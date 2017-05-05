BOXING: Impressive Brown set to take next step

Northampton super-welterweight Drew Brown says he’s ready to take the next step in his ring career.

After turning professional last year, Brown has been serving his apprenticeship in four-round fights.

He has won all five bouts – and has yet to lose a round.

That’s convinced the 20-year-old he’s ready to move up to six-round level in his next outing.

“I feel ready for that,” said Brown after outpointing Chris Jenkinson at The Deco a couple of weeks ago.

“I definitely feel fit enough to do the six rounds and (manager) Jon Pegg and (trainer) John Daly seem to think so.

“It’s the next step and hopefully, one day, I will be topping the bill at The Deco fighting for a title.”

Brown sees the Midlands Area title as a stepping stone to the British championship and however much he achieves in his career, the former Far Cotton amateur seems sure to give fight fans value for money.

He’s aggressive, puts his punches together in combinations – and the town appears to be getting behind him.

Brown is sponsored by both A1 County Couriers and Safe and Secure Security and he sold around 100 tickets for his most recent fight.

“I always try to put on a show,” he said. “And I think my last fight was a good fight.

“He was strong, he was up for a fight, but I was on my jab and I was tidy.

“I thought I boxed better than I have done before.”

Kings Heath’s Rose impresses in Chesterfield

Kings Heath ABC cruiserweight Danny Rose and Leon Glover (Spire) picked up the bout of the night award after producing a terrific all action display at Chesterfield FC last weekend.

The momentum swung one way and the other with two equally-matched and fit boxers.

Rose had to withstand an eight count in the first round, but rallied gamely to gain the initiative in the second and powered on in the final round with some quality hooks and uppercuts.

Both boxers showed a tremendous desire to win, but the Kings Heath fighter’s grit and determination to have the final say edged a split decision.

It drew no complaints from the hometown crowd.

Meanwhile, Harvey Fletcher gave away experience but showed he has a very bright future as he emerged a unanimous points winner against Elliot Caldwell of Plymouth ABC.

After an edgy start, tall and rangy Fletcher settled down and produced a fine display of controlled, positive boxing against a willing opponent who pushed him at every stage.

“Both Danny and Harvey have come along way in a short period of time, as they have only been with us a season,” said Kings Heath head coach Arthur Daly.

“They ultimately gave everything that we expect from a Kings Heath boxer, and that can be credited to their effort that we see from them in the gym daily.

“It was a pleasure to be in their corner and it was a fine team effort.”

Eithan James and Ben Vaughan completed the final weekend for Commonwealth Games selection and wait for the outcome from England ABA later this week.

Both have produced the results required to put them at the very forefront and should stand every chance of representing their country in the forthcoming highly prestigious tournament.

Button twins Bobby and Billy, alongside Elvis Biddle, also continue in the quest for Schoolboy honours this weekend against Yorkshire in the pre-quarter finals in Cotgrave on Sunday.