club’s strong ethos of developing and nurturing new talent,” said Kings Heath head coach Arthur Daly.

“This was the first competition for these young boxers and we were delighted with the way they performed.

“Both they and the club received many compliments and it was pleasing to see all their hard work come to fruition under the pressure of championship boxing.”

Kings Heath’s Liam Davies goes into this weekend’s Elite Championships with the No.2 ranking in a the wide open 56kg category.

Davies is looking to go one step further, having reached last year’s final before being withdrawn with an eye injury.

He has put the finishing touches to an intense training camp with some top quality sparring and is in top shape.

“It is in his hands, literally,” Daly said.

“This is his ultimate ambition and Kings Heath have enjoyed training him, but we will both be judged on its success by the final outcome.

“He is deceptively strong and we are optimistic.”

Northampton boxer Felix aiming to impress at The Deco

Curtis Felix wants to use his next fight in Northampton as a stepping stone to the very top of the game in North America.

The 27-year-old will compete on BCB Promotions’ ‘Saints and Sinners’ show at the Deco, on Friday.

And he said: “I’m not in this to be second best. I want a title, I want the Lonsdale belt and I want to fight in America.”

The 27-year-old will have his third fight on the same night his brother, Dominic Felix, makes his debut in the professional game.

And the unbeaten fighter admitted that he has a lot to thank his older brother for.

“If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t do half the things that I do in my life,” Curtis said. “That’s not just in boxing, that is in everything.

“The trainer that I am with now, he sorted that out and the trainer I had before then he sorted that out too.

“He does lead the way for me, him and my other brother so I am very thankful for that.

“It will be great to box alongside him. I keep getting messages from everyone around town, it is going to be a good night for sure.

“It is good to be fighting back in Northampton because I have spent a lot of time fighting in London and around the country so I am looking forward to being back in Northampton, especially alongside my brother.

“We always help each other out. He is my big brother so he has always given me ideas and tries to push me forward.

“Obviously now because I have had two pro fights and he is making his debut, I have been able to give him some inside information about what I know in the pro scene.”

Felix is delighted to be a part of what he believes will be the best boxing show Northampton has ever staged.

“There are a lot of good fighters at the moment in Northampton,” he said.

“Jamie Spence is a bit of a veteran so he will bring a good crowd.

“My brother and I will both be there and then there are a few young fighters on the show too who have big followings so I think it will probably be the best show Northampton has ever had.

“In Northampton you have a few good amateurs who have represented the country and you have amateurs that are winning ABAs.

“It is the same in the pros too - you have young hungry fighters who are new to the game so it is definitely taking off around here.

“It is building up and I want to put it on the map with my career.

“I want people to say ‘yes, there are good fighters coming out of Northampton, Curtis Felix is out of Northampton’.”

‘The Cat’ is happy with his two wins so far and he is hoping to put on a performance when he next steps in the ring which will show people how far he can go in the game.

“The last fight went the full distance which was good to get some rounds in - I had never done four threes before so that was a good experience,” Felix said.

“Before that, in my first fight, I got the stoppage in the first round. That kind of wetted everybody’s tongue and got people ready for the future in my career.”

As well as the Felix Brothers, fellow Northampton fighters, Drew Brown and Spence are also in action.

Kettering middleweight Daniel Spencer, Banbury super-featherweight Leo D’Erlanger and Kettering’s former two-time World Association of Kickboxing Organisations champion Domenic Speccio complete the card.

Tickets for Saints & Sinners are £30 standard unreserved seating, £45 front tier stalls and £50 ringside tables with buffet. They are available by calling 07939 992 422.

Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at The Deco, Abington Square, Northampton, NN1 4AE.