BOXING: Kings Heath pair are off to the Bahamas!

Kings Heath ABC boxers Ben Vaughan and Eithan James secured their spot in this year’s Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas after enduring a very tough selection process.

It included three separate camps and saw boxers compete against the best fighters and clubs from around the country.

Vaughan (64kg) and James (54kg), who are both reigning national champions, with James also winning and retaining the GB title, kept up their outstanding form throughout the two-months camps.

And after a tense wait, they were finally notified by ABA England last week, and are now part of a small but very select national team.

Kings Heath are the only club in the country to have two representatives in this highly prestigious tournament.

“This is a fantastic achievement for Ben and Eithan,” said Kings Heath head coach Arthur Daly.

“It is not only great for them but the club and the team behind both boxers.

“Ultimately, we were optimistic, but I was concerned that we were continually asking for more and more from them.

“But champions produce when it matters, and the feedback was always very positive from the England setup.”

Multi-titled James, a tall, rangy stylist and southpaw Vaughan, who holds an equally impressive championship record, now enters a very challenging two-month preparation.

“We have put a programme together which will give them every opportunity of medalling,” Daly said.

“England also have a comprehensive, demanding schedule, which takes in two weeks in Miami so they can acclimatise for the tournament, so nothing will be left to chance by either the boxers, the club or the country.

“Both of these lads are strong, single-minded winners. They work hard, listen and this is an opportunity for both of them to excel.

“There is no reason why, with their skill base and current form, that both cannot be successful and that is our common aim.

“We all love challenges and this is part of the game, but at the very highest level.”

Meanwhile, Kings Heath boxer Bobby Button reached the last eight of the Schoolboy Championships with a fine points win over Reece Metcalfe (Scarborough) and boxes again this Saturday in Liverpool.

Fail brothers all make top 10 in amateur rankings

Far Cotton coach John Daly had a smile on his face after reading last week’s Boxing News, writes MATTHEW BOZEAT.

The English amateur rankings were published – and the three Fail brothers are all in the top 10.

Ben Fail is at No 4 at middleweight after reaching the semi finals of the England Boxing Elite championships, while twin Carl is ranked No 3 at welterweight, four places above younger brother Aaron.

Carl won the Elite championships and Great Britain gold last year, while Aaron reached the last eight of the Elites.

Daly trains the brothers at his gym on Towcester Road and said: “I’ve been reading about Northampton boxers in Boxing News for years and to see three of our boxers in the top 10 is a great achievement.

“I set up the club in 2004 and this has to be one of my proudest moments.

“I remember when the twins first came to the gym wanting to knock lumps out of each other and I’ve watched them get better and better by working hard in the gym, day and night.

“The hard work is paying off.

“It’s lovely to see them doing well.

“They aren’t just brothers, they are best friends as well and whenever they get together, they talk tactics and try to help each other out.”