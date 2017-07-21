BOXING: Kings Heath pair Vaughan and James targeting Commonwealth Games glory

Kings Heath ABC’s reigning national champions Ben Vaughan and Eithan James are hoping to cap their outstanding season with medals at the Youth Commonwealth Games which start this week in the Bahamas.

Both boxers completed their final preparations with seven days in Miami as they acclimatised with the England squad.

They both sparred top Americans in the famous 21st Gym and both gained from a very positive experience .

“This is a recognised elite international competition for their age group and both have been focused on this since the selection took place,” said Kings Heath head coach Arthur Daly.

“They have done everything asked of them in the build up.

“On a level playing field and if they perform, they have every chance , but it wont be easy, as you would expect in a competition where all the boxers are champions in their own right.”

Meanwhile, Kings Heath light-heavyweight Conroy Downer has chosen to go professional and has signed up with MTK promotions, run by Mathew Macklin.

But Downer will be trained at Kings Heath, alongside exciting prospect Kieron Conway .

Downer, who was a Novice heavyweight champion, is a hard-hitting, talented orthodox boxer who is more than capable of making an impact in a short period.

He will make his debut in September, and Daly said: “This adds another dimension to the club as we aim to be open full-time over the next few months.

“Conroy has made it clear he wants to be involved in competitive bouts and he will do well under James Conway, who is looking after this area of the club’s transition.

“The club will always have a strong amateur base with a proven track record, but it is good to blend the two alongside our women’s classes and ongoing after school clubs.”